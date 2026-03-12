450 new plugins a month. Which ones are actually worth installing?

The WordPress Plugin Directory added roughly 1,350 plugins between January and March 2026. Some of them solve genuine problems. A lot of them don’t. And if you’re running client sites, installing the wrong one can mean a security patch you’ll never get, a conflict that takes an hour to debug, or a feature that looked great in the screenshots and falls apart in production.

The trouble is, nobody has time to test them all. So most agencies stick with what they know, and the genuinely useful new releases slip by unnoticed.

Join Hosting.com and Nathan Ingram, Agency Coach and Educator, for a free livestream that does the sorting for you. Nathan has been building WordPress sites since version 3.0 and has spoken at over 60 WordCamps. Every quarter, he digs through the directory’s newest additions and major updates to find the 10 to 12 tools that actually deserve your attention.

Join us on Tuesday, April 7, 2026 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT for live demonstrations, honest assessments of what each plugin does well (and where it falls short), and practical advice on where these tools fit into agency workflows. You’ll also get a downloadable PDF with Nathan’s notes on every plugin covered, so you can reference it later without rewatching the full session.

And if you missed it, that's OK since you can watch the full recording on our YouTube channel.