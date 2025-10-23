Table of Contents

Graphic for Preparing your WooCommerce store for the busy holidays
Written on by Katie Richards
Updated on
Estimated read time 5 minutes
AgencyWooCommerce

Livestream: Preparing your WooCommerce store for the busy holidays

Get your WooCommerce stores ready for the biggest sales season of the year 

The holidays are coming fast, and agencies are already preparing. Nathan Ingram joins hosting.com to share how to get WooCommerce sites ready for a smooth, successful season. In this free livestream, Nathan will walk through practical steps and proven workflows to help you avoid surprises and make the most of the holiday rush. 

Be part of the live session on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT and walk away with ideas you can put into practice immediately. 

Secure your spot now and learn how to tune up store performance, protect your checkout process, and position clients for their most profitable season yet. 

Preparing your WooCommerce store for the busy holidays 
Date: November 11, 2025 
Time: 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT 
Guest Speaker: Nathan Ingram, agency coach and educator 

Missed the live event? You can catch up by watching the full session on YouTube or review the transcript.

What you’ll take away from this session

In this session, you’ll learn practical ways to get client and personal WooCommerce sites ready for the holidays. Here’s what we’ll cover: 

  • Performance: Quick wins to improve site speed and handle peak traffic. 

  • Protection: How to safeguard uptime and maintain a seamless customer experience. 

  • Checkout: Ways to simplify the buying process and prevent abandoned carts. 

  • Growth: Smart seasonal marketing and sales tactics to maximize results. 

This livestream is perfect for WooCommerce site owners who want to optimize their websites and capture more holiday revenue.

Don’t miss this opportunity to strengthen your WooCommerce readiness and help your clients succeed when it matters most. Register today!

Katie Richards is the Project Manager of Community and Communications at hosting.com, where she leads initiatives that connect agencies, partners, and the wider WordPress community. She manages programs, communications, and events that strengthen relationships and expand hosting.com’s impact across the open web. Before joining hosting.com, Katie built her career helping businesses and agencies create systems that supported sustainable growth, drawing on her love of process and structure to deliver better experiences for teams and customers.

View more posts by Katie Richards