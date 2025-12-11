We're heading to London for Pimento's Festival of New Business. If you're a leader in the creative, digital, or marketing space looking for fresh perspectives on growth, we'd love to see you there.

Event snapshot

Date: October 7, 2025

Location: London, UK

Website: pimento.co.uk/festival-of-new-business

What's happening

A day designed to spark ideas and encourage meaningful conversation across the creative industry. Expect talks and discussions focused on future trends, commercial creativity, and modern business growth. Collaborative, energetic, and built around genuine exchange rather than passive consumption.

Let's connect

The hosting.com team will be there throughout the day. Whether you want to talk hosting for your agency, explore how we support creative businesses, or simply have a conversation about what's working for you right now, come find us.