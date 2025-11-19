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Written on by Katie Richards
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Agency

Livestream: Creating your starter site Part 2: Customization

Build smarter with a customized starter site

A clean starter site is only the beginning. The real gains come from the custom pieces you layer on top. This session digs into those details. 

Nathan Ingram returns to show you how to take your starter site further. He will show you a custom functions MU plugin filled with reusable snippets that cut repetitive work out of every project. He will also share the plugin stack he relies on to keep builds stable, secure, and efficient. 

On December 16 at 2 PM ET/11 AM PT, Nathan will show you how to transform a basic install into a more powerful foundation. This training builds on part 1 of our Creating your starter site series. If you would like to start with the foundation session, you can explore and register for part 1.

If you missed the live event, you can watch the full video on YouTube (Part 1 is available as a replay as well) or read through the transcript.

How to strengthen your starter site with smart customization

This session gives you a clear look at how to turn a clean WordPress install into a reliable, reusable build framework. Nathan will share: 

• How to build a custom functions MU plugin with your essential snippets 
• The plugins he trusts for speed, security, and stability  
• Ways to eliminate repetitive tasks across projects 
• How to sharpen your starter site so every build begins with less friction 

If your team wants to launch faster, reduce technical debt, and create more consistency across client work, this session will give you a system that saves time on every new build. 

Save your seat and get ready to take your starter site further. 

Katie Richards is the Project Manager of Community and Communications at hosting.com, where she leads initiatives that connect agencies, partners, and the wider WordPress community. She manages programs, communications, and events that strengthen relationships and expand hosting.com’s impact across the open web. Before joining hosting.com, Katie built her career helping businesses and agencies create systems that supported sustainable growth, drawing on her love of process and structure to deliver better experiences for teams and customers.

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