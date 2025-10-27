Website security 101: protecting your site at the hosting level

When you think of keeping your website safe, you most likely think of a strong password that looks like it came out of a blender after you put your keyboard in it. Maybe even anti-virus software to catch anything coming your way. Sure, those two are a good start, but it all starts with your hosting provider.

The security your web host provides is the foundation upon which you can build the rest of your cyber protections. Without it, no matter what other measures you take, your site will never be truly protected.

In this blog post, we’ll go over why understanding web hosting security is essential. A small site owner might think they are not at risk due to their size. That might have been true ten years ago, but nowadays, any website is at risk, not just the big corporations. More than 43% of breaches target small businesses due to their falsely perceived immunity.

Read along as we break down everything you need to know, from common threats and essential security features to backup strategies, malware protection, and how we, at hosting.com, keep your sites safe.

Understanding web hosting security threats

Every website faces risks. However, those risks don’t always look the same. We know the majority of everyday people think of a “virus” or a “hack” when they hear “cyberattack.” However, those are merely umbrella terms that encompass a wide range of unpleasant things that can happen to your site.

To better understand why hosting security is so essential, let’s first explore what some of the most common cyberattacks are. More importantly, there is a significant distinction we need to make before we go any further.

When discussing “website security,” there are three primary levels to consider: application, network, and server. Each of those levels has its own vulnerabilities that hackers can exploit. Here are the main threats you need to be aware of.

Application-level attacks: These attacks target your website’s code or the software it uses. Attackers will look for any vulnerabilities they can exploit on your website to gain access. For WordPress, the most common issues are outdated core, plugins, or themes. Examples include SQL injection, cross-site scripting (XSS), and malicious file uploads. Network-level attacks: Next, a network-level attack occurs between your site and its visitors. They target the connection between the site and the visitor, attempting to intercept or disrupt it. The two biggest threats here are the man-in-the-middle attack (hijacking sensitive data) and a DDoS attack (overwhelming a server with requests). Server-level attacks: Finally, these attacks focus on things located in your hosting environment. They are similar to application-level ones, but instead exploit vulnerabilities in your server’s software, operating system, or configuration. These attacks aim to gain unauthorized access or steal data from the server.



Because all websites need a server to exist, we will focus only on server-level protections for this blog post. We’ll show you what any good web host must have as security measures. Regardless, and to not leave you hanging, Cloudflare is an excellent network-level security solution, and many WordPress plugins can secure your website.

Essential security features

There are some security features that any good hosting provider must have. Some things are simply too essential nowadays to forego. If your provider does not offer you all of these features, consider moving. Your website security is far more critical.



Web Application Firewall: This is one of the most basic yet critical security measures a host can have. It filters dangerous requests before they reach your site. While it filters network traffic, most web hosts nowadays install the WAF directly on the server.

Malware protection & scanning: As malware is one of the most common threats to websites, a good hosting plan must include a means to combat it. This software works like an anti-virus program on your computer: it catches and quarantines threats before they can harm your website.

SSL certificate: Finally, an SSL certificate is non-negotiable. Every website must have one so that visitors can rest assured their connection to the site is encrypted, and that their data won’t be stolen. Good hosts offer reliable SSL certificates for free.

However, those three features are not the only ones a web host should have in place to ensure website security. Read on to learn what else your hosting provider can do for you to help you combat cyberattacks.

Backup and disaster recovery

While not intrinsically a “security feature,” a solid backup strategy ensures your website recovers swiftly from any disaster. Whether caused by a bad update or a cyberattack, downtime can be avoided by having a recent backup of your site ready to go.

To that end, a good hosting provider should always have some backup capabilities. Whether you have manually back up your site, or some automated software does it for you, it will save you countless hours of troubleshooting.

Backups are only half of the equation, though. The ease with which you can restore your site also matters. A solid disaster recovery plan usually outlines the procedure and the faster it is, the better. If your host offers a one-click solution, that’s best.

Access control and authentication

Gone are the days when “password” was an acceptable password. It and several other common passwords are practically useless since everyone tries those before moving on to deciphering.

It’s not surprising that most websites nowadays, including hosting providers, require users to create strong passwords. What is a strong password, though? It’s a combination of length and complexity. We recommend at least twelve characters, mixing upper and lower case letters, numbers, and symbols. We also suggest avoiding proper words or logical strings (1234 or qwerty, for example), as those are much easier to crack.

We’ve compiled this table below to show you just how effective a complex password can be with just eight characters.





