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How to build animation-heavy WordPress sites without tanking Core Web Vitals
Written on by Konstantin Kolarov
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Estimated read time 5 minutes
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How to build animation-heavy WordPress sites without tanking Core Web Vitals

Visuals have always been a core part of any website’s design. The more interesting and informative they are, the better the user experience tends to be. Static images make up the bulk of that visual layer; however, animations have become increasingly popular nowadays.  

Subtle hover effects and transitions can make a site feel dynamic and responsive, while smooth scroll cues and button animations can guide users towards CTAs and important content. In addition, larger animations can make a site look more alive and engaging, conveying much more context than a static image can.  

However, they can also severely impact your Core Web Vitals scores and cost you search rankings and conversions if implemented carelessly. They do, after all, require more resources to render. The good news is, though, that with the right tools and techniques, you can have both: visually impressive pages and excellent performance.  

This blog explores the best practices for animation-heavy websites without tanking your Core Web Vitals.  

Why animations threaten Core Web Vitals and which metrics to watch  

Before we talk about how to properly implement animations on your website, it’s vital to understand which specific metrics they tend to hurt, and why that is.  

Google’s Core Web Vitals primarily measure four things: how fast your page’s main content appears (LCP), how quickly the page responds to user input (INP), how quickly your server responds (TTFB), and how much the page shifts (CLS). Animations can affect all three in different ways.  

One thing is worth clarifying before we dive in, though. Core Web Vitals are browser-side metrics. They measure what happens on your visitor’s device after your server has already done its job and delivered the page. This is why you’ll see “browser” come up a lot in this article: that’s where the performance battle for animations actually occurs.  

Hero animations can delay the Largest Contentful Paint  

The first metric we want to take a look at is Largest Contentful Paint (LCP). It measures how long it takes for the biggest visible element on the screen to fully render. That can be a hero image, a heading, a large block of text, or an animation.  

Google recommends an LCP of under 2.5 seconds, as per the guidelines we linked above. Much akin to how images can delay the rendering, animations do that in two ways:  

  1. If your hero section is built around a large animated element (e.g., video background), the browser can’t mark LCP as complete until that element loads.  

  1. If you are using a JavaScript animation library to fade in or slide your LCP element, there’s often a measurable delay between the element loading and the animation completing. From the browser’s perspective, such an invisible or partially-rendered element doesn’t count.  

The obvious fix here is to ensure your largest element isn’t an animation of any kind, or to ensure it renders immediately without waiting for JavaScript. If the animation must be the largest element, keep reading to learn how to optimize it.  

INP and why heavy scripts make your site feel unresponsive  

The next metric is Interaction to Next Paint (INP). It measures how long it takes the browser to visually respond after a user interaction, such as clicking a button, tapping a menu, or submitting a form. It’s also the one most likely to “fail” on WordPress sites due to a wide number of reasons.  

Google’s threshold for “good” is under 200ms, and animation libraries are a common culprit that ruins INP scores here. A JavaScript library (like GSAP, more on it in a bit) loaded globally—meaning for every single page, even if only used on a handful of them—still adds to the scripts the browser has to execute on every interaction.  

The same goes for bloated page builders that register their own animation scripts site-wide, even on pages without animations. Yet, the scripts still execute, because they are on the page.  

In short, unnecessary scripts slow down the browser, and a slow browser fails INP.  

TTFB and the hosting layer underneath it all  

Finally, Time to First Byte (TTFB) is how long it takes for the browser to receive the very first byte (the first piece) of your page’s HTML after making a request.  

We know what you are thinking: TTFB isn’t a Core Web Vital, and you are correct. However, it’s a foundational web performance metric that’s worth noting. If TTFB is slow, everything else downstream is delayed, too, including any animation scripts the page needs to load.  

Unlike the previous two metrics, TTFB is primarily a hosting and server-configuration problem. A slow host, an uncached WordPress installation, or a distant server can add hundreds of milliseconds before the browser even begins parsing your page.  

Improving it typically means using a fast host with server-side caching, a CDN, and proper PHP configuration.  

What about CLS?  

Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS), which is a Core Web Vital, measures how visually stable a page is. In other words, how much the page’s layout shifts around as elements load in. Whether buttons change positions, text lines get disrupted, etc. We all know the frustration of trying to click a button just as it zips out of the way at the last second.  

Google recommends less than 0.1. What does that number mean? The math behind it is beyond the scope of this blog, but to briefly explain it, it means a small element on the page moved a fraction. Simply put, minimal layout shifting. For a nitty-gritty explanation of how it works, the official Google documentation has it all.  

When it comes to animations, all that you need to remember is:  

  • Avoid animating properties that change the layout, like width, height, or margin. This is different from declaring them. Statically defining them on asset containers is actually good practice since it reserves space in the layout.  

