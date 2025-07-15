Our upcoming & on-demand events

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Events

Agency Hackers Miami 2026

Date April 22-23, 2026

Location: Miami, USA

We are proud to be Headline Sponsor of Agency Hackers Miami, supporting agency founders through connection, conversation, and shared growth.

WordCamp Asia 2026

Date April 8-11, 2026

Location: Jio World Convention Centre

We are proud to sponsor WordCamp Asia 2026, supporting the global WordPress community through connection, contribution, and shared learning.

Hosting.com Bangladesh Launch

Date: January 14, 2026

Location: Sheraton Dhaka

hosting.com is launching in Bangladesh, bringing together trusted local expertise with global capability. Join us for keynotes, panel sessions, and networking.

WordCamp Costa Rica

Date: October 31-November 1, 2025

Location: San Jose

hosting.com is speaking at WordCamp Costa Rica, a community-driven WordPress event offering talks, collaboration, and learning for agencies and developers.

CloudFest Miami

Date: November 5-6 2025

Location: Miami, Florida, US

hosting.com is speaking and attending CloudFest Miami, an event focused on cloud infrastructure, performance, and emerging technologies shaping the future of hosting.

BrightonSEO

Date: October 23-24, 2025

Location: Brighton, UK

hosting.com is speaking at BrightonSEO, one of the UK’s largest search marketing events offering expert talks, practical insight, and community-focused networking.

Rocket
Pimento: Festival of New Business

Date: October 7, 2025

Location: London, UK

hosting.com is attending the Festival of New Business, a day bringing creative, digital, and marketing leaders together for conversations on modern growth and collaboration.

SmashingConf NYC

Date: October 6-9, 2025

Location: New York City (implied)

hosting.com is speaking at SmashingConf NYC, a practical design-and-development conference centred on performance, accessibility, and hands-on sessions.

Agency Hackers: Ibiza Super Summit

Date: September 24-25, 2025

Location: Ibiza, Spain

hosting.com is attending and supporting the Ibiza Super Summit, a two-day retreat for agency founders featuring workshops, discussions, and relaxed evening networking.

Agency Table Manchester

Date: September 9, 2025

Location: The Shack, Manchester, UK

hosting.com is hosting Agency Table Manchester, an intimate gathering where agency leaders connect and share ideas.

WordCamp US 2025

Date: August 27-29, 2025

Location: Oregon Convention Center, Portland, USA

hosting.com is sponsoring WordCamp US, a leading WordPress community event bringing together agencies, developers, and creators for three days.

WordCamp Europe 2025

Date: June 5-7, 2025

Location: Congress Center Basel, Switzerland

hosting.com is sponsoring WordCamp Europe, one of the largest global WordPress events featuring workshops, community sessions, and collaboration across three days.

Webinars

Beyond the chatbot: when AI works directly with your files

Date: June 2, 2026 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT

Speaker: Nathan Ingram

What happens when AI stops generating snippets to paste and starts working directly inside your project workflow? Join us live to find out.

Cloudflare advanced: optimization and security

Date: May 26, 2026 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT

Speaker: Nathan Ingram

Learn advanced Cloudflare techniques to fine-tune caching, tighten security, and improve consistency across your sites.

Stop hoping, start engineering: how to become a safe pair of hands for infinite referrals

Date: May 19, 2026 at 11 AM ET/8 AM PT

Speaker: Dave Plunkett

Join Dave Plunkett from Collaboration Junkie for a practical livestream on how agencies can build trusted partnerships and simple systems that turn referrals into a more consistent source of growth.

Cloudflare basics: setup and configuration

Date: May 12, 2026 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT

Speaker: Nathan Ingram

Nathan Ingram will lead a practical walkthrough of Cloudflare setup, including DNS migration, SSL configuration, and the changes that most often break sites.

The image problem: the easiest fix for WordPress speed

Date: April 28, 2026 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT

Speaker: Nathan Ingram

In this livestream, Nathan breaks down everything you need to know about image optimization, plus practical strategies you can implement to cut load times without sacrificing quality.

The real impact of word of mouth on modern businesses

Date: April 14, 2026 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT

Speakers: Daphne Monro, Head of Website and Content, and Olly Feldman, Head of Global Sales

A practical look at how recommendations shape discovery, trust, and sales conversations, and what that means for how agencies grow.

How agencies can turn their accessibility backlog into profit

Date/time: March 25, 2026 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT

Speaker: Chris Hinds, COO of Equalize Digital

Turn your accessibility backlog into a structured service offering by learning how to prioritize fixes, create repeatable workflows, and position accessibility as a revenue-generating part of your agency.

Rewrite Your Website in an Hour

Date/time: March 24, 2026 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT

Speaker: Nathan Ingram

Rewrite your website faster and more effectively by learning a simple audit process and AI-assisted workflow that turns vague messaging into clear, client-focused copy.

