What is a personal domain?

A personal domain puts your name directly in the address bar. It's your digital shortcut: a web address you own that instantly redirects visitors to wherever you want them to go. No building websites, no coding, no hassle. Grab an address like “YourName.com” and point it to your LinkedIn, Instagram, or any profile, and you're done. Then, when people type your domain, they land on your content: simple ownership, professional impression, and zero website development.