  • Use compositor-only properties like transform and opacity.  

  • If you need to move elements, pre-allocate their space with containers or use absolute positioning. That way, they slide over content instead of pushing it around.  

This quick CSS example showcases these points.  

.sale-banner {
position: fixed;  
top: 0;  
width: 100%;  
height: 50px;  
transform: translateY(-100%);/* Starts hidden off-screen */  
transition: transform 0.3s ease;  
}  
/* When you want it to slide down into view */
.sale-banner.is-active {  
transform: translateY(0);  
} 

This will make the animation slide smoothly into place when needed, rather than shoving elements around on the page. That will keep the page stable, with minimal visual shift.  

Choosing the right animation tools  

Now that we have a baseline of which metrics animations can affect on your site and their consequences, it’s high time we talked about some practical advice.  

In this section, we’ll focus on a few options that will deliver solid animations without dragging your site’s performance to the ground.  

GSAP with lazy loading  

GreenSock Animation Platform (GSAP) is the industry-standard JavaScript animation library for serious web animation.  

The library is fast and flexible, and capable of handling complex multi-step sequences, scroll-triggered effects, and SVG morphing. Of course, the cost is that it adds weight to the page, like any other JavaScript library.  

To offset that, load this library only when it’s needed and only where it’s used. Avoid loading it globally (e.g., via your theme’s functions.php file) and instead load it conditionally on pages where animations are present.  

In addition, you can use an Intersection Observer or a scroll-trigger threshold to delay the loading of the animated element until the user scrolls to it. This is also known as lazy loading.  

Here’s an example JavaScript snippet to show what we described in practice.  

// Example: lazy-initializing a GSAP animation with IntersectionObserver  
const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries) => {  
 entries.forEach(entry => {  
   if (entry.isIntersecting) {  
     gsap.from(entry.target, { opacity: 0, y: 40, duration: 0.6 });  
     observer.unobserve(entry.target);  
   }  
 });  
});  

document.querySelectorAll('.animate-on-scroll').forEach(el => observer.observe(el));  

When done correctly, GSAP with lazy loading gives you powerful, butter-smooth animations with almost no impact on the Core Web Vitals for content that’s above the fold (on the screen). That’s because the script for everything under the fold never runs until the user gets to it.  

Lottie: the complex, lightweight JSON animations  

The Lottie library was developed by Airbnb (yes, the travel company), which renders animations exported from Adobe After Effects as small JSON files. It’s an alternative to GIFs or video for illustrations, loaders, icons, and decorative elements.  

We say “alternative,” but in reality, we should have said “better alternative.” A Lottie animation is a fraction of the size of an equivalent GIF or video, and because it renders as a vector, it looks sharp on any screen resolution.  

We have the perfect example to showcase how superior Lottie is to a GIF (let alone an MP4 file, which is even larger). We went to the free Lottie library and downloaded an asset (all credit to its creator). We then converted it to GIF with Lottie’s own converter. Here's a side-by-side of the results.

On the left you have the Lottie animation directly from the website, while on the right you have the GIF version. You can immediately see that the Lottie is not only higher resolution (1080x1080 vs. 640x640), but also much smaller (12.1KB vs. 218KB). It’ll also scale better on different screen sizes.  

Nathan Ingram, the agency coach at hosting.com, talks about the importance of lightweight images and animations during The image problem: the easiest fix for WordPress speed livestream. Check it out below if you’d like to learn more directly from someone who deals with these things daily. 

Now, to maintain the speed benefits from using a Lottie animation, we recommend using the lightweight @lottiefiles/lottie-player script instead of the full lottie-web library. Use the latter only if you need programmatic control. And, of course, always lazy load, whichever one you end up using.  

Finally, since not everyone has a motion designer on their team to build Lottie files from scratch, tools like Jitter (a Figma extension) can be very helpful. As our head designer, George Walters, puts it:  

We rely heavily on templates. Particularly, Jitter templates. It's an extension for Figma that lets us create pretty polished animations from a variety of pre-made visuals. Jitter can export them as WebM (with transparency support), GIF, and Lottie (JSON), which solves most sizing issues. All in all, if you can add animations that improve the user experience without killing website performance, do it. 

The zero-JS option: CSS  

The last method for animations we want to mention is using pure CSS. For simpler animations like fades, slides, pulses, spinning loaders, etc., it’s almost always the right choice.  

Since they are not JavaScript, they don’t interfere with loading, can be rendered alongside it, and won’t block user interaction. Thus, no impact on INP. However, the main drawback is that CSS animations can’t respond to complex logic, like scroll position. You need JavaScript for that.  

Nonetheless, for any animation that can be triggered by class toggling (e.g. :hover, :focus, or a simple setTimeout), CSS will outperform any JavaScript library.  

