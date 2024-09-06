Throughout my career, I’ve had the privilege of connecting with a wide range of individuals from the WordPress ecosystem, but nothing compares to the energy, collaboration, and spirit of community that you experience at WordCamp US.

The beauty of WordCamp is that it brings together people who are passionate about WordPress. It’s a rare opportunity to engage in meaningful conversations, meet the faces behind the tools we use daily, and collaborate with the experts who are constantly pushing the boundaries of WordPress.

I recently sat down with Aaron D. Campbell, Director of Product, and Katie Richards, Community Project Manager, who I not only work with at Hosting.com but who are also helping organize WordCamp US in Portland this year.

They shared their histories with the event, their favorite parts, and what WordCamp means to them. Plus, we preview some of the exciting things that are happening at WordCamp US.

What Is WordCamp?

At its core, WordCamp US is a community-driven event. From developers and designers to bloggers and agency owners, it’s held by the people who use WordPress for the people who use WordPress.

Everyone is eager to share their insights, lend a hand, and help the WordPress project continue to thrive.

It’s easy to get caught up in the digital nature of our work, but seeing people in person reminds you of the human element behind every line of code, every plugin, and every theme. This is our time to collaborate, network, and geek out with the WordPress community.

And both Katie and Aaron continually reinforced that idea of community.

Katie said, “WordCamps bring together people who use, build, and experience the world and the Internet through WordPress.”

Aaron echoed that point, explaining that WordCamp allows people in the community to connect in a meaningful way.

He added, “We are able to make those connections at these in-person events that we otherwise don't get to make.”

“One of the things that I personally love most about WordCamps is that they're so focused on the attendees more than any other tech event that I have ever been a part of.”

Aaron D. Campbell

Director of Product, Hosting.com

What Does WordCamp Mean To You?

Since Aaron and Katie have both played such a big role in helping put on this WordCamp, I wanted to know what the event means to them.

For Aaron, who has a long history with WordCamp as an attendee, contributor, and speaker, it’s how it has impacted his career.

“One of the things that I always found to be a struggle is how to keep leveling yourself up when it's just you there?”

He added, “Those early WordCamps are a big part of what launched my career and got me to where I am today.”

To Katie, WordCamp US is partly about learning and growing.

She said, “If I had to sum WordCamp up with one word, it would be ‘opportunity’.”

“There are so many different and incredible talks about a wide range of subjects. So, no matter how you approach WordPress, there is going to be something for you,” Katie added.

But Katie also mentioned the role that these events played in her own career development.

“I know this is not a story that's just unique to the two of us, but I can directly draw lines between connections I made at WordCamp and the job opportunities that I’ve had. And I wouldn't be the project manager for the community growth team here at Hosting.com without the time I spent working with folks in the WordPress project over the years.”

“I've seen so many rekindle their interest and excitement in the WordPress project because they attended WordCamp.”

Katie Richards

Community Project Manager, Hosting.com

What Is Your Favorite Part of WordCamp?

WordCamp US is more than just another tech event. It’s a place for personal and professional growth. Whether you’re looking to expand your technical knowledge or garner advice on running your business, there is something for everyone. I asked Aaron and Katie about their favorite parts of WordCamp.

Aaron mentioned contributor day. Originally called developer day, it focuses on celebrating those who contribute to the project and allowing them to collaborate on exciting new projects and ideas.

Talking about contributor day, Aaron said, “WordPress powers a huge percentage of the internet, but it’s driven by a passionate group of volunteers.”

So, it makes sense to have a day for those volunteers and contributors to get together, share ideas, and collaborate.

Aaron continued, “One of the things that these camps do is they let us bring together those volunteers to really accomplish a lot, to build bonds between the people that are working together. Because the health of our project depends on people being excited about it and wanting to work on it.”

Katie said, “Working in the community, I tend to focus on the networking side. But the programming, especially for this year at WordCamp US, is always incredible.”

“I've seen so many rekindle their interest and excitement in the WordPress project because they attended WordCamp. You really need to go into WordCamp with an open mind.”

What Can We Expect From WordCamp US 2024 in Portland?

WordCamp US isn’t just another conference—it’s the premiere North American event for the WordPress community. As someone who’s been part of that community for years, I’m excited about what this year’s event promises.

The schedule is packed with incredible opportunities for networking, learning, inspiration, and collaboration.

Whether you’re a WordPress newbie or a seasoned pro, WordCamp US provides a space to level up your skills, build lasting connections, and elevate your career. I can’t wait to see what this year’s event has in store for all of us.

“This year we have some amazing speakers speaking about everything from AI and using WordPress in extremely large-scale enterprise environments, down to building cooperative games on top of WordPress,” said Aaron.

Katie recommends keeping an open mind about the experience.

“You never know what you can learn or who you might meet at a WordCamp that may be really instrumental in your life later on.”

She also said, “You may think you're going to WordCamp for one thing but there is so much discussion and collaboration, don't be surprised if you come away with something completely different.”

“WordPress powers a huge percentage of the internet, but it’s driven by a passionate group of volunteers.”

Aaron D. Campbell

Director of Product, Hosting.com

Hosting.com is Here to Help WordPress Users and Agencies

A2 Hosting is committed to building a relationship with this community. We are working on tools like TurboHub that streamline and simplify the user experience.

And that extends to working with WordPress agencies. Katie, Aaron, and I all have agency experience, and our team is here to help agencies thrive in the WordPress space.

Katie said, “Being an agency owner, a business owner can be a very isolating experience. And often they're wearing many, many hats and trying to cover as much ground as possible.”

Aaron continued, “It’s really exciting to talk to some of these agencies and hear their struggles. It gives us the opportunity to work with them to help address their issues.”

He later added, “In helping those agencies succeed, we are helping empower all of their customers to accomplish their goals.”

Visit Hosting.com at WordCamp Us

A2 Hosting is proud to sponsor WordCamp US once again. If you are attending, please stop by and talk with us about your needs. You can even test drive TurboHub and get to know the passionate team behind our premium WordPress hosting services.

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