Dialing in Your Pricing

Date/time: March 10, 2026 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT

Speaker: Nathan Ingram

Learn how to set pricing with confidence by aligning your services to the value you deliver, avoiding common underpricing traps, and creating a structure that supports sustainable growth.

Talking to Clients About Website Security

Date/time: February 24, 2026 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT

Speaker: Nathan Ingram

Learn how to confidently explain website security to clients, set clear expectations, and position protection as an essential part of every project rather than an afterthought.

Imposter Syndrome: Surviving a Crisis of Confidence

Date/time: February 10, 2026 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT

Speaker: Nathan Ingram

Recognize and work through imposter syndrome by learning how to reframe self-doubt, build confidence, and continue leading your business even during moments of uncertainty.

Transfer
Why rich content and video will define the future of SEO

Date/time: January 27, 2026 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT

Speaker: Daphne Monro

Learn how to use video, transcripts, and structured content to help search engines and AI better understand your pages while building trust and improving visibility.

Who Stole My Email? Getting WordPress Emails to the Inbox

Date/time: January 20, 2026 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT

Speaker: Nathan Ingram

Fix missing and unreliable WordPress emails by understanding how delivery works, why messages fail, and how to set up authentication and services that consistently reach the inbox.

Taming the Whirlwind - How to Grow Your Business When You're Busy

Date/time: January 6, 2026 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT

Speaker: Nathan Ingram

Learn how to balance client work with long-term growth by building simple planning habits and execution systems that help your business move forward, even when you are busy.

Creating Your Starter Site – Part 2: Customizations

Date/time: December 16, 2025 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT

Speaker: Nathan Ingram

Take your starter site further by learning how to add custom functionality, refine your plugin stack, and create a reusable build system that reduces repetitive work across every project.

Creating Your Starter Site – Part 1: Foundations

Date/time: December 2, 2025 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT

Speaker: Nathan Ingram

Lay the groundwork for faster, more consistent builds by setting up a reusable starter site that streamlines your workflow and reduces project setup time.

The hidden cost of poor client communication - and how to fix it

Date/time: November 19, 2026 at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT / 9 PM UK

Speaker: Stephen Neville, CEO of BugHerd, and Richard O’Brien, Head of Product at BugHerd

Learn how to turn scattered feedback and unclear requests into a structured communication process that builds trust, reduces rework, and keeps client projects moving forward with confidence.

Breaking the content bottleneck with AI

Date/time: November 18, 2025 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT

Speaker: Nathan Ingram

Learn how to use practical AI workflows to turn incomplete client input into clear, usable content that keeps projects moving and eliminates costly delays.

Protecting your online store: The power of website policies and cookie compliance

Date/time: November 13, 2025 at 12 PM ET / 9 AM PT

Speaker: Hans Skillrud, cofounder Termageddon

Understand how website policies and cookie compliance work together to protect your store, reduce legal risk, and build customer trust through clear, transparent data practices.

Preparing your WooCommerce store for the busy holidays

Date/time: November 11, 2025 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT

Speaker: Nathan Ingram

Get your WooCommerce store ready for peak season with practical steps to improve performance, protect checkout, and maximize holiday revenue when traffic is at its highest.

The Referral Engine: Attract Better Clients Without Selling

Date/Time: November 4, 2025 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT

Speaker: Nathan Ingram

Turn referrals into a consistent growth channel by learning how to attract better-fit clients through trust, positioning, and a simple, repeatable system that works without relying on sales tactics.

Demystifying DNS

Date: October 28, 2025

Speaker: Nathan Ingram

A practical session breaking down the Domain Name System, covering registrars, nameservers, CNAMEs, and propagation, with troubleshooting guidance and tips for managing DNS services like Cloudflare.

Agency Success Hosting Blueprint

Date: September 30, 2025

Speaker: Nathan Ingram

A blueprint for managing client websites on your own hosting.com server, covering account setup, backups, security, and the business case for offering hosting as part of your care plan.

How to Audit Your Client's Sites for SEO

Date: September 9, 2025

Speaker: Daphne Monro

A step-by-step approach to auditing client sites using tools like Screaming Frog, Google Search Console, and Ahrefs, covering technical issues, Core Web Vitals, structured data, and actionable reporting.

SEO for LLMs: It's Just SEO (Mostly)

Date: August 5, 2025

Speaker: Daphne Monro

A tactical session on optimising for AI tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude, exploring how LLMs use web content and what practical steps boost visibility in AI-generated answers.

Mastering Prompt Architecture

Date: July 15, 2025

Speaker: Nathan Ingram

A simple 4-part formula for writing better AI prompts, helping you guide tools like ChatGPT more effectively and get usable results without constant rewrites.

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Tech support is the #1

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