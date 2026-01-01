Join thousands of Kenyan businesses building fast, reliable websites with us. Get dependable hosting, 24/7 support, and powerful tools to grow your online.
Website hosting built for Kenyan success
Whether you need a simple blog, want to showcase your SME, sell products through an online shop, or need an enterprise-level powerhouse for your NGO or business application, we have a hosting service for you.
More businesses and organisations across Kenya are switching to hosting.com to take advantage of our ultra-fast hosting and support that understands local needs at competitive prices.
The most popular hosting available, our plans offer exceptional website performance and features at price points that work for Kenyan businesses.
Optimised for performance and security, perfect for Kenyan bloggers, businesses, and organisations. Includes our exclusive control panel for maximum speed.
Professional email domains build instant credibility. Show customers you're a serious Kenyan business with custom email addresses.
Ready to scale? Get dedicated resources for your growing Kenyan startup or established business - all at competitive prices.
Everything your WordPress site needs for success
Whether you're building a blog or launching an online shop for customers across Kenya, we've equipped our WordPress hosting with everything you need.
- Out-Of-The-Box Optimised WordPress: We pre-configure our WordPress installs with the best speed and security settings with our hosting.com optimised plugin.
- WooCommerce for WordPress: Easily create an online eCommerce store with just a few clicks by adding the WooCommerce plugin to your site.
- Need for Speed: Our Managed hosting for WordPress plans are backed with our Turbo line that offer some serious speed.
Experience the hosting.com difference
Better rankings on Google Kenya, lower bounce rates, and more conversions - especially for mobile visitors!
Our support team understands Kenyan businesses. Available 24/7/365 with real help, not scripts!
Moving from another host? We'll transfer everything for free - whether from local or international providers!
Try our hosting risk-free. Perfect for testing with your audience!
Your site stays live when customers need it - reliable servers that handle Kenya's peak traffic times!
What our customers have to say
I love hosting.comBest internet support I have had since 1993 when internet first went public, I have been through several hosts with my media company and school and hosting.com support staff are knowledgeable, thorough, pleasant and treat clients with respect and understanding. I can't say enough. Keep up the great work. Thank you for saving my domains and email from hackers.
ICU Media
Hosting.com as an alternative to HostgatorI had tons of troubles with Hostgator and decided to move 6 months earlier. Hosting.com (previously A2 Hosting) was a price match but I was also looking for cPanel and cPanel migration and a few other features. I am super happy with the speed of my websites and support desk seem to be A class. Hostgator was good only at the beginning, in the past two years everything has gone south bit by bit. I can provide screenshots of the mistakes and answers from Hostgator customer support for what I say here
Max Bebe
This is my second Reseller programThis is my second Reseller program, along with maintaining a few individual sites for friends, and I'm again glad I've gone with hosting.com (formerly A2). I've had a few hiccups on my end but the important thing, your people have been incredibly helpful. Timely and helpful communication. Issues can always pop-up of course, but it's how well people work to resolve them that matters to me.
John Cubbin
Questions?
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