Your profile exists. Your domain should too. Take control of how people find you online without the headache of building anything.
Your personal domain
- Yourname.com beats sharing long social links every time
- Switch destination anytime. LinkedIn today, Instagram tomorrow
What is a personal domain?
A personal domain puts your name directly in the address bar. It's your digital shortcut: a web address you own that instantly redirects visitors to wherever you want them to go. No building websites, no coding, no hassle. Grab an address like “YourName.com” and point it to your LinkedIn, Instagram, or any profile, and you're done. Then, when people type your domain, they land on your content: simple ownership, professional impression, and zero website development.
Popular TLD options for personal domains
Your domain extension (TLD) is the part that comes after your name, like the ".com" in "JohnSmith.com." Different extensions send different messages, so pick one that fits your goals.
|TLD
|What is it?
|Best For
|.name
|Created just for personal names and bringing individuals online. Perfect for traditional personal branding.
|Offers maximum flexibility for personal branding.
|.me
|Says "this site is about me". Plus, it’s also available with country codes like .me.uk for local presence.
|Makes it clear the domain is about ‘you’.
|.bio
|Designed for personal biography and background style pages. Clearly signalling personal content.
|Showcasing your personal story and background.
|.pro
|A professional designation that works across all industries. Clean and universally understood.
|Providing professional credibility.
|.life
|Perfect for showcasing your lifestyle content as well as personal development.
|Personal development and content.
|.coach
|A clear and direct industry-specific extension that identifies your coaching role.
|Coaching and mentoring professionals.
|.live
|Ideal for real-time content creators and performers. It directly suggests you offer dynamic, current content.
|Live streaming and real-time content.
|.fans
|Perfect for content creators looking to build a following and community around their personal brand.
|Building audience and fan engagement.
Making it easy to be found
Point your domain to any social profile or web page instantly. Just paste your destination URL, click save, and we handle the rest. You can change where your domain points anytime, with no coding required.
Control everything through our simple dashboard. With a few clicks, you can set up your redirect, add email forwarding, renew automatically, and manage settings. No technical knowledge is needed to look professional online.
Start simple today, expand tomorrow. Point to LinkedIn now, add a professional email next month, and build a complete website when ready. Your domain grows with you without losing your established web address.
Who uses personal domains?
Point directly to your portfolio or LinkedIn profile. Recruiters and employers alike will notice this subtle but professional touch; the small detail separates you from dozens of candidates with messy profile links.
Direct different clients to different platforms without changing your web address. Point to Instagram for some projects, and shop for others. Your domain makes your side business look established without the cost of building a website.
Your domain on business cards creates instant credibility. Make powerful first impressions with a professional web address that shows you mean business. When contacts actually remember how to find you online, connections turn into opportunities.
Create a professional online presence without the big investment. Point your domain to your best work or profiles. Compete with more experienced candidates by showing you take your professional identity seriously.
Maintain one consistent address while your content moves between platforms. Point to this month's podcast and next month's course launch. Your audience always knows where to find you, even as you direct them to different destinations.
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Questions?
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What our customers have to say
Thanks for the quick helpThanks for the quick help with domain transfer. All's well.
David M
Excellent and improved response timesYou have improved so much on the response time. I can see the progress and the service I don't think it can get better. Your team is amazing.
Alcapri
Tech support is the #1The reply to my question was swift and to the point. It seems that when moving a domain, there is always one more step. The Guru pointed out the missing step, and the problem was quickly remedied. Many thanks.
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Personal domain FAQs
Got questions about personal domains? You're not alone. We've put together answers to the most common questions to help you understand how redirecting a domain to your profiles works, why it matters, and how to get the most from your personal domain.
Profile links are long, forgettable, and scream "free account." A personal domain looks professional on business cards, is easy to remember, and gives you control over where people land.
Our personal domains include domain registration, redirect service, domain privacy protection, and access to our easy-to-use management dashboard.
None whatsoever. You can copy and paste and set up a personal domain. Paste your profile URL in our dashboard, and we handle all the technical configuration.
Visitors will see your domain in their browser initially and then arrive at your profile. The process happens quickly and looks professional; many visitors won't notice the redirect.
That's the beauty of starting with a domain. You've already secured your web address. Upgrade to any hosting plan without losing your domain name or starting over.