As you can see, there is no single tool that’s the perfect choice for every scenario. This is why we recommend using GSAP for complex animations, Lottie for rich illustrations (animations), and CSS for lightweight elements.  

How to implement animations without hurting performance  

So far, we’ve won half the battle by knowing the right tools and methods for creating animations. The other half is knowing how to properly implement them on a page. Even a Lottie animation can, despite its small size, hurt performance if implemented poorly.  

There are two main things to consider here, and we’ve already touched upon the first: lazy loading and optimizing your assets. So here’s a concise, clear explanation of both that you can use directly.  

  1. Lazy load animations below the fold: This is easily the most impactful thing you can do for LCP and INP. On page load, browsers have to do a ton of work to render the page, and sparing them the need to load animations the user can’t see is immensely helpful for performance.  

  1. Use IntersectionObserver to gate any GSAP or Lottie initialization behind the element entering the viewport.  

  1. For CSS animations, apply the triggering class via JavaScript only when the element becomes visible.  

  1. The hero (main) section of your page, and its LCP element, will load as fast as possible while the rest wait their turn this way.  

  1. For WordPress specifically, be mindful of how your theme or page builder initializes animations. Many builders will fire all animation scripts regardless of scroll position, meaning all that work happens while the page is still loading.  

  1. Optimize your animated assets: A lean, clean asset stack prevents render-blocking bottlenecks, ensuring your site loads smoothly. Here are a few key rules:  

  1. Lottie files: Run them through the LottieFiles optimizer. Aim for files under 50KB, and anything larger should be lazy-loaded or replaced with a CSS/GSAP alternative.  

  1. SVG animations: Keep your SVG markup clean and remove unnecessary data, comments, and redundant paths. Inline small animated SVGs rather than loading them as external files.  

  1. Video backgrounds: If you are using a looping video as a background animation, compress it aggressively (H.265/HEVC or WebM) and strip the audio. Additionally, never autoplay it above the fold without also providing a static poster image so LCP can resolve before the video loads. For more info on the performance and accessibility tradeoffs, see our “Should you use background video on your website?” blog.  

  1. GIFS: Replace them. Every animated GIF should be a Lottie, a CSS animation, or a <video> element. GIFs are almost always much larger than their modern alternatives. This image optimization guide covers those modern alternatives.  

One final note specific to asset containers: always define explicit width and height on containers for Lottie players and animated images. That way, the browser will reserve space for them before they load. This is not the same as animating those properties. These values are static and never change. For any actual movement, stick to transform and opacity as covered above.  

And with all of this, you have a solid foundation to work with. Lazy loading and asset optimization will address the most common ways animations affect Core Web Vitals: unnecessary script execution at load time and oversized files that block the pipeline.  

Using the right tools to diagnose animation problems  

You shouldn’t wait for performance issues to become painfully obvious to try to mitigate them. One of the first steps to ensuring fast, stable performance for your site is proactivity.  

To that end, regularly checking and measuring your site’s performance (maybe as part of your maintenance routine) will help you pre-empt potential problems. Whether you are a WordPress developer or use other tools, these websites will help you find out where your site's performance needs improvement.  

  • Google PageSpeed Insights: Simply paste your URL, and you’ll get real-user data (top section of the results) and lab data from a simulated test (the section after). Here, you’ll be able to see everything Google has flagged for improvement. Each section has detailed descriptions and links to documentation, so you should never feel lost. Pay particular attention to “Reduce JavaScript execution time” and “Avoid long main-thread tasks.”  

  • GTmetrix: A great complement to PageSpeed Insights. It offers a waterfall chart that shows exactly when each asset loads, flags render-blocking scripts, and grades your page across a range of performance checks. Its free tier should be sufficient for most diagnostic work.  

  • WebPageTest: If you are looking for actual, real-world render timelines and diagnostics, WebPageTest will do the job perfectly. All tests you run are on actual physical devices, not in simulation. That offers great granularity, allowing you to test across many real-world devices and browsers. It also offers a filmstrip that shows your page loading frame by frame, which can make it obvious if your LCP element is delayed by an animation.  

The order in which we mentioned each tool is how we’d recommend you use them: start with PageSpeed Insights for a quick overview, use GTmetrix to dig into the waterfall and identify which scripts load when, and use WebPageTest to confirm fixes worked under real-world conditions.  

And if you want to dive even deeper into testing, results, and diagnostics, the Performance Panel in Chrome DevTools is the next step. It has a much steeper learning curve than the tools above, as you’ll need to know about flame charts, what a long-running task looks like, etc. It’s a powerful tool, but you’ll have to dedicate some time and effort to it.  

The typical WordPress culprits: themes and plugins  

You probably saw this one coming from a mile away. When it comes to WordPress websites, the biggest performance and INP issue isn't your custom animation code; it's the theme or page builder’s built-in animation system.  

