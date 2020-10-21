New FASTER Reseller Hosting Boosts Your Customers’ Sites

We’re excited to unveil our brand new lineup of Reseller Hosting packages. These plans include a Turbo Server performance option perfect for when you want your own users to be hosted on the fastest servers.

What Is Turbo Reseller Hosting?

When you choose our Turbo Reseller solutions, you and your users will be hosted on our next generation AMD EPYC servers featuring NVMe storage. These servers offer a number of advantages compared to standard hosting including:

Up to 40% faster CPU performance

The ability to handle up to 9X more users

Up to 2X faster to first byte performance

Ultimately, sites hosted on our Turbo Reseller solutions perform up to 20X FASTER compared to competing Reseller Hosting options.

Why Is Fast Reseller Hosting Important?

As an Hosting.com Reseller Hosting customer, you get the advantage of selling our high-speed functionality to your own customers. This is important because your choice of web host plays a key factor in how fast your customers’ sites perform. Choose Hosting.com! Website studies have proven time and again that faster websites have:

Higher SEO rankings

Better conversion rates

Lower bounce rates

Increased visitor satisfaction levels

Is Reseller Hosting Right For Me?

Do you host, build or support websites for your customers? If yes, then our Reseller Hosting would be a great service to offer your users! Our Reseller Hosting is a turnkey solution designed for hosting your own customers. This an excellent alternative to launching your own hosting company, which can involve significant upfront costs, expertise and time commitments. Lean on our expertise instead!