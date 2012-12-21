Hosting.com New European Server Location Option!

Since Hosting.com's launch in 2003, we have offered hosting in a single data center location (Southfield Michigan). We're excited to announce the launch of our European server location in our new Reykjavik, Iceland data center. Our Iceland data center puts websites and content closer to users with primarily European website visitors.

In addition to providing enhanced site performance, Hosting.com's Iceland data center is one of the most eco-friendly data-centers in the world. This 100% green data center uses a natural free cooling technology that pulls in outside air into its cooling unit so no carbon footprint is made!

Our Web Hosting, Reseller Hosting, Unmanaged Linux VPS Hosting and Managed Linux VPS hosting products are each available in the European data center. Just select Reykjavik Iceland as your server location from our order form. If you're a current Hosting.com customer interested in moving your site to our European data center, just submit a Sales Ticket. We can provide more details on how to move your account to our new European data center.