Before you implement any GSAP, it’s worth auditing what your theme is already loading. Here are the most common offenders:  

  • Global animation script registration: Many themes register animation libraries in the <head> of every page; a.k.a. globally, as we discussed earlier. Even if that page doesn’t use animations. Check the page source and look for animation-related scripts that don’t need to be there.  

  • CSS-in-JS animation inline styles: Some page builders generate inline styles for each animated element at page load, increasing HTML weight and triggering style recalculations, which can impact CLS.  

  • JQuery dependency chains: Many WordPress animation implementations still depend on jQuery, which is a render-blocking script of not insignificant size. Modern GSAP and CSS animations don’t require it at all.  

  • Undeferred scripts: Any animation script that loads without defer or async will block HTML parsing. Check that third-party animation libraries are being loaded with those attributes.  

Here’s what you can do: when evaluating a new theme or page builder, run a blank test page through PageSpeed Insights. If you see a lot of JavaScript loading for an empty page, that’s animation overhead that doesn’t need to be there. It’ll likely be much worse on a full page.  

Where hosting fits in, what it can fix, and what it can’t  

Earlier, we mentioned Time to First Byte (TTFB) and how it’s primarily a hosting-dependent metric. It’s worth expanding on this a bit because its results are often attributed to site optimization rather than hosting quality, which is not entirely true.  

Here’s the bottom line: a fast host with server-side caching (e.g., LiteSpeed), HTTP/2 or even HTTP/3 support, and a server geographically close to your users (an integrated CDN is even better) can meaningfully improve how quickly your page starts loading.  

In other words, TTFB is faster on fast hosts. Pure website optimization doesn’t affect this at all. And the faster TTFB is, the sooner your LCP element loads, bringing you closer to that 2.5-second target.  

The same goes for INP. Once the server sends the page HTML to the browser, no amount of CDN or site tuning will make that 500KB animation library execute faster. It’s entirely determined by what JavaScript is running on the main thread in your browser.  

If you are running a WordPress website on our services, we actually have two Knowledge Base articles that will set you on the right track for the hosting side of this equation:  

  1. Improving speed and performance in WordPress: This covers server-level caching and optimization.  

  1. Optimizing images for WordPress with LiteSpeed Cache: This one will walk you through compressing image assets that often sit alongside or behind your animations.  

Understanding what the hosting layer does and getting it right sets the foundation, while your animation choices determine how quickly and stably your site is from there.  

Animations and Core Web Vitals don’t have to be enemies  

Building an animation-heavy website, even in WordPress, that passes Core Web Vitals isn't about choosing between beauty and performance. That was the case years ago, but now we have the tools to achieve both.  

It’s all about being deliberate with those tools. CSS for simple effects, GSAP with lazy loading for complex sequences, and Lottie for rich illustrations, followed by optimization of every asset. Audit your themes and plugins for unnecessary animation scripts, and, most importantly, don’t put animations where they are unnecessary. As George puts it:  

Make sure they tell the right story or lead the user in the right direction. Never use one unless you have a good reason. Keep them as small as possible without destroying the fidelity.

FAQ 

Can animations affect SEO directly? 

Not directly. Google doesn't penalise animations as a concept. However, animations that hurt your Core Web Vitals scores (particularly LCP and INP) can indirectly affect your search rankings, since CWV are a confirmed ranking signal. The animation itself isn't the problem; the performance cost of implementing it poorly is. 

Do animations perform differently on mobile than desktop? 

Yes, often significantly. Mobile devices have less processing power than desktops, which means heavy JavaScript animation libraries take longer to execute on a phone than they do on a laptop. This makes INP scores particularly prone to failing on mobile. Testing with a tool like WebPageTest on an actual mobile device profile is worth doing before you publish any animation-heavy page. 

Is there a maximum number of animations I should use on a single page? 

There's no universal rule. In reality it’s more about total script weight and main thread usage rather than a headcount of animations. Ten small CSS animations will have almost no performance impact, while a single poorly configured GSAP instance loaded globally could tank your INP. Focus on what each animation costs to run rather than how many you have. 

Do I need a page builder to add animations to WordPress? 

You don't necessarily need one. In many cases, avoiding a page builder's built-in animation system is actually better for performance. GSAP and Lottie can both be implemented directly via a child theme or a lightweight custom plugin, giving you full control over when and where scripts load. Page builders are convenient, but they come with animation overhead that's difficult to audit or remove selectively. 

Konstantin is a content writer for hosting.com with a strong foundation in web hosting and tech support. After several years of dedicated customer assistance, helping websites stay online and secure, he now brings clarity and creativity to the complex world of digital infrastructure. His writing combines real-world technical knowledge with a knack for making complex topics accessible.

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