Free website migration – we’ll handle the move for you
Moving your WordPress site to hosting.com is quick and stress-free. Our expert team will handle the entire migration for you, at no extra cost.
Regardless if you're switching from a local host or an international provider, we’ll transfer your site with minimal downtime, so your visitors won’t even notice the change. It’s the easiest way to upgrade to better hosting without lifting a finger.
Not tech-savvy? No worries. We’ll guide you through the whole process and handle the technical bits, so you can focus on your website and your business.
Automatic WordPress updates – stay secure without lifting a finger
Stay ahead with automatic core updates ensuring your WordPress site remains secure, feature-rich, and ahead of potential threats. This hands-off approach means your site is always running the latest version of WordPress, freeing you to focus on content and growth rather than maintenance.
Works with all your plugins, themes & page builders
With hosting.com, you’re free to build your WordPress site your way. Whether you’re using Elementor, WooCommerce, Yoast, or any other plugin or theme, our hosting is fully compatible and ready to support your creative vision.
Run into any issues? Our support team is here to help. No long waits, no technical runaround. You focus on building your dream site, and we’ll make sure everything runs smoothly behind the scenes.
Why Kenyans trust WordPress
WordPress is the leading website platform for businesses, bloggers, and organisations across Kenya. It’s flexible enough to power everything from personal blogs to online stores, trusted by schools, NGOs, and startups alike.
With a huge community, tons of free and paid themes, and plugins that make adding features easy, WordPress helps Kenyans build professional, mobile-friendly sites without needing to be tech experts. Plus, it’s always evolving to meet local and global needs, making it a smart choice for anyone serious about their online presence.