Build smarter with a customized starter site

A clean starter site is only the beginning. The real gains come from the custom pieces you layer on top. This session digs into those details.

Nathan Ingram returns to show you how to take your starter site further. He will show you a custom functions MU plugin filled with reusable snippets that cut repetitive work out of every project. He will also share the plugin stack he relies on to keep builds stable, secure, and efficient.

On December 16 at 2 PM ET/11 AM PT, Nathan will show you how to transform a basic install into a more powerful foundation. This training builds on part 1 of our Creating your starter site series. If you would like to start with the foundation session, you can explore and register for part 1.

If you missed the live event, you can watch the full video on YouTube (Part 1 is available as a replay as well) or read through the transcript.