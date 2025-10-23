Get your WooCommerce stores ready for the biggest sales season of the year

The holidays are coming fast, and agencies are already preparing. Nathan Ingram joins hosting.com to share how to get WooCommerce sites ready for a smooth, successful season. In this free livestream, Nathan will walk through practical steps and proven workflows to help you avoid surprises and make the most of the holiday rush.

Be part of the live session on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT and walk away with ideas you can put into practice immediately.

Secure your spot now and learn how to tune up store performance, protect your checkout process, and position clients for their most profitable season yet.

Preparing your WooCommerce store for the busy holidays

Date: November 11, 2025

Time: 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT

Guest Speaker: Nathan Ingram, agency coach and educator

Missed the live event? You can catch up by watching the full session on YouTube or review the transcript.