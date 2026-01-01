Modern, flagship reseller hosting powered by Enhance. A cleaner, faster control panel built for how you actually work
Modern simplicity, built for web designers, freelancers, and agencies
- Fully white-label and brandable
- A modern platform your clients will actually enjoy using
- One-click WordPress staging, cloning, and updating
- Everything cPanel/WHM does - just better
- 24/7 Expert support
This is my second Reseller programThis is my second Reseller program, along with maintaining a few individual sites for friends, and I'm again glad I've gone with hosting.com (formerly A2). I've had a few hiccups on my end but the important thing, your people have been incredibly helpful. Timely and helpful communication. Issues can always pop-up of course, but it's how well people work to resolve them that matters to me.
John Cubbin
My experiences with Kenya Website Experts…Excellent Customer Service with Kenya Website Experts ltd (Hosting.com) it is Professional, Prompt, and Quick on the Job. I've been with Kenya web Expert ltd for over 10 years and their assistance is Highly Knowledgeable and Helpful Team. I Consistently impressed by the speed and Fast servers, 24/7 Excellent Customer Service support. The team resolved any issues within minutes via live chat. Polite, fast, and knowledgeable!" I would highly recommend for anyone looking for reliable hosting to choose Kenya Website Experts ltd. thank you.
Edward Thiongo
Great Customer ServiceFirst time I called support and I loved it. I was a bit hesitant cause I’m from Kenya and the customer care line appears to be a Michigan number, Joel, the agent I spoke to was keen to reassure me that should the line disconnect for whatever reason, they’d call me back. It didn’t but still... I was assisted satisfactorily and the whole experience was top tier. 👏🏾
Lizzie
Pick your plan. Start selling today.
Every plan comes with free SSL certificates and instant setup. From boutique setups to enterprise demands, scale your accounts and server resources seamlessly with zero downtime
- M-Pesa accepted
- Unlimited websites & email accounts
- Import & restore cPanel backups
- WordPress optimized
- 30 day money-back guarantee — try with no commitment
Get to know it
Manage your clients websites' with ease. Using an elegant and modern interface, taking care of your customers' needs has never been easier.
Installing WordPress has never been easier with our one-click install option that allows you to install WordPress and other applications with 0 coding needed
Manage your WordPress websites and do everything from managing plugins, themes, and security to cloning and staging. A complete kit.
Got a client asking for Node.js? Now you can say yes. Add Node.js hosting to your lineup and open the door to a whole new class of clients — no hassle.
We understand how important it is for an agency to clone a clients website so that modifications can be done in a safe manner. Click, click - cloned!
Ready to build a new website for your portfolio? Go through our intuitive interface. Power users, we haven't forgotten about you. Start from scratch.
How does reseller hosting work?
Reseller hosting gives you the ability to create and manage your own clients web hosting accounts.
Create individual accounts for your clients within your primary Enhance control panel. You set the packages, choose their limits, and then give each client of yours their own login. To them, it's your brand and your company. To you, it's a scalable hosting business that allows you to focus on what you love to do most - run your agency, web hosting company, or focus on freelance web design work.
- Create white label hosting packages with custom resource limits
- Set up feature lists to control what clients can access
- Suspend, terminate, or upgrade accounts in a few clicks
- Automate everything with WHMCS, Blesta, or Upmind via our full API
- Your logo. Your domain. Your clients. Your business and profits
Moving to us? Let us take care of it for you!
Our all star migrations team takes care of both individual account moves and large‑scale reseller transfers. Whether you’re moving a handful of sites or hundreds of accounts and websites, the migration is planned with you to minimise disruption. You can either provide backups or grant us access, and our team will handle the transfer for you. Once everything is in place, we’ll let you know when it’s ready so you can update DNS at the right time.
All new reseller accounts include free migrations, handled by our in‑house team. Are you a power user and rather do your own migration? Enhance allows you to upload your own full cPanel backups and restore them into your Enhance account.
Automate your business from day one.
Already using WHMCS, Blesta, or Upmind? Our API plugs right in with no extra setup. Account creation, invoicing, client management, all automated, so you're not doing it by hand.
As your client base grows, this becomes more important so that growing your business doesn't turn into spending too much time inside of your business. Want to build something custom instead? The API's fully documented and ready when you are.
Running an agency? We've got you.
A lot of our resellers are agencies managing sites for clients. If that's you, we've built in a few things that make life easier: instant one-click WordPress installation and management such as plugin updates, theme changes, and more. Does your client need an email account? A few clicks and you're done - give your client their login details and have them set it up on their phones or computers. Client under attack? One-click CloudFlare DNS integration and bad traffic gets filtered.
