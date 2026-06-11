Hosting for WooCommerce

Secure web hosting for WooCommerce sites

Create a powerful store quickly with our web hosting featuring 1-Click WooCommerce Installation. Our hosting offers the performance, security, and reliability for a premium experience with the most popular open-source eCommerce platform.

  • Managed WooCommerce Hosting – Ready to Launch with 1-Click Installation
  • Keep Customer Data Secure With a Free SSL
  • 24/7/365 In-House Guru Crew Customer Support
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The premium hosting services you need to build a fast and successful website. Get started with web hosting in just minutes.

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Choose the right plan for you

You can set up WooCommerce on any of our hosting plans listed below! However, we recommend opting for Sell, as it comes with pre-installed WooCommerce and is specially optimized for eCommerce purposes.

*The promotional price shown is for a 36 month term and will renew at the regular rate at the end of the introductory term

What is WooCommerce hosting?

WooCommerce hosting is what allows your online store to be accessible on the internet! It involves renting server space from a hosting provider like hosting.com, which is necessary to house your website and its data. Since WooCommerce operates on WordPress, hosting for WooCommerce is similar to WordPress hosting but often includes specific features tailored to eCommerce needs.

At hosting.com, we offer a specialized WooCommerce hosting service that includes everything needed to get your store up and running smoothly. This includes pre-installed WooCommerce, so you can skip the technical setup and dive straight into customizing your store. We provide you with a premium Rapid SSL certificate to secure your site and customer data, which is the best way for online stores to build trust with their visitors and future clients.

To support your store’s growth, we’ve equipped our Sell plan with 16GB of server memory and Performance Plus Traffic Surge Protection. This ensures your site remains fast and responsive, even during unpredictable traffic spikes. Without these measures in place, these spikes can break your website and cause you to lose money. Lastly, managed hosting plans also offer the convenience of automatic WordPress updates, meaning there’s one less technical task on your plate.

Why hosting.com offers the best WooCommerce hosting

Set up your store with ease and focus on your business

We’ll take the hassle out of starting an online store with WordPress ready to go via 1-Click Installation on all Managed WordPress Hosting plans. This means you can skip the technical setup and focus on customizing your store to match your business vision, allowing you to launch faster and begin selling sooner.

Managed updates and backups

With hosting.com, worrying about updates and backups becomes a thing of the past! The service includes managed updates to keep your WooCommerce site running smoothly on the latest software, powered by the security and performance enhancements that come with updates.

Hosting.com offers daily onsite automated backups as well as offsite backups via Jetpack that add an extra layer of security, ensuring that your data is safe and can be quickly restored. This comprehensive support allows store owners to concentrate on growing their business without technical distractions.

Get started with pre-designed page templates

During your site setup, we’ll provide you with a selection of pre-designed page templates specifically crafted for eCommerce businesses. These templates not only reduce the time and effort needed for web design but also allow users to easily find what they need and have a smooth checkout experience. It’s a straightforward way to ensure your site looks professional and inviting to potential customers!

Migrate your existing store for free

If you’re looking to switch to hosting.com, we offer free site migration for your existing WooCommerce store. As a team, we handle the entire migration process, ensuring a smooth transition with minimal downtime.

This service is a significant advantage for store owners looking to upgrade their hosting experience without the worry of losing data or facing long periods of site unavailability, making the switch to hosting.com absolutely hassle-free.

Build a faster store for a better shopping experience

Turbo Hosting
Turbo Servers

We use LiteSpeed web servers on the Turbo plan, which gives you much faster performance speeds compared to traditional web servers like Apache and Nginx. With Turbo, every page loads quickly, enhancing your customers’ shopping experience.

NVMe Storage

All our Turbo hosting plans use NVMe storage, which offers faster loading times and reduced latency over standard SSD storage. This boost in speed is extremely important for eCommerce sites where every second can make a difference!

