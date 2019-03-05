The Importance of Web Hosting Speed and Performance For Your Website

These days, all of us are adrift in a sea of information and notifications. We’ve got so many different advertisers, websites, and people vying for our attention at any given moment that it’s a wonder we ever get anything done at all. All that distraction has translated into one thing above all else - we’ve less time to ourselves, less focus, and less patience for slow websites.

But just how much of an impact do speed and performance have on your site? And more importantly, what can you do to maximize both? Hosting.com has put together an infographic to help you answer those questions and more.

It’s not just a matter of SEO, either. The faster your site, the better your conversions. The better your on-page performance, the higher your audience’s level of engagement. The more you put into keeping your website fast and efficient, the higher your revenue.

In broad strokes, there are four factors that determine how fast someone can access a page on your site:

Their web browser. Most people use Google Chrome, so if you have to optimize for anything, optimize for that first.

The types of files on your website. Try to avoid making people load too many large videos or rich media.

The amount of code on your website. Keep it short, sweet, and streamlined.

Your web host. Make sure you choose a host that prioritizes uptime and speed.

The infographic concludes with a bit of guidance on choosing the right hosting solution to ensure you’ll leave your customers satisfied and gain as many conversions as possible.

Please contact us if you’re interested in learning more about Hosting.com can offer you as a client!