WordPress runs great on hosting.com. Install it in one click on any hosting plan, with security built in, free migration, and real people to help 24/7. No special plan needed.
Hosting for WordPress, fast and secure
- One-click install on any hosting plan
- First-class WordPress security: malware protection, automated patching
- Staging environments built in
- Managed environment for WordPress, plugin and theme tools
- Free migration of your existing site
Free migration. 30-day money-back.
Choose your hosting plan for WordPress
Every plan runs WordPress with a one-click install. Pick your size and go live today, upgrade any time.
Includes
- One Website
- Build New or Migrate
- Emails & Security Included
- 15GB NvME Disk Space
- Free Domain Name Registration
Includes
- 10 Websites
- Build New or Migrate
- Emails & Security Included
- 50GB NvME Disk Space
- Free Domain Name Registration
Includes
- 100 Websites
- Build New or Migrate
- Emails & Security Included
- 100GB NvME Disk Space
- Free Domain Name Registration
Everything you need to run WordPress well
Supported and tuned on every plan, with nothing extra to buy.
WordPress set up and ready in minutes, no technical steps.
Keep WordPress core and plugins current automatically, or manage it yourself.
NVMe storage and LiteSpeed for quick page loads.
Free SSL, firewall, malware scanning and patching, on from day one.
Automatic backups with one-click restore if anything goes wrong.
Domain-based email addresses, at no extra cost.
Already have a WordPress site? We will move it, free.
Our team migrates your existing WordPress site for you, at no charge, and gives you a preview link to check it before you go live. No downtime, no awkward steps.
Tuned to make WordPress fast, not just fast in general
Speed on WordPress comes from the right caching in the right places. We set all of it up for you, on from the first request.
- WordPress-aware full-page caching at the edge, plus WP Rocket and Object Cache Pro.
- Cloudflare Enterprise CDN, response times under 100ms worldwide.
- Nothing to configure. It works out of the box.
Firewall rules written for WordPress threats
SGeneral firewalls block general attacks. Ours also knows the WordPress and plugin exploits attackers actually use, and updates as new ones appear.
Find out more about our top level security.
- Dual firewalls: Cloudflare Enterprise and Imunify360.
- Continuous malware monitoring and cleanup.
- Always-on defense with zero configuration necessary.
Simple WordPress management
No PhD required. Hosting.com’s control panel is clean, intuitive, and built for WordPress.
Publishing, updating, and managing your sites is effortless, so you can focus on your business and not learning complex systems.
Discover how easy it is to manage through our intuitive, user-friendly platform.
- Clean, WordPress-focused dashboard.
- Single-click WP-Admin login from your panel.
- 24/7/365 support from real WordPress experts.
not hours
AI generates your site’s structure, starter content, and key pages instantly, all fully native in WordPress. You get a fast, professional foundation without the busywork.
with real impact
AI doesn’t just suggest, it takes action. Generate pages, rewrite content, apply discounts at scale, and handle tasks automatically so you can move faster,
with less effort.
Your AI builder remembers your style, voice, and design choices. Every change it makes stays consistent with your brand and the goals of your site.
Update once, apply and fix everywhere. Global edits let you adjust tone, styling, or content across your entire site with a single action, no manual rework needed.
Support for WordPress you can count on
Support shouldn’t be a struggle. Our team of real WordPress experts is available around the clock to help you solve problems quickly and with care, not canned responses.
Hosting.com always
has your back
Plugin issues? Is your WP-Admin slow or site not loading properly? No problem! Our expert WordPress Support team is here to assist you no matter what the need is.
Talk to real humans
While other hosting companies are increasingly opting for mindless AI agents, our industry leading WordPress Support team can be contacted at any time directly from your WordPress control panel. We’re always just a few clicks away.
Our support team is available 24/7/365
We always put our customers first, as our top priority. We treat your site like it was our own. We’re real people that are here to help you when you need it.