Advanced Caching

Your WooCommerce store will benefit from top-tier caching mechanisms, including the Optimized WordPress plugin and LiteSpeed caching built into your hosting plan. Caching is vital for improving page load times and reducing server load.

Traffic Surge Protection

The Sell plan includes Performance Plus Traffic Surge Protection, designed to handle sudden increases in web traffic, offering more power and resources when your store needs them. This ensures that your site remains responsive and available during peak shopping periods.

Global Server Locations

We own servers in data centers all over the world, Choosing a server location close to your customer base improves the efficiency of CDNs used to deliver static content. Clients on Managed WordPress and all Turbo plans are eligible for a free CDN.

High RAM

Our Sell plan provides you with 16GB of RAM, which will help your server handle more concurrent requests and process data more efficiently, resulting in faster page load speeds for customers browsing your WooCommerce store.

Protect your store with top security measures

Here are just a few of the many ways Hosting.com solutions will make your life easier…

Store Backups

Backing up your WooCommerce store is crucial, and hosting.com prioritizes this by offering both daily onsite backups with 1-click restore functionality, as well as offsite backups providing unlimited storage as well as peace of mind that your site is backed up and stored away from your production server.

Free SSL

Every hosting.com plan for WooCommerce stores includes a free SSL certificate, establishing a secure connection for your visitors and instilling trust from the moment they arrive at your store. Don’t need the power and resources of a high tier plan? You can opt for a more affordable hosting plan and purchase an upgraded SSL certificate directly from hosting.com!

Enterprise-Grade Security

Hosting.com offers a robust security suite to keep your store safe from all kinds of online threats. This includes firewall protection against brute force attacks, malware, zero-day attacks, DDoS attacks, and more.

Our tools continuously monitor and protect your site, ensuring your business and customer data remain secure. This comprehensive security measure is crucial in maintaining the integrity and trustworthiness of your WooCommerce store.

1-Click Site Security Hardening

Hosting.com simplifies the process of securing your WooCommerce store further with its one-click site security hardening feature. This tool scans your site for any potentially vulnerable settings and allows you to secure them with just a click. It’s an easy and effective way to enhance your site’s security, reducing the risk of unauthorized access and ensuring your store remains a safe place for your customers to shop.

Affordable as you start, affordable as you scale

Our main goal is to provide businesses of all sizes with amazing WooCommerce hosting that remains affordable, whether you’re just launching your online store or scaling it to new heights. As your website audience and traffic grow, your plan can grow with you, allowing you to upgrade features like RAM and storage to fit your needs.

If you’re an entrepreneur looking to expand your online presence with multiple stores or an agency handling many different client websites, we’ve got the best solution for you! Our hosting plans are optimized for multi-store management.

24/7 365-day support from our guru crew

24/7 365-day support from our guru crew

Our expert support team is available to you all week and at any time of the day, no matter where you are in the world. The Guru Crew are specialists in WordPress and WooCommerce management and will be more than happy to assist you with any queries or issues you may have.

Industry best solutions – hosting.com

Our goal isn’t to win awards. Our goal is to offer the best web host solutions that are both blazing fast and ultra-reliable. Even so, we’re still extremely proud of our team’s accomplishments! Since our launch in 2003, their hard work has helped us earn recognition and accolades as the top hosting provider in the industry.

Fastest Hosting
Best Web Hosting 2020
Hosting Advice Developers' Choice
High Performer Spring 2024
PCmag Editors' Choice

What our customers have to say

5 Star Review

Wonderful service for ecommerce stores

Wonderful service, speed and even better customer support. I fully support them for anyone who wants to scale. As an ecommerce site owner, speed is of utmost importance as even with a few seconds of delay can hurt your sales. They never disappoint in their services.

Ahmad Jamshed

5 Star Review

Reliable support every time

Hosting.com has consistently delivered great customer service. Every time I reach out, someone is available quickly and knows exactly how to help. They’re patient, even when I don’t fully understand the technical side of things, and I never feel rushed or dismissed. It makes a big difference knowing I can count on them to solve issues without any hassle.

