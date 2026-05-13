Every domain owner has their name, address, email and phone published in the public WHOIS database by default. Domain Privacy replaces those details with generic forwarding contacts so your personal information stays yours.
Hide your data with Domain Privacy
- Your name, address, phone and email hidden from public WHOIS lookups
- Spam, robocall and phishing volume drops sharply
- Lower risk of domain hijacking and unauthorised transfers
Keep your details private
With Domain Privacy on, anyone searching the public WHOIS database for your domain sees a generic forwarding contact instead of your real details.
Your domain still resolves, your email still works, and you stay in full control. The only thing that changes is who can see your personal information.
What Domain Privacy protects you from
Most of the unwanted attention domain owners get is automated. Bots scrape WHOIS records the moment a domain is registered. Domain Privacy stops them at the source. These are the most common things it shields you from.
Spam emails
Bots harvest WHOIS email addresses to flood your inbox with phishing, sales pitches and scams. Privacy hides your real email.
Cold calls and texts
Telemarketers buy WHOIS phone numbers in bulk. Privacy keeps your number off those lists.
Identity theft
A real name paired with a real address and email is a starter kit for fraud. Privacy removes that pairing from public view.
Stalking and harassment
Anyone with a grudge and a domain name can find you. Privacy puts a forwarding contact between you and them.
Domain hijacking
Attackers use WHOIS data to social engineer registrars into transferring your domain. Privacy strips out the leverage.
Targeted phishing
Personalised phishing works because the attacker knows your name and role. Privacy keeps both off the public record.
Questions? We're here.
Talk to a real person about whether Domain Privacy is right for the domains you own. No scripts. No upsell pressure. Just a straight answer.
What our customers have to say
Hosting.com as an alternative to HostgatorI had tons of troubles with Hostgator and decided to move 6 months earlier. Hosting.com (previously A2 Hosting) was a price match but I was also looking for cPanel and cPanel migration and a few other features. I am super happy with the speed of my websites and support desk seem to be A class. Hostgator was good only at the beginning, in the past two years everything has gone south bit by bit. I can provide screenshots of the mistakes and answers from Hostgator customer support for what I say here
Max Bebe
I love hosting.comBest internet support I have had since 1993 when internet first went public, I have been through several hosts with my media company and school and hosting.com support staff are knowledgeable, thorough, pleasant and treat clients with respect and understanding. I can't say enough. Keep up the great work. Thank you for saving my domains and email from hackers.
ICU Media
Tech support is the #1The reply to my question was swift and to the point. It seems that when moving a domain, there is always one more step. The Guru pointed out the missing step, and the problem was quickly remedied. Many thanks.
Jean M
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FAQs
Domain Privacy is a service that hides your personal contact information in the public WHOIS database. Your name, address, email and phone are replaced with a generic forwarding contact, so anyone looking up your domain can't see your real details. It's also known as WHOIS Privacy or Private Registration.
Yes. Domain Privacy only changes the contact information shown in the public WHOIS lookup. Your domain resolves normally, email keeps flowing, DNS keeps working, and you keep full ownership.
Yes. Some buyers and legal processes need to see real contact details. You can turn Domain Privacy off and back on by reaching out to our support team.
ICANN's Registration Data Policy changed how registrar contact data is published and shared. Domain Privacy still works as before. If anything, it matters more now because the rules around access requests and disclosure are evolving. See the hosting.com knowledge base for the latest detail.
No. Domain Privacy only hides your contact details in the public WHOIS database. To prevent unwanted transfers, look at Domain Theft Protection or the registrar lock setting on your domain.