You focus on the client work. We'll focus on the technical server side of things for you.
Compare reseller hosting plans
Whether you're just getting started or growing into a major hosting provider, scaling will never be a problem.
Reseller E30
Reseller E80
Reseller E120
Everything on every plan.
We want things to be as easy as possible for you so you can focus on growing your business. This is why we give every Enhance reseller hosting account access to the features that matter most to you. LiteSpeed - built for WordPress speed. Nothing beats LiteSpeed's caching out of the box. Monarx - advanced, real-time malware protection built into your plan. MariaDB - Arguably the best database system for speed sensitive projects and websites. We have you covered
LiteSpeed Web Server
Our plans include a LiteSpeed Enterprise server license. It serves sites extremely fast and works especially well with WordPress. Includes the LiteSpeed Cache WordPress plugin for dramatic load-time improvements
Monarx Security
Always‑on, proactive protection: Monarx scans file changes in real time (uploads, WordPress plugin, theme, code changes, edits) so threats are caught as they happen rather than waiting for a customer to notice an infection.
MariaDB
A MySQL-compatible database engine built for speed — MariaDB consistently outperforms MySQL in real-world benchmarks, so your sites and apps run faster without any extra tuning.
PHP Multi-Version
We support all major PHP versions and let you change PHP version per site, so different client sites can run what you need. WordPress is especially sensitive to what version of PHP is available on a server. Build your websites, leave the technical juggling to us.
Node.js & Laravel
Run modern web apps alongside PHP sites. You also get Node support for frameworks like Angular/React/Vue/Laravel within the same control panel environment. Perfect even for your AI built websites that are commonly built on Node.js
Daily Backups
Daily backups of website files with incremental retention - plus database backups. Restore granularly (individual files or email accounts). Rest easy knowing your data is always safe in the event of a catastrophe
Free SSL Certificates
Automatic Let’s Encrypt SSL for every account/domain, plus the ability to install custom certificates if you need something more advanced.
Multiple locations
It doesn't matter where you are. With multiple locations around the globe, pick a datacenter closest to you so that you and your customers get fast access regardless of where you're located
Fully White-Label
Your brand, your business. Enhance reseller hosting plans allow you to setup your clients with your own custom control panel URL as well as your own logos. Your customers see your brand, your business.
Support that actually helps.
When something goes wrong at 3am, you want to reach someone who can fix it, not someone reading from a script. Our support team is in-house, available 24/7/365, and knows the platform inside out. Every reseller plan includes free migrations, a 30-day no-questions-asked money-back guarantee, and an uptime SLA.
Frequently asked questions
Didn’t find what you were looking for in our FAQ? No worries! Our friendly, award-winning support team is always just a message away and happy to help.
Whether it’s a quick question or something specific, we’ll make sure you get the answers you need!
A reseller hosting plan is designed for those who build websites, do SEO work and marketing, or those who want to increase their agency profits by hosting their own clients. You set the prices, run it under your brand, charge your customers and run your hosting business. We’re in your corner to provide you the support needed to succeed. Your success is important to us.
Absolutely! Our plans are designed to make things easy for you. This is done by providing you with the tools you need. Want to install WordPress? One-click and it’s done. Want to open an email account for your client? Navigate to “Create email account” and create it. Running into a WordPress error while working on your clients website? Talk to our live chat, give us a call, or open a ticket - we're here for you!
Yes, you can create packages that add up to more than your plan's disk allocation, as long as real usage stays within your limits. Most resellers work this way.
We have a plan for every stage of your growth, even if you don't see those plans available on the website. Starting with 20 accounts and already scaled to 400? We have a plan for you. Running out of disk space or need more ram? We've got you covered. Have you outgrown a resellers account and ready for your own VPS or server? No problem. We're ready to scale your plan whenever you need us to
Reseller hosting is very secure. We provide the foundation for you with free SSL certificates, DDoS protection, and firewalls. You get the tools for building sites and managing your clients inside of your Enhance control panel. We give you rock solid infrastructure in a secure datacenter that is monitored 24/7. Your smart practices along with our proactive security systems such as Monarx keeps you and your clients safe.
Shared hosting works great if you're hosting your own website or websites. You get one control panel, you manage everything from there. With reseller hosting, you get your own control panel for your own websites and then your own customers get their own hosting control panels. It's essentially the same as you selling shared hosting services and having the master control panel to manage your clients shared hosting accounts. Reseller hosting gives you the ability to create, suspend, terminate, or manage your own clients.