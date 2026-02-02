During our January 8, 2026, Office Hours, a viewer asked a question we hear surprisingly often: Which PHP version should I be using for WordPress? We covered a complimenting topic in a previous Office Hours Q&A about the practical approach to timing WordPress updates.

​It’s a fair question as PHP is at the core of WordPress, and with several PHP versions receiving support at the same time, it can get confusing. It’s not always clear which one makes the most sense, especially when building sites for clients.

Using the viewer’s question as a starting point, let’s discuss how to choose a PHP version that works for your needs, but also show that this advice can work with any software.

The initial viewer question

Around halfway through the livestream, the host, Nathan Ingram, was asked this question.



Which version of PHP should I use for new WordPress sites? My client sites are all on PHP 8.2, which is still getting security support, 8.4 is halfway through active support, and 8.5 is newly launched. Do you recommend 8.4 for new site development? Any issues with key plugins?

This question isn’t explicitly asking about update timing; however, the decision-making process behind it is precisely the same. It covers both “Which version should I use?” and “When do I update?”

Nathan’s answer during the livestream is what you should always do when thinking of using a newer version of anything. Choose the latest version of software that is still actively supported and fully compatible with your application.

​The two questions below will help you any time you are deciding whether to adopt a newer software version.

How much longer will this particular software version receive updates? Is all the supporting software (plugins, for instance) compatible with the version you have in mind?

Let’s use PHP as an example, bearing in mind that this method applies to any software update. Firstly, check the active support period. PHP has a Supported Versions page where you’ll see which versions receive active updates, and which only receive security updates.

Next, find out which PHP version your plugins are compatible with. When it comes to WordPress, you want to be sure the plugins you are using will run properly on your chosen PHP version. As Nathan explains, any major plugin will have a page that shows supported versions. He gave a few examples of such a page:

Even if your particular case that brought you to this blog isn’t about PHP or WordPress, rest assured that any major, reputable piece of software will have similar documentation. Whether it’s on their website or in a quick Google search, you should be able to find which versions play well with others and make an informed decision.

It’s all about what works for you right now

Whether you are choosing a PHP version, deciding when to update WordPress, or evaluating a new version of any other software, the goal is always the same.

In practice, that means avoiding brand-new major releases for production sites until the ecosystem around them has had time to catch up. There is no need to rush to the newest version of anything unless it introduces a critical functionality you specifically need.

It’s always best to wait, inform yourself, and only decide when it makes sense for your particular use case. And if you’d like to ask Nathan a question about WordPress, updates, hosting, or anything else about websites, register for our Office Hours and get your answer live.

FAQ

What's the difference between "active support" and "security support" for a PHP version, and does it matter which one my site is on?

It does matter. A PHP version in "active support" receives both bug fixes and security patches; the full treatment. A version that has moved to "security support only" will still get patches for newly discovered vulnerabilities, but bugs that don't have security implications will simply go unfixed. For most sites, being on a version in security-only support is acceptable as a temporary situation. However, it shouldn't be a permanent home.

How do I find out which PHP version my site is currently running, without asking my host?

There are a few easy ways. If you have access to cPanel, the PHP version is often displayed prominently in the software section, or via a "Select PHP Version" tool. Inside WordPress itself, navigating to Tools → Site Health and clicking the "Info" tab will show the PHP version under the "Server" section.

Additionally, creating a simple PHP file containing <?php phpinfo(); ?> and loading it in a browser will show the full PHP configuration.

If I manage sites for multiple clients, should all of them be on the same PHP version?

Ideally, yes. But practically, probably not always. Standardizing on a single version simplifies your maintenance workflow, reduces the mental overhead of tracking compatibility across different environments, and makes it easier to test plugins against one target.

However, client sites often have different plugin stacks, meaning some may have legacy plugins that haven't caught up to the latest PHP version yet. A pragmatic approach is to define a "current standard" version for all new builds and to gradually migrate existing sites to that standard during scheduled maintenance windows.

Does the PHP version affect how quickly a WordPress site loads for visitors?

Yes, meaningfully so. Each major PHP 8.x release has brought measurable performance improvements over its predecessor. In real-world WordPress benchmarks, the difference between PHP 7.4 and PHP 8.x can translate to noticeably faster page generation times, lower memory usage per request, and better handling of traffic spikes.