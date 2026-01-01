Get in touch to discuss your configuration and reserve your server now.
Dedicated servers
- Full control. One machine. All yours. No shared resources, ever
- Flexible storage and RAM options to match your needs
- 24/7 support. Need help? We’re always online
Looking for a powerful setup?
We can offer a wide range of configurations within our available stocks. Our Sales team will be happy to assist you.
- Server locations: US only
- Stock is limited. Speak to our sales team to secure your server
Stocks are limited
We have some great deals on the limited stock we have left so have a chat with our Sales team reserve yours now!
Our top configurations
|Specification
|Intel Tier 1
|AMD Tier 1
|Intel Tier 2
|AMD Tier 2
|AMD Tier 3
|CPU
|1x Intel E-2224
|1x AMD Ryzen 7600
|1x Intel Silver 4210R
|1x AMD EPYC 7232
|2x AMD EPYC 7252
|Memory
|16G
|16G
|64G
|64G
|128G
|Disk
|1T RAID1
(2x 1T NVMe M.2)
|960GB RAID1
(2x 960GB NVMe U.2)
|1T RAID1
(2x 1T NVMe M.2)
|1T RAID1
(2x 1T NVMe M.2)
|960G RAID1
(2x 960G NVMe)
Let’s build what works for you
Our different CPU, memory and disk options can be combined. Our Sales team can support you in choosing the right configurations and OS installs. So you know what to do.
Frequently asked questions
All hosting.com dedicated servers are based in the US.
We can offer the configurations you see on this page. Our Sales team will be able to help you choose the right setup and inform you about the exact availabilities.
All dedicated servers are fully managed.