Number of Characters Hardware Used Numbers Only Lowercase Letters Upper and Lowercase Letters Numbers, Upper and Lowercase Letters Numbers, Upper and Lowercase Letters, and Symbols 8 RTX 4090 4 hours 10 months 219 years 896 years 2,000 years 8 RTX 5090 3 hours 8 months 172 years 703 years 1,000 years 8 RTX 5090 x12 15 minutes 3 weeks 15 years 62 years 164 years 8 A100 x20,000 (ChatGPT 4) Instantly 43 minutes 1 week 1 month 3 months

Now imagine if your password was 12 or more characters long. A solid password will save you a lot of headaches. Just make sure you don’t use it on more than one website!

The other thing that any good host should require you to do, and offer, is two-factor authentication. That way, even if your password does somehow get compromised, 2FA will ensure that hackers are still unsuccessful in their attempt to access your account. They will, after all, need access to your phone or whichever method you use for authentication.

Server hardening and maintenance

Finally, one last thing when it comes to website security on a server level. Security is not a one-time setup, sadly. If only it were, but no.

It’s an ongoing process that lasts for as long as the server exists, really. Each server must be kept up-to-date to ensure maximum security. It’s a continuing process that requires constant monitoring.

There are two primary ways servers are hardened: operating system and software updates, and following best configuration practices.



Keeping a server’s software and operating system up to date is critical for patching known vulnerabilities. Imagine leaving your windows open at night. It’s the same with using outdated software. Both are an invitation for intruders. On the other hand, turning off unused ports and services and setting strict file permissions minimizes the attack surface intruders can take. Combined with monitoring and logging, these make a small part of the best configuration practices each server should follow.

To ensure everything runs smoothly, hosts should conduct regular server audits to identify any misconfigurations or new risks. Speaking of hosts, here’s how we at hosting.com ensure our servers remain secure.

How hosting.com secures your websites

At hosting.com, we believe that online security shouldn’t be a premium add-on or an afterthought. It should be built in for every customer because everyone deserves to sleep soundly, knowing their site is in good hands.

That is why even our most basic plans include free SSL certificates, a Web Application Firewall, advanced malware detection, brute force protection, DDoS mitigation, and encrypted SFTP access.

Combined with our team of professionals available 24/7, we can respond immediately to any security issues your website might experience. And if disaster does strike, all our plans include backups for swift restoration.

We want you to feel confident in your decision to entrust us with your website, and ensuring your site is safe and secure is our top priority.

Ready to lock down your website?

Website security doesn’t have to be complicated, but it does need to be consistent. The best protection comes from layering multiple defenses: strong authentication, firewalls, backups, malware scanning, and ongoing server maintenance. Each one of those measures is excellent, but together they form the foundation of a strong defense.

At Hosting.com, security isn’t an afterthought. It’s built into every plan. From 24/7 monitoring and DDoS protection to automated backups and compliance-grade certifications, we follow the best server protection practices.

It is our mission to ensure your site remains secure, allowing you to focus on what matters most: growing your business and thriving online.

FAQ

Why is web hosting security important?

Web hosting security protects your website from hackers, data breaches, downtime, and malware. Without it, your site could be blacklisted by search engines, lose customer trust, or even get taken offline permanently.

What are the most common threats to websites?

The most common threats include malware infections, brute-force login attempts, SQL injection attacks, DDoS attacks, and man-in-the-middle attacks on unsecured connections. These threats can target the application, server, or network level.

How does an SSL certificate improve security?

An SSL certificate encrypts the data transmitted between your website and its visitors. This prevents attackers from stealing sensitive information, such as passwords or payment details, and also boosts SEO rankings.

How often should I back up my website?

At a minimum, you should have daily backups. The best practice is to follow the 3-2-1 rule: keep 3 copies of your data, on 2 different types of storage, with 1 copy stored offsite.

What’s the difference between a firewall and a Web Application Firewall (WAF)?

A traditional firewall filters malicious traffic at the network level, while a WAF protects your site specifically from application-level threats like SQL injection or cross-site scripting. Together, they provide layered protection.

Do small websites really need advanced security features?

Yes! In fact, small websites are often the most targeted because attackers assume they won’t be well protected. Automated bots don’t care how big your site is — they scan the internet for weak points and exploit them.

How does Hosting.com protect my website?

Hosting.com includes free SSL certificates, DDoS protection, firewalls, automated backups, 24/7 monitoring, and compliance-grade security. We also have dedicated incident response procedures so you’re never left on your own if something goes wrong.