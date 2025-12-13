Wrapping up 2025: a year of speed, growth, and big momentum!

As 2025 comes to a close, we want to thank everyone who has been part of hosting.com this year, both familiar faces and new ones.

This year, you launched websites, scaled businesses, helped clients grow, and turned bold ideas into real digital experiences. And we are proud to be the platform behind so many of those successes.

2025 has been a powerful year of progress at hosting.com. From faster performance and stronger global infrastructure to major product investments across our platform, a lot has changed. And even more is coming.

Let’s dive into what we built together this year and what you can look forward to in 2026.

Faster performance across every plan

Speed and reliability were front and center for us in 2025.

We made significant investments in performance and security through ongoing platform upgrades at hosting.com, along with our partnership and integration with Rocket.net. This included millions of dollars invested in new top-of-the-line hardware and new global data center locations.

Across every hosting product we offer, our goal remains simple - make every site faster, more responsive, and ready for growth.

Here is how we delivered on that promise:

A platform engineered to provide fast, consistent performance worldwide

Enterprise-grade infrastructure powered by AMD EPYC technology

On our Managed WordPress plans, Cloudflare Enterprise at the edge, delivering exceptionally high cache hit ratios

A global Anycast DNS network serving over 200 billion requests per month

On top of this foundation, we rolled out several new advancements designed to bring even more speed and stability to your sites.

Key performance highlights of 2025

Launching a brand-new hosting.com client experience

Expanded Managed WordPress Hosting availability with new locations, including Toronto, Dubai, and India

Increased engineering capacity to accelerate product development

Continued platform tuning to ensure consistently fast load times across all plans

Decreased deployment time for managed servers to under 10 minutes

Every upgrade, every expansion, and every optimization reflects the same commitment: a smooth, fast hosting experience every single day.

A stronger, more global hosting.com

2025 was also a big year for our global reach.

We introduced new localized experiences with full language and currency support for Mexico, Kenya, and Nigeria. These upgrades make it easier for customers in these regions to browse, purchase, and manage their hosting services with clarity and confidence.

And then we figured, this is not the time to slow down.

We are actively building a fully localized experience for the United Kingdom, followed by Bangladesh in early 2026, as we continue expanding our footprint worldwide with a clear mission: to power businesses everywhere, without borders.

In our group, we also operate two local brands in India, HostingRaja and Spidyhost. These will serve as the foundation for launching hosting.com India in 2026.

Better, stronger, and faster support

Customer care is not just a department at hosting.com. It is a mindset.

In 2025, we optimized internal workflows, invested heavily in agent training, and improved our overall support quality and response times across all channels. Today, hosting.com handles around 150,000 customer inquiries every month, and our support performance has made huge strides.

Support performance improvements in 2025

Live chat response times remain instant, with an average resolution time of 15 minutes

Phone lines remain instant, with less than a 2% abandonment rate over the last 30 days. This is a major improvement from the start of the year, when phone abandonment was around 50%

Ticket support now delivers sub-hour response times on Level 1 requests

Escalation response times are still improving, and we are committed to lowering them even further in 2026

Here is what our COO, Panos Kesisis, had to say about the year:

“I’m incredibly proud of what our teams have achieved this year. Keeping our customers happy will always be our top priority. A special thank you to our Customer Advocacy team for listening to our customers and truly looking after them.”

Earlier this year, FastComet joined the hosting.com family. The teams that joined us have now come together in a brand-new office in Plovdiv, Bulgaria. Through that office, we are putting a strong focus on our VIP customers with:

A dedicated VIP customer account management team

A specialized concierge and onboarding team for larger clients

We can support you whether you run a small blog or a global enterprise. And yes, we are already excited about what this means for our customers in 2026.

Partnerships that power growth

Strong platforms are built with strong partnerships, and 2025 delivered on that front as well.

In June, Kenya Web Experts joined hosting.com, bringing tens of thousands of businesses across Kenya onto our platform and expanding our global reach even further.

Our partnership with Rocket.net remains central to how we deliver fast, stable, and clear Managed WordPress Hosting.

We also welcomed HostMDS, opening new doors to expand our capabilities and enhance the services available to customers.

On the community side, we deepened our involvement with WordPress through:

We connected with agencies, developers, and partners, boosted brand visibility, and gathered valuable insights that continue to guide our product roadmap and long-term expansion plans.

We are already in discussions with new partners as we continue building a platform that grows alongside your needs.

And now… what’s coming in 2026

We are heading into 2026 with serious momentum.

Our Chief Product Officer, Ben Gabler, is hard at work with the teams across the entire product line, and some big updates are already on the way.

A brand-new managed VPS is coming in Q1 2026

One of the biggest launches coming early next year is our all-new Managed VPS product.

That means Managed VPS customers will soon be able to:

Launch Managed WordPress sites directly on their VPS

Use Cloudflare Enterprise CDN and WAF

Access enterprise-grade malware protection powered by Monarx

It is a major leap forward for performance-driven customers.

New performance bundles are in the making

We are also preparing powerful new performance bundles that include:

Together, these tools ensure maximum performance for WordPress, and we are taking it one step further. For the first time, customers will be able to use Relay for PHP applications outside of WordPress, unlocking speed improvements across even more workloads.

So stay tuned. We have some exciting things just around the corner.