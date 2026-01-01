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NewDV, OV, EV, and wildcard certificates

Buy an SSL certificate to secure your website

Buy an SSL certificate with verified identity, wildcard coverage and warranty-backed protection for businesses and online stores. We help you pick the right certificate, then verify, issue and install it.

  • DV, OV, and EV certificates to choose from
  • Wildcard cover for one domain plus unlimited subdomains
  • Warranties from $50,000 up to $1,000,000
  • We verify, issue, and install it for you
Compare certificates
hosting.com control panel showing DV, OV and EV certificates active with auto renew and wildcard cover
Certification Type

Two questions decide which certificate you need

The product names (Positive, Premium, EV) hide a simple choice. It comes down to how much identity checking you want, and how many names the padlock has to cover.

DV · Domain Validation

Proves you control the domain and issues within minutes. The entry level, and enough for a straightforward brochure or blog site.

EV · Extended Validation

The strictest identity checks. Your verified legal name is recorded in the certificate. For banks, large stores, and high-trust brands.

Wildcard

One domain plus every subdomain under it (shop., blog., app.). A single certificate covers unlimited subdomains at once.

OV · Organisation Validation

We verify your organisation is real, and your business details sit inside the certificate. For businesses that handle customer data.

Single domain

One site, one certificate. The right choice when your whole site lives on a single address with no separate subdomains.

Multi-domain

Several separate domains secured on one certificate. Useful when you run more than one brand or address from a single place.

Free is included. Here are your upgrade options.

Every website gets a free Let's Encrypt certificate automatically. The paid certificates are optional, for verified identity, wider coverage, or a warranty.

Compare your SSL options

The free certificate and three paid options, side by side. Encryption, compatibility, and support are the same across the range. Validation, warranty, and issuance are what change.

Free SSL

Let's Encrypt

Single Domain SSL

Premium SSL

Positive EV SSL

Overview
Best for
Most sites
Blogs & content pages
Businesses handling data
Banks & high-trust brands
Validation & trust
Validation level
DV
DV
OV
EV
Verified business name in certificate
Site seal
Encryption & compatibility
Encryption strength
Up to 256-bit
Up to 256-bit
Up to 256-bit
Up to 256-bit
Browser compatibility
99.9%
99.9%
99.9%
99.9%
Works with mobile & smartphones
Assurance
Certificate warranty
None
$50,000
$250,000
$1,000,000
Issuance & support
Activation / issuance time
Minutes
Same day
Same week
1 to 2 weeks
24/7 customer support
How it works

What happens after you order

Start by choosing the level of validation you need. Not sure which? Tell us about your site and we will point you to the right certificate.

Then we verify your details. That takes a few minutes for a domain-validated certificate, and up to a couple of days for organisation or extended validation. Once you are verified, we issue the certificate, install it on your server, and switch your site to HTTPS. We test that every page loads securely before we call it done.

After setup we stay on hand. If a certificate needs renewing or reissuing, or anything looks off, support is available 24/7/365.

What happens after you order
The numbers

The SSL range at a glance

Free
SSL on every website, included
99.9%
Browser and device compatibility
Minutes
To issue a domain-validated certificate

What our customers have to say

5 Star Review

Thanks for the quick help

Thanks for the quick help with domain transfer. All's well.

David M

5 Star Review

Tech support is the #1

The reply to my question was swift and to the point. It seems that when moving a domain, there is always one more step. The Guru pointed out the missing step, and the problem was quickly remedied. Many thanks.

Jean M

5 Star Review

I love hosting.com

Best internet support I have had since 1993 when internet first went public, I have been through several hosts with my media company and school and hosting.com support staff are knowledgeable, thorough, pleasant and treat clients with respect and understanding. I can't say enough. Keep up the great work. Thank you for saving my domains and email from hackers.

ICU Media

Available 24/7

Not sure which certificate you need?

Tell us about your site and we will recommend the certificate that fits, then verify, issue, and install it for you.

Not sure which certificate you need?

SSL certificate FAQs

Not sure which SSL certificate to buy? Tell us about your site. Our team will help you compare DV, OV, EV and wildcard options, explain SSL certificate costs and how a certificate works with your web hosting, so the SSL certificate you purchase is right first time. Start a chat.

It comes down to two things: how much identity checking you want, and how many names you need to cover. Choose DV for a straightforward site, OV or EV to put your verified business inside the certificate, and a wildcard if you run many subdomains. The chooser above walks through both.

They are levels of identity checking. DV proves you control the domain and issues in minutes. OV also verifies your organisation exists, and puts your business details in the certificate. EV is the strictest vetting, used by banks and large stores. All three encrypt to the same strength. The difference is trust, not security.

One domain plus every subdomain under it, with no fixed limit. So shop.yoursite.com, blog.yoursite.com, and app.yoursite.com are all covered by a single certificate. Buy a wildcard instead of a separate certificate for each subdomain.

Yes. We verify your details, issue the certificate, install it on your server, and switch your site to HTTPS. You do not touch a config file. If anything needs attention later, support is on hand 24/7/365.

The warranty protects your visitors if the certificate is mis-issued and someone suffers a financial loss as a result. Cover runs from $50,000 on entry certificates up to $1,000,000 on EV.

DV certificates issue same day, often within minutes. OV takes a few days while we verify your organisation. EV involves the strictest checks and takes longer. We tell you what each one needs before you buy.

No. Major browsers removed the green EV address bar around 2019. EV still carries the strictest identity checks, and a visitor can see your verified organisation in the certificate details.

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