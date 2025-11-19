It’s been an exciting and fast couple of months here at hosting.com since we joined forces with Rocket.net and we’ve been investing that momentum into thoughtful improvements to Managed WordPress Hosting that help your sites run better.

Rocket.net, as you know, is best-in-class WordPress hosting, and since its founding over five plus years ago, has set a very high bar for all-around customer experience.

Over the past few months, we’ve worked to bring the magical Rocket.net recipe to hosting.com as well as to enhance the Rocket.net platform to deliver more speed, stability, and clarity.

Under the direction of Rocket.net founder Ben Gabler, who is now the Chief Product Officer at hosting.com, we have streamlined our WordPress offering to give you a clearer, more focused experience. We have also begun improving the rest of our product portfolio to make our platform easier than ever to understand and use.

Our Managed WordPress Hosting is built on four pillars: speed, support, security, and simplicity.

These pillars guide the ongoing improvements we are making to strengthen your hosting experience. Below, we’ve shared the latest updates and highlights for each area, so you know exactly what we’ve been focusing on.

Speed

Fast WordPress websites are the baseline of your business. Your customers and clients expect them; your reputation depends on them, and we take that as seriously as you do.

To start, nothing has changed about the performance foundation you trust. You are still on the same Rocket.net platform you know, including:

The industry-leading Cloudflare Enterprise Edge product delivering a cache hit ratio of 98% or higher

The same enterprise grade hosting infrastructure powered by AMD EPYC chips, built by the Rocket.net team

Alongside that foundation, we’ve made several new improvements to take that performance even farther:

We've launched Managed Hosting for WordPress in three new locations, providing Rocket.net and hosting.com customers the Rocket.net platform in Toronto, Dubai, and India.

We've doubled the engineering team at Rocket.net to increase development velocity and accelerate platform innovation.

Support

When you need expert WordPress help, you should feel confident that someone who understands your work is ready to jump in. That commitment hasn’t changed; we’re here for you.

You still have access to the same responsive, highly trained support team. The quality of support Rocket.net is known for now extends across the hosting.com ecosystem, where we continue to maintain a 98% customer satisfaction score.

On top of that foundation, we've added additional team members to the Rocket.net support team so we can keep response times fast and ensure every customer gets the attention they need.

Security

Security is one of the most important investments a business can make. Just like you would protect a physical storefront with an alarm system, your online presence deserves the same level of attention and care.

All Managed Hosting plans for WordPress come with two layers of web application firewall protection: Cloudflare Enterprise WAF and Imunify360. We also continue to offer real-time malware scanning and remediation at no additional charge on all plans.

Simplicity

The Dashboard

We launched the all-new Rocket.net control panel, on both Rocket.net and hosting.com, providing an even better experience for our customers when it comes to managing their WordPress sites, with more improvements on the way.

A more focused WordPress hosting lineup

We have refined our hosting lineup for WordPress into a single, unified set of plans powered by the Rocket.net platform. This makes it easier to understand what you are getting at each level and ensures that every plan reflects the performance and reliability that Rocket.net is known for.

This lineup now includes an all-new Lite plan to help provide the Rocket.net experience to a broader audience.

And with our Black Friday promotion, it’s an ideal time to move your site to Managed WordPress hosting with hosting.com.

We're all in on WordPress

In addition to strengthening the four pillars of Managed Hosting for WordPress, we’re investing in more than just our platform. We’ve expanded our WordPress contribution footprint by combining the Rocket.net and hosting.com forces, under the leadership of long-time WordPress contributor and community leader Ahmed Chaion.

We’re a team that knows WordPress inside and out and actively supports and contributes to the WordPress project.

And all of that ultimately benefits you and the success of your work.

As always, from product to support and beyond, we are pushing improvements forward across the board, and the managed hosting for WordPress that you experience on both hosting.com and Rocket.net continues to get better for you.