Better together: Ben Gabler on shaping the future of WordPress hosting

From early hosting roots to leading innovation

Ben Gabler has spent more than two decades shaping how agencies experience hosting, turning those lessons into Rocket.net. After building his expertise at HostGator, GoDaddy, and StackPath, he launched Rocket.net in 2020 with a performance-first mindset and agency-friendly workflows. Within five years, Rocket.net earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 and became known for its built-in Cloudflare Enterprise integration, unmatched speed, and sub-one-minute support response times.

Rocket.net was bootstrapped to nearly $10 million a year in revenue, but scaling support, product, and infrastructure was becoming increasingly complex. Instead of finding a CFO or HR department, Ben found a strategic partner in hosting.com.

Why Rocket.net joined forces with hosting.com

In August 2025, Rocket.net officially became part of hosting.com. Ben emphasized that this was not an exit but an entrance into something larger. By partnering with hosting.com, Rocket.net gained access to a global team, expanded infrastructure, and a broader customer base, while keeping its leadership and culture intact.

Rocket.net continues to operate as its own brand under General Manager Jessica Frick while integrating deeply with hosting.com’s support systems and product development. The goal is to give agencies and site owners seamless access to industry-leading WordPress hosting, support, and add-on services in one place.

Bringing Rocket.net’s gold-standard support to hosting.com

Support was a major focus of the conversation. Ben highlighted Rocket.net’s live chat system, which offers sub-one-minute response times and a 98% satisfaction rate. That system is now being extended to hosting.com customers, creating a single, integrated support queue staffed by both Rocket.net and hosting.com teams.

For agencies, this means faster answers, expert WordPress help, and a unified experience across products. New features rolled out on Rocket.net will also be available on hosting.com, giving customers access to innovations as soon as they launch.

Looking ahead: unified innovation for agencies

The combined platforms will continue to evolve. Agencies will be able to start small and scale up without changing providers, from shared hosting to enterprise-level managed WordPress. Hosting.com and Rocket.net are also prioritizing deeper integrations with popular WordPress plugins and agency workflows, making it easier to launch, optimize, and maintain client sites from a single dashboard.

On the horizon are stronger partnerships with plugin and theme developers, more transparent communication with customers, and a bigger global presence at WordCamps and industry events.

Why it matters for agencies

The Rocket.net and hosting.com integration gives agencies more stability, more support, and more performance headroom. With a single platform offering hosting, DNS, email, and WordPress-specific expertise, agencies can focus on client work instead of juggling vendors.

The better together approach also means that as WordPress evolves, hosting.com and Rocket.net will be ready to adapt, whether it is embracing new technologies or streamlining the user experience.

Ready to see what the combined hosting.com and Rocket.net platform can do for your agency? Start your project with hosting.com today and find out how Ben Gabler and our team are building the next generation of WordPress hosting.