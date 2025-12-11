Big savings on Black Friday deals → See limited time deals

Table of Contents

Let's meet at Pimento Festival of New Business
Written on by News
Updated on
Estimated read time 5 minutes
What’s New At Hosting.com

Let's meet at Pimento Festival of New Business

We're heading to London for Pimento's Festival of New Business. If you're a leader in the creative, digital, or marketing space looking for fresh perspectives on growth, we'd love to see you there.

Event snapshot

What's happening

A day designed to spark ideas and encourage meaningful conversation across the creative industry. Expect talks and discussions focused on future trends, commercial creativity, and modern business growth. Collaborative, energetic, and built around genuine exchange rather than passive consumption.

Let's connect

The hosting.com team will be there throughout the day. Whether you want to talk hosting for your agency, explore how we support creative businesses, or simply have a conversation about what's working for you right now, come find us.

View more posts by News