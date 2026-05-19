Domain Expiry Protection is a one-time add-on you buy at registration. If a renewal payment fails or you forget to renew, it keeps your domain active for an extra 45 days. Your site stays online. Your email keeps flowing. You get time to fix it.
Domain expiry protection that works
- Up to 45 days of protection after your domain expires
- Zero downtime for your website or email
- Renew at any point during the 45-day window
- Auto-renews with your domain when auto-renew is on
- One-time add-on, no separate subscription
Only available to .COM, .NET, and .ORG domains. Renew at any point during the 45-day window to prevent suspension
Add domain expiry protection when you register your domain
Domain Expiry Protection is currently available as a one-time add-on at the point of domain registration. Search for the domain you want, choose your registration term, then check the Domain Expiry Protection option on the configuration step.
Keep your site running
If your renewal goes through normally, you'll never know it was there. If something gets in the way (an expired card, a missed reminder, a declined payment), domain expiry protection activates the second your domain hits its expiry date and keeps it fully live for the next 45 days.
Your site keeps loading, your email keeps flowing, and you have time to log in and complete the renewal at your own pace. After day 45 standard registry rules apply, but our support team can walk you through what's possible if you need it.
A small add-on with a big job
Most domain losses don't happen because someone meant to let the domain go. They happen because a credit card expired, a contact email bounced, or the renewal notice landed in spam. Once a domain expires, the clock starts ticking and recovery costs climb fast. Domain Expiry Protection buys you the breathing room to spot the problem and fix it before any of that becomes your problem.
Card on file expired
Auto-renew tries to charge an expired card. Without DEP, the renewal fails. With DEP, your domain stays live while you update your billing details.
Renewal email missed
Reminder hits a spam filter or an inbox you no longer check. DEP gives you up to 45 days to notice before any service interruption.
Bank declined the charge
A bank fraud check or daily limit blocks the renewal payment. DEP protects you while you talk to your bank or change payment method.
Incorrect contact details
Renewal notices go to an outdated email or contact address. Without DEP, you may miss alerts and the renewal can fail.
Auto-renew turned off
Auto-renew is disabled and the expiration date passes unnoticed. Without domain expirty protection, the domain expires and services stop.
Payment method removed
The saved payment method has been deleted or is no longer valid. Without DEP, the renewal charge cannot go through.
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FAQs
Domain Expiry Protection (DEP) is an add-on that keeps your domain active for an extra 45 days if your renewal doesn't go through on time. Your website and email keep working during that window, giving you time to complete the renewal without losing the domain or breaking any services connected to it.
You can renew the domain at any time within the 45-day renewal window without interruption. After the 45 days, the domain will be suspended, but renewal may still be possible during the grace period.
Yes. DEP doesn't renew your domain for you. It's a safety net that gives you 45 extra days to complete the renewal yourself if the original attempt fails or gets missed. To keep your domain long-term, you still need to renew it.
Auto-renew only works if the payment goes through. If your card has expired, your bank declines the charge, or there aren't enough funds, the renewal fails and your domain heads toward expiry. DEP catches you when that happens, so a single failed payment doesn't cost you the domain.
DEP is available as a one-time add-on at the point of domain registration. Look for the option on the product configuration page after you choose your domain and registration term.
DEP is a one-time purchase that remains valid until your domain’s next expiry date. If auto-renew is enabled for your domain, DEP will automatically renew along with the domain so protection continues for future renewal cycles.