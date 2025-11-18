Watch: Mastering Prompt Architecture

AI tools promise to transform how we work, but the output often needs significant fixing. Nathan Ingram's livestream shares a practical approach to writing prompts that actually work.

Webinar details

Speaker: Nathan Ingram

Format: Livestream recording

What you'll learn

Nathan breaks prompt writing into four components: Role (what expert persona to adopt), Context (background information needed), Task (exactly what you want produced), and Format (how output should be structured). This framework applies to content generation, code writing, client deliverables, and any AI-assisted task.

Why it matters

For agencies and professionals managing websites, AI tools can accelerate everything from content creation to technical troubleshooting. But only if you can use the output without extensive revision. Better prompts mean faster results and more time for work that requires human judgment.