Trusted by millions
We’re proud to host more than 3 million sites. Being trusted with your business is what keeps us going, and we’re here to support you around the clock.
Trusted by those who trust WordPress most
Thousands of creators, agencies, and businesses rely on our platform every day for performance, security, and expert support. Here’s what they have to say.
Ready to get started?
Join thousands who manage their sites the simple way — start today.
Hosting for WordPress FAQs
Didn't find your answer about managed hosting for WordPress? Our support team is a message away. Ask us to compare WordPress hosting plans for a single blog, or talk through enterprise WordPress hosting for a busy business site, and we'll help you land on the right one.
WordPress is the world’s most popular tool for building and managing a website. It’s flexible enough for experts but simple enough for beginners, which is why it powers everything from small business sites to major online stores. Over 40% of websites online are powered by WordPress.
WordPress is open source, which means that the software is free to use and can be extended with plugins and themes - both free and paid. All you need is a web host - like hosting.com - to host your WordPress site and keep it running quickly and securely. At hosting.com we also give you tools that make building and developing your WordPress site straightforward and powerful.
It's a hosting service where we handle the technical side of running a WordPress site for you. Things like security, software updates, and performance tuning are all taken care of. It's designed to give you a powerful, optimized site without the hands-on work.
Our Hosting for WordPress is purpose built for running WordPress sites with extreme performance and reliability. We have multiple caching and security layers — both on the server side and through our partnership with CloudFlare Enterprise. These let us not only serve sites quickly - massively noticeable even in the WordPress admin area - but local to your visitors (see our network page for more info).
Our extensive automated firewall protection, complemented by rules and settings we proactively add, mean our team are always optimizing for the latest performance tweaks, optimizing for the latest plugins, and protecting you against the latest WordPress malware attacks.
The hosting.com hosting product for WordPress grew out of our partnerships with Rocket.net, which redefined hosting for WordPress. Through the partnership with hosting.com, we have been able to scale to bring the market-leading Managed Hosting for WordPress platform to the mass market.
If you are primarily running a WordPress site, you should opt for Managed Hosting for WordPress.
Managed Hosting for WordPress is specifically built and optimized for one thing: running WordPress sites perfectly. On top of the huge performance benefits, it includes features like automatic updates and tailored security.
Think of shared hosting like a swiss-army knife. Standard shared hosting is more of a blank slate that can run lots of different applications but doesn't have those WordPress-specific perks built-in. With the hosting.com Managed hosting for WordPress offering, we are able to run all website requests through Content Delivery Networks and Website Firewalls, as well as to optimize traffic and performance just for WordPress, WooCommerce and the plugins you use.
All websites you add to the hosting.com Managed Hosting for WordPress setup come with a development URL included, which you can use to test your website performance and functionality before you put your site live. This is important both if you want to develop your website before putting it live, or if you (or we) are migrating your website from elsewhere.
Once you are happy with the development URL, you just click a button to put the website live and our system will give you instructions on how to point your live website. Our friendly team are always on hand to help.
Of course. Most of our clients are those who moved their existing WordPress websites to us because they wanted faster performance, increased security and a better user experience.
You can migrate your own site to hosting.com easily, or we have a 24/7 team who can migrate your site quickly for you.
If you want to migrate manually yourself, either you can use standard tools like FTP/SSH and PHPMyAdmin, or you can use a plugin like AIO Migration to move the site. For most users though we recommend asking our team to handle the migration for you.
Once the site is migrated you will have a preview URL to test the site works correctly before putting it live.
We do not penalise you for starting small. Upgrading is instant and you can do it for just the difference in price. Because content and traffic is very premium - stored on the latest NvME drives in our global datacentres and served over Cloudflare Enterprise - we are realistic with our resource limits. There is no performance impact between our standard Managed Hosting for WordPress plans.
If you need more space, or even more increased performance, we can offer custom Enterprise solutions with dedicated nodes. Please contact us or book a call for details.