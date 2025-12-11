Join Us at Agency Table Manchester

We're bringing The Agency Table to Manchester, and we'd love you to be there. If you're an agency leader looking to connect with peers in a relaxed, genuine setting, this one's for you.

Event Snapshot

Date: September 9, 2025

Location: The Shack, Manchester, UK

Type: Exclusive networking dinner for agency leaders

What's Happening

The Agency Table is an evening built around good food and honest conversation. No presentations, no awkward networking exercises, no name badges designed to impress. Just an open space to share ideas, discuss challenges, and build relationships with people who understand the realities of running an agency.

Let's Connect

We host these events because the best insights often come from informal conversations with peers doing similar work. Scaling, client management, staying current with technology: there's real value in talking through these topics with people who get it.