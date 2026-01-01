Ultra-reliable VPS web hosting up to 20x faster than others
Powerful virtual private server hosting with dedicated processor and memory resources for exceptional performance even during high traffic.
Powerful virtual private server hosting with dedicated processor and memory resources for exceptional performance even during high traffic.
Self-Configure Your Custom Server
100% Worry-Free HostGuard Server Management
*The promotional price shown is for a 12 month term and will renew at the regular rate at the end of the introductory term
*The promotional price shown is for a 12 month term and will renew at the regular rate at the end of the introductory term
VPS hosting is a versatile option, mostly used by:
We recommend switching to VPS hosting when your website requirements outgrow the resources available in shared hosting plans, for example:
In these cases, VPS hosting offers a suitable upgrade. It strikes a balance between the limited resources of shared hosting and the higher cost and complexity of dedicated hosting, making it ideal for businesses experiencing growth.
All plans come with Turbo - that means NVMe storage and LiteSpeed, leading to high rankings, lower bounce rates, and more conversions
All hosting plans include solid-state NVMe drives for best performance
Supporting PHP, Node.JS and other popular software. Deploy using Git, SSH or FTPS.
Ultra-reliable servers and dedicated teams make sure that your website is always up and running
Our team will move your site to hosting.com for free - get in touch to discuss a zero downtime migration plan for your sites.
Secure your website with free SSL certificates powered by Let's Encrypt, included as standard
Our team is available around the clock, 365 days of the year.
Our VPS plans feature isolated resources for guaranteed performance. No noisy neighbours.
Managed VPS hosting includes an easy-to-use cPanel Control Panel, offering an intuitive interface for those without specialized technical skills to manage their server effectively. Hosting.com distinguishes itself by providing the full-featured cPanel interface, a benefit not universally offered by all cPanel hosts. Command-line management, which is available in unmanaged VPS plans, is better suited for experienced developers or those with technical proficiency who seek granular control over their hosting environment.
Managed VPS hosting includes an easy-to-use cPanel Control Panel, offering an intuitive interface for those without specialized technical skills to manage their server effectively. Hosting.com distinguishes itself by providing the full-featured cPanel interface, a benefit not universally offered by all cPanel hosts. Command-line management, which is available in unmanaged VPS plans, is better suited for experienced developers or those with technical proficiency who seek granular control over their hosting environment.
Our hosting.com Sales Team is available 24/7 to help you understand which plan will work for your unique needs!
Anycast DNS increases performance when your site is visited by offering quicker response times, lowering latency and increasing redundancy.
HTTP/2 provides significantly faster page load times than HTTP because of its ability to deliver more HTTP requests at once. HTTP2 is based on Google's SPDY project and actually marks the first major HTTP update since 1999!
With Edge Side Includes (ESI), you no longer have to designate an entire page as non-cacheable just because one portion cannot be cached. Instead, easily designate portions of your page to be cached (or not cached).
Our goal isn’t to win awards. Our goal is to offer the best web host solutions that are both blazing fast and ultra-reliable. Even so, we’re still extremely proud of our team’s accomplishments! Since our launch in 2003, their hard work has helped us earn recognition and accolades as the top hosting provider in the industry.
Exceptional assistanceExceptional assistance who went the extra mile and made sure everything was working properly and did not hesitate to do everything and anything to complete the tasks. I am 1,000% satisfied and can rate the tech support as 5-stars plus.
Brother David Mary
Excellent and improved response timesYou have improved so much on the response time. I can see the progress and the service I don't think it can get better. Your team is amazing.
Alcapri
Got a VPS question we haven't answered? Our team can compare VPS hosting plans with you, explain managed versus unmanaged virtual private server hosting, and check if you need VPS hosting with root access. Ready to buy VPS hosting? We're a quick chat away.
En hosting.com, nuestro lema es “Nuestra velocidad, tu éxito”. Y no es casualidad, porque entendemos que la velocidad de carga de las páginas de tu sitio web tiene un impacto directo en tu éxito. Un retraso de solo 1 segundo en la velocidad de carga de tu página puede tener un grave impacto negativo en tu tasa de rebote y tu tasa de conversión. Incluso si no tienes un sitio web de comercio electrónico, la velocidad de la página también está relacionada con el nivel de satisfacción de los visitantes y tu posicionamiento SEO.
Piensa en el último sitio web lento que visitaste. Probablemente, pulsaste el botón atrás de tu navegador antes incluso de terminar de esperar a que se cargará el sitio. Aunque hay una serie de factores que determinan la velocidad de tu sitio, uno de los más importantes es la elección del proveedor de hosting web. ¡Elige un proveedor de hosting web rápido! ¡Elige hosting.com!
Lo que realmente va a mejorar el rendimiento de tu sitio es nuestra opción Turbo Boost, que ofrece una velocidad de carga de páginas hasta 20 veces superior en comparación con las opciones de hosting VPS del mercado. Nuestra solución Turbo Boost VPS:
Además, al elegir nuestros servidores turbo, podrás usar Turbo Caching, que aumenta aún más la velocidad de carga de las páginas al almacenar todo el contenido HTML de tus páginas en la memoria. Eso significa que tus páginas se pueden mostrar sin tener que ejecutar PHP, lo que ofrece el máximo aumento de rendimiento.
Turbo Boost es solo una de las características incluidas en nuestra exclusiva plataforma SwiftServer de alta velocidad. Otras soluciones para mejorar la velocidad incluyen:
Algunos hosts VPS afirman ofrecer hosting en unidades de estado sólido, pero es probable que solo alojen su sistema operativo o sus bases de datos en SSD. No utilizan SSD para alojar tus archivos. En hosting.com, utilizamos SSD para todo, incluidos tus archivos, lo que significa que obtienes el mayor aumento de velocidad posible. Por eso nuestro alojamiento SSD carga las páginas más rápido que la competencia y por eso incluso alojamos nuestro propio sitio en unidades de estado sólido. ¡Te encantará!
Elección de la ubicación del centro de datos: Otro factor clave en la velocidad de carga de las páginas es la proximidad de tus datos a tus visitantes. Si tus datos se encuentran en un hemisferio, pero tu visitante se encuentra en otro, tu sitio tardará algún tiempo en llegar a él. Por eso ofrecemos múltiples ubicaciones de centros de datos, lo que permite que tu VPS se encuentre lo más cerca posible de los visitantes de tu sitio.
CDN gratuito: en hosting.com, obtienes un CDN gratuito o red de entrega de contenido. Si bien nuestra selección de centros de datos te permite alojar tu sitio cerca de tus visitantes, nuestro CDN hace que tu sitio llegue a ellos más rápido. Esto se debe a que nuestro CDN determina la ruta más eficiente y rápida para entregar tu sitio desde nuestro centro de datos a tus visitantes. Esto se hace automáticamente mediante el uso de los servidores interconectados y ubicados globalment.