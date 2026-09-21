We'll move you in for free

Switching shouldn't be hard, so we do it for you. Our in-house team migrates your sites, emails and domains free of charge, unlimited sites, no per-move fee. On cPanel we move you with a quick backup and restore; on anything else we do it manually and tell you exactly what we need. One-off or bulk, staggered to your schedule, with zero downtime wherever possible.

Preview your site on a test URL and confirm it works before it goes live. Your logins are preserved, and if you would rather not touch it, our team does the whole move for you.