Sean Tucker

5 Star Review

Hosting.com as an alternative to Hostgator

I had tons of troubles with Hostgator and decided to move 6 months earlier. Hosting.com (previously A2 Hosting) was a price match but I was also looking for cPanel and cPanel migration and a few other features. I am super happy with the speed of my websites and support desk seem to be A class. Hostgator was good only at the beginning, in the past two years everything has gone south bit by bit. I can provide screenshots of the mistakes and answers from Hostgator customer support for what I say here

Max Bebe

Frequently asked questions

eCommerce hosting is a space provided by hosting companies for hosting your online store on a server that has the platform and application to build virtual storefronts, online shopping carts to manage orders, and payment systems to complete transactions. Hosting.com provides eCommerce hosting plans on VPS with high-end storage discs, RAM, processors, and pre-installed applications to help you get started or speed up your online store.

A shopping cart is an internet-based system used by eCommerce websites that simplifies online transactions. Shopping carts allow online shoppers to temporarily store items of interest until they are ready to purchase them.

The shopping cart software automatically computes the cost of the selected items, provides a portal for the customer to pay for them, and allows them to provide other pertinent information necessary to complete the transaction. Quality shopping cart software is necessary to build and manage a successful and professional e-store.

You may have heard the name WooCommerce in connection with online business before and wondered how exactly it works, only to be met with a barrage of technical terminology and a steep learning curve. Don’t worry – the team at hosting.com is here to help you make sense of it all!

WooCommerce, put simply, is an eCommerce plugin for WordPress. WordPress is one of the most powerful and widespread blogging platforms available today, with its straightforward open-source implementation used by several thousand sites of all sizes. If you’re not using WordPress already, you’re in for a pleasant surprise – the options and plugins available to users are extremely plentiful.

With its open-source design comes the opportunity for hundreds of plugins, which is where WooCommerce comes in – it is the top eCommerce plugin available for WordPress. Getting set up with the WooCommerce plugin couldn’t be easier!

If you want to sell anything on your site, WooCommerce will be very useful. Whether you have a large or small readership, a large or small range of available products, or anything in between, WooCommerce is built to help you manage and run your online store efficiently, no matter what kind of business you’re interested in running.

It’s a great first choice for anyone new to the eCommerce industry but also for enterprise-level companies looking to sell a wide range of products and easily manage their store data.

WooCommerce is a simple, straightforward, and free way to start seeing money from your website. It’s a hugely popular plugin for WordPress and hosting.com is proud to make WooCommerce easily available for you.

This online retail platform offers several powerful features and options that help you set up exactly the web store you want to create with very little effort:

  • Its built-in WordPress integration means you’ll be able to run the software using the WordPress systems you already know. You’ll get straightforward, easy-to-use, and well-documented options in the WordPress plugin layout you’re already familiar with.
  • It’s designed to work for desktop and mobile users, ensuring that all users see the same data presented accurately and in a manner that fits their devices. This way, you can turn any WooCommerce store into a mobile app without doing any extra coding – simply use a few third-party tools and services, and you’ll be up and running on your customers’ devices.
  • It’s a highly secure platform, putting you, and no one else, in charge of your customer’s data. The fewer times a customer’s data changes hands, the better, and WooCommerce takes the guesswork out of data security by making sure you’re the one with access to the valuable information.
  • It’s open-source and used by more than 4 million websites. This demand comes with a great community of developers who have created extensions, plugins, and other tools for WooCommerce, letting you build up custom features and capabilities as needed.
  • It gives you the freedom to customize the website to your organization’s needs, which means that you’re choosing an online shopping platform that can be shaped to whatever needs your organization has now or in the future. This helps WooCommerce grow along with your business and ensures that the time you and your team spend learning the ins and outs of the software is time well invested.
  • Additionally, if your team has any issues or questions with the software, WooCommerce offers extensive documentation and extremely helpful customer support service, helping make sure that you understand the concepts and inner workings of the software as fully as possible.

