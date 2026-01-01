What is WP Rocket?

WP Rocket is a premium suite of performance optimization and caching solutions for WordPress. Its primary goal is to speed up your website, improve user experience and enhance Core Web Vitals. All of that while keeping configuration and technological knowledge requirements to a minimum.

From the moment you install WP Rocket, you'll see how easy it is to use. Whether you're just starting out or you're a seasoned pro, WP Rocket is built for everyone. It automatically applies 80% of the industry's top performance optimization practices, making it the ideal "set it and forget it" solution for your website. And for those who like to fine-tune, WP Rocket offers plenty of advanced options to help you get the absolute most out of your site's speed.