Hosting.com provides a fully managed, high performance Node.js hosting environment. You bring the code, deploy your app via Git, SSH or upload via our interface, and we'll do the rest.
Starting from just $1.99/month
Hosting.com provides a fully managed, high performance Node.js hosting environment. You bring the code, deploy your app via Git, SSH or upload via our interface, and we'll do the rest.
Starting from just $1.99/month
Trusted by over 400,000 customers to power 1,000,000+ websites!
*The promotional price shows the term with the best pricing and changes depending on plan. View all plans to see additional term options. The plan will renew at the regular rate at the end of the introductory term.
Unlock the full potential of your Node.js applications with hosting.com’s premium hosting solutions. Optimized for developers, startups, and businesses that rely on the power of JavaScript on the server side, our Node.js hosting offers the high performance, security, and support you need to run applications seamlessly.
From the ground up, our infrastructure is designed to handle the unique needs of Node.js applications. With a focus on speed, scalability, and developer-centric tools, hosting.com delivers an environment where your code can run at its peak.
Hosting.com is more than just a hosting provider. We’re a team of experts dedicated to supporting developers. With flexible hosting solutions, a wealth of developer tools, and performance-focused resources, hosting.com is the trusted choice for Node.js developers worldwide.
Choose hosting.com for your Node.js application and experience the perfect combination of speed, support, and reliability. Get started today with our Node.js hosting plans and enjoy free white glove migrations, ultrareliable 99.9% uptime, and 24/7/365 in house support!
Hosting.com is dedicated to providing industry-leading services that set you up for success from day one. Here’s why our Node.js hosting is the ideal choice for your application:
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Our friendly and knowledgeable support team is available 24/7/365 to help!
Our team can move your site to hosting.com for free in most cases!
Give our high speed hosting service a try completely risk-free!
Hosting.com is the host you can depend on with ultra-reliable servers!
Our hosting.com Sales Team is available 24/7 to help you understand which plan will work for your unique needs!
Don’t see a service that fits your specific hosting needs? Don’t worry, we have you covered! We offer a wide range of solutions bound to meet your requirements ranging from Shared, Reseller, VPS, Dedicated and everything in between including Managed hosting for WordPress. Looking for a new domain name or SSL Certificate? We’ve got you covered there as well!
Our goal isn’t to win awards. Our goal is to offer the best web host solutions that are both blazing fast and ultra-reliable. Even so, we’re still extremely proud of our team’s accomplishments! Since our launch in 2003, their hard work has helped us earn recognition and accolades as the top hosting provider in the industry.
Excellent and improved response timesYou have improved so much on the response time. I can see the progress and the service I don't think it can get better. Your team is amazing.
Alcapri
Tech support is the #1The reply to my question was swift and to the point. It seems that when moving a domain, there is always one more step. The Guru pointed out the missing step, and the problem was quickly remedied. Many thanks.
Jean M
Didn’t find what you were looking for in our FAQ? No worries! Our friendly, award-winning support team is always just a message away and happy to help. Whether it’s a quick question or something specific, we’ll make sure you get the answers you need!
We support all modern frameworks, including React, Vue.js, Angular, Vite, Parcel, Preact, Next.js, Nuxt.js, Svelte, Astro and more.
There are no arbitrary traffic limits. You are only limited by the resources of your plan.
You can host any Node.js application, including things like real-time chat, streaming platforms, collaborative tools, etc.