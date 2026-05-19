Keep your site running

If your renewal goes through normally, you'll never know it was there. If something gets in the way (an expired card, a missed reminder, a declined payment), domain expiry protection activates the second your domain hits its expiry date and keeps it fully live for the next 45 days.

Your site keeps loading, your email keeps flowing, and you have time to log in and complete the renewal at your own pace. After day 45 standard registry rules apply, but our support team can walk you through what's possible if you need it.