One of the most common pieces of advice regarding online security you’ll see is “keep your software updated.” That goes for anything from programs and applications to frameworks and operating systems. It’s solid advice. However, should you update your software, and in this case WordPress, immediately after a new version is available?



A viewer of our December 4, 2025, Office Hours livestream brought it up, and it’s an excellent question. Primarily because it stresses the importance of understanding what an update does versus its necessity.

Since WordPress 6.9 was released recently, many people are asking themselves that same question. It’s tempting, and WordPress is definitely encouraging it, what with that big red notification in your dashboard. However, the answer is somewhat nuanced. Here’s the exact question.



When updating to a new WordPress version, how long do you wait? Do you update plugins during the time you’re waiting until the bugs are fixed? I imagine many plugins are updating to coincide with the new WordPress version. I wonder if updating them before is going to create a conflict, but I also don’t want to wait to update plugins for a week.



As you can see, there is a second part regarding plugins, which we’ll get into as well. Firstly, Nathan Ingram, the host of our Office Hours livestreams, put it very clearly: update WordPress on your only if there is a good reason to.



He then further elaborated that, unless you really want to use the new features the release brings, it’s better to wait until the next minor version (in this case, WordPress 6.9.1). That way, you avoid any bugs that managed to sneak through testing. What about security, though?



WordPress typically backports any new security patches to a handful of older versions. That way, you aren’t forced to update to the newest one if all you are interested in is security. Backporting like that helps in the short term, but it doesn’t replace staying up to date, since some security features might not be backportable.



In conclusion: update when it makes sense for your website. We recommend waiting for at least one bugfix update, though.

If you have ever worked with WordPress for any length of time, then you know there are good plugins and not-so-good plugins. Some are coded cleanly and run perfectly, while others are dubious at best. The same goes for themes.



So, and you may have seen this one coming, update your plugins if you trust them, and it makes sense for your website. Typically, applying the newest version of a plugin or theme shouldn’t cause issues if it’s from a reputable developer, as Nathan explains.



Good plugins and themes have teams behind them that test and check every version for conflicts and compatibility issues before releasing it. If you have a “knucklehead developer” plugin–as Nathan calls them–you might have problems. But that’s a developer issue, and not core WordPress.



We’d recommend avoiding unofficial plugin and theme libraries in general.

To sum up, you shouldn’t have any issues installing the latest versions of high-quality plugins or themes while waiting for a bugfix release of the newest WordPress core.

What are the risks of rushing?

If you are wondering what can go wrong when updating to a new WordPress core release too soon, it often comes down to how quickly your plugins and themes respond to the change. Most developers need about a week or two to confirm full compatibility. Until then, early updates can put your site at risk. Here are the most common issues you might encounter.

Plugin and theme incompatibility: This is the #1 risk because it can lead to catastrophic website failure. A plugin or theme that isn’t tested with the new core version can lead to fatal errors, broken layouts, missing features, or the entire admin dashboard becoming inaccessible. Theme-breaking front-end issues: Even if the site’s backend looks fine, the front-end could break due to CSS/JS conflicts, new Gutenberg/Block Editor behavior, or changes in core template functions. Security plugins can misbehave: Sometimes, they can throw false positives or flag core files as infected if not tested against the latest core. It can even cause login protection and 2FA to malfunction.



These are the most critical, but countless other hiccups can occur due to plugins and themes not being ready for a new version of WordPress. Unless you really need the new features, you should wait.

Patience is a virtue, right? Practicing it when updating your WordPress to the latest major version can save you a ton of headaches.



The best way to know if you need what’s new is to simply go through the release notes. Read and consider if your site needs those features. If it doesn’t, it’s best to wait for the next minor version; allow time for the bugs to get fixed.



If you have a similar question, or any question regarding running an agency, a tricky client issue, or hosting, register for Office Hours and have it answered live.

FAQ

Yes, and it's the safest approach. Quality managed hosting providers offer a staging environment: a private copy of your site where you can apply updates first and verify that nothing breaks before pushing the changes to production.

If your host doesn't provide staging, plugins like WP Staging can create one. Running updates on staging first is especially valuable for major version jumps, because it lets you catch plugin incompatibilities before your visitors ever see them.

It absolutely should change your urgency. Most reputable plugin developers note in their changelog whether a release addresses a security vulnerability.

If a changelog entry mentions patching flaws, escalation issues, or vulnerabilities, that update should be prioritized and applied promptly. Conversely, a changelog that only describes new features or UI changes can wait until your next scheduled maintenance window.

It depends on the type of update. WordPress core's automatic updates come in two flavors: minor updates (like 6.8.1 → 6.8.2, typically security and bugfixes) and major updates (like 6.8 → 6.9, which introduce new features).

Leaving automatic updates enabled for minor releases is broadly considered good practice, since these are low-risk and often fix security issues quickly. Automatic updates for major releases is inadvisable, because of the plugin and theme compatibility window discussed in the blog. The same logic applies to plugins and themes.

The most important safety net is a recent backup taken before applying the update. Many hosting providers take automated daily backups, but the timing matters: if a backup runs at 2 AM and you update at noon, you might be restoring a backup that's ten hours old.

The safest practice is to trigger a manual backup immediately before updating, so you have a clean restore point.