Free website migration – we’ll handle the move for you

Moving your WordPress site to hosting.com is quick and stress-free. Our expert team will handle the entire migration for you, at no extra cost.

Regardless if you're switching from a local host or an international provider, we’ll transfer your site with minimal downtime, so your visitors won’t even notice the change. It’s the easiest way to upgrade to better hosting without lifting a finger.

Not tech-savvy? No worries. We’ll guide you through the whole process and handle the technical bits, so you can focus on your website and your business.

Automatic WordPress updates – stay secure without lifting a finger

Stay ahead with automatic core updates ensuring your WordPress site remains secure, feature-rich, and ahead of potential threats. This hands-off approach means your site is always running the latest version of WordPress, freeing you to focus on content and growth rather than maintenance.