These features and many more help make WooCommerce the easy choice for online shopping platforms, and hosting.com (and its automatic WooCommerce installation) a further no-brainer.

WooCommerce accepts major credit cards, bank transfers (BACS), checks, and cash on delivery, among other payment methods. It integrates with a wide range of payment gateways, including WooPayments, Stripe, PayPal, Amazon Pay, Google Pay, and many more.

As one of the leading eCommerce plugins on one of the leading blog/content management system platforms, WooCommerce is extremely well-maintained and always keeps up to date with the latest design and commerce trends. When you choose WooCommerce for your site, you’re choosing an online sales platform that’s as future-proof as an online sales platform can be, riding on the backs of developers in the open source community worldwide who depend on the security, modernity, and ease of use of WooCommerce.

You’re also choosing to work with WordPress, one of the most supported content management systems available, on hosting.com, with our blazing-fast fine-tuned Turbo services. You can reach out to our tech help Gurus at any time for answers to all of your questions, ensuring that not only are you choosing the most stable and up-to-date software available, but you’re also choosing the hosting service with some of the best help and support staff around!

Your host has a direct impact on how quickly your page loads. Your page load speeds affect everything from your SEO rankings to your bounce rate to your customer satisfaction level. Most importantly, the speed at which your pages load affects your conversion rate. You can even choose our Turbo Servers, which deliver much faster page loads than competing eCommerce hosting providers.

WooCommerce hosting provides server space and specialized services for websites using WooCommerce, a popular eCommerce plugin for WordPress. It’s designed to optimize the performance and reliability of online stores by offering features such as pre-installed WooCommerce, enhanced security measures, additional tools and plugins that integrate with WooCommerce, and support tailored to eCommerce needs.

Good WooCommerce hosting ensures that online stores run smoothly, with fast loading times and a secure shopping environment for customers.

The best WooCommerce hosting depends on your specific needs, including budget, size of your online store, and technical expertise. Hosting.com stands out for its WooCommerce-specific optimizations, offering pre-installed WooCommerce, secure firewall features, free SSL certificates, Jetpack licenses for security and automated backups, and a choice of scalable plans tailored to various business sizes. Our commitment to speed and security makes us a top choice for both new and established online stores.

WooCommerce hosting pricing varies widely, starting from as low as a few pounds a month for basic shared hosting plans to over a hundred dollars a month for advanced, managed WooCommerce hosting solutions.

The cost typically depends on the hosting provider, the level of server resources, and the inclusion of advanced features like automated backups, SSL certificates, as well as dedicated support. Generally, you get what you pay for in terms of website performance and support.

The best hosting for WooCommerce is one that balances speed, security, and scalability, fitting your business’s size and budget. hosting.com is highly recommended for WooCommerce users due to its fast server speeds, robust security features, and scalable plans that grow with your business.

Our Sell plan is fully optimized for WooCommerce, ensuring the smooth and efficient operation of your online store. Besides that, all plans include unlimited email addresses that you can manage from your cPanel control panel. This allows you to have dedicated emails for sales, support, marketing, product development, and whatever else you might need.

No, WooCommerce does not come with hosting. It is a free, open-source eCommerce plugin for WordPress websites. To use WooCommerce, you need a WordPress site hosted on a web hosting service.

Many hosting providers offer plans specifically optimized for WordPress and WooCommerce, including features like pre-installed WordPress and WooCommerce, making it easier to start an online store.

WooCommerce is not a standalone alternative to WordPress but rather an eCommerce plugin designed for WordPress. It enables WordPress websites to function as online stores by adding product pages, shopping carts, and checkout functionalities.

If you’re looking to build an online store, WooCommerce enhances a WordPress site with eCommerce capabilities, making them a powerful combination rather than one being better than the other.