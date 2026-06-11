Set up your store with ease and focus on your business

We’ll take the hassle out of starting an online store with WordPress ready to go via 1-Click Installation on all Managed WordPress Hosting plans. This means you can skip the technical setup and focus on customizing your store to match your business vision, allowing you to launch faster and begin selling sooner.

Managed updates and backups

With hosting.com, worrying about updates and backups becomes a thing of the past! The service includes managed updates to keep your WooCommerce site running smoothly on the latest software, powered by the security and performance enhancements that come with updates.

Hosting.com offers daily onsite automated backups as well as offsite backups via Jetpack that add an extra layer of security, ensuring that your data is safe and can be quickly restored. This comprehensive support allows store owners to concentrate on growing their business without technical distractions.