How to install a plugin in WordPress, the easy way.

Plugins are one of the most powerful and flexible parts of the WordPress ecosystem. They make it possible to add new features, improve performance, boost security, and tailor your site to your exact needs without writing a single line of code.

In this article, you will learn not only what plugins are and why you need them, but also three clear methods to install a WordPress plugin. We will walk through:

What a WordPress plugin actually is

Why you need to add plugins to WordPress

Three reliable ways to install plugins (from beginner-friendly to advanced）

How to use WordPress plugins once they are installed

By the time you finish reading this post, you will know exactly how to install and start using plugins confidently and safely on any WordPress site.

What is a WordPress plugin?

A WordPress plugin is a piece of software that extends the core functionality of your WordPress website. Think of plugins as add-ons that allow you to:

Add new features such as contact forms, SEO optimisation tools, and social sharing buttons

Improve performance with caching and optimisation tools

Integrate third-party services like email marketing platforms

Launch an e-commerce store for your products

Enhance security, backups, and spam protection

Plugins are created by a large community of developers, both free and premium, and can be easily installed or removed without affecting your core site setup.

Essentially, plugins give you the power to transform a basic WordPress site into a fully custom, secured, and feature-rich platform tailored to your goals.

Why do you need to add plugins to WordPress?

One of the first questions new WordPress users ask is, why do I need plugins at all? The short answer is that plugins unlock functionality that WordPress does not provide out of the box.

Here are some compelling reasons to install plugins:

Extend functionality easily - Add features without custom coding

Improve site performance - Tools for caching, image optimisation, and speed enhancements

Enhance user experience - Plugins can improve navigation, forms, and interactive elements

Boost search engine visibility SEO plugins help you fine-tune your content and metadata

Strengthen security - Protect your site against attacks with dedicated security plugins

Automate routine tasks - Backups, spam filtering, and more can be automated

Without plugins, your WordPress site would be limited to what the basic installation provides. For most websites, plugins are essential building blocks for delivering a professional and competitive online experience.

How to install a plugin in WordPress

There are three main ways to install a WordPress plugin. Each method fits different scenarios:

Using the plugin search option for free plugins from the WordPress directory Uploading a plugin ZIP file (commonly for premium or third-party plugins) Manually installing via FTP (for advanced users)

Below, we walk through each method step by step.

Method 1: Using the plugin search option (free plugins)

This is the simplest and most common way to install a WordPress plugin. It uses the built-in search feature in your WordPress dashboard to find plugins in the official WordPress plugin repository.

Step 1: Log in to your WordPress Admin

Start by logging in to your WordPress dashboard (e.g., https://yourdomain.com/wp-admin).

Step 2: Navigate to Plugins

From the left sidebar, go to Plugins > Add New.

Step 3: Search for the plugin

In the search bar at the top right, type the name of the plugin you want or a keyword describing its function (for example, contact form or SEO). This will show you plugins that match your search terms.

Step 4: Install the plugin

When you find the plugin you want, click Install Now. WordPress will download and install the plugin for you.

Step 5: Activate the plugin

Once installation completes, click Activate. The plugin is now live on your site and ready to configure.

This method is ideal when you want to add free plugins directly from the WordPress repository. It is quick, safe, and recommended for most users.

If you are unsure where to find the best plugins, check out this roundup on our blog.

Method 2: Uploading a ZIP file (premium or third-party plugins)

Sometimes you need to install a WordPress plugin that is not in the public directory. This is typical for premium plugins purchased from marketplaces or third-party developers. These come as ZIP files that you upload manually.

Step 1: Download the plugin ZIP file

From the vendor or marketplace, download your plugin as a .zip file. Keep this in a location you can easily access on your computer.

Step 2: Log in to WordPress

Log in to your WordPress admin panel.

Step 3: Go to Plugins > Add New

Click Plugins > Add New from the left sidebar.

Step 4: Upload the plugin

At the top of the screen, click the Upload Plugin button. You will see a prompt to choose a file.

Step 5: Choose the ZIP file

Click Choose File, select the plugin ZIP file from your computer, then click Install Now.

Step 6: Activate the plugin

After the upload and installation process completes, click Activate Plugin.

This method gives you full control when adding premium or custom plugins not listed in the official directory. If you buy a premium theme that includes bundled extensions, this is the method you would use.

Method 3: Manually installing via FTP (advanced method)

The third method is more advanced and useful if you cannot install a plugin from the WordPress dashboard. This might happen if you encounter upload size limits, permission issues, or are working on a bespoke setup.

To complete this method, you will need FTP access to your server. Many users pair this with a good hosting plan, such as those available at hosting.com, to make server access straightforward.

Step 1: Download the plugin files

Make sure you have the plugin downloaded and unzipped on your computer.

Step 2: Connect to your server using FTP

Use an FTP client such as FileZilla, WinSCP, or Cyberduck to connect to your server. You will need the FTP credentials provided by your host (server, username, password, port).

If you are unsure how to connect via FTP, see this step-by-step guide in our knowledge base.

Step 3: Navigate to the plugins directory

Once connected, go to the root directory of your WordPress installation. It is usually found under /public_html/ or a subfolder if WordPress is installed in a subdirectory.

Inside, open the wp-content/plugins/ folder.

Step 4: Upload the plugin folder

Drag the unzipped plugin folder from your computer into the plugins directory on the server.

Step 5: Activate the plugin in WordPress

After the upload completes, return to your WordPress dashboard. Go to Plugins > Installed Plugins. Locate the plugin you just uploaded and click Activate.

This method gives you complete control over your installation and is essential when dashboard methods fail. It also helps when working with staging environments or custom setups. And for those on cPanel, here is a proper guide on managing plugins on cPanel using WP toolkit.

A few things to keep in mind

Now that you know how to install a plugin in WordPress using three different methods, it is worth touching on how to use WordPress plugins effectively once they are installed.

Configure plugins safely

After activation, most plugins will add a new menu item or settings page. Always:

Review plugin settings and customisation options

Set up only what you need - avoid unnecessary features that may slow your site

Follow any setup guides provided by the plugin author

Keeping plugins up to date is critical for:

Security

Compatibility with the latest WordPress version

Access to new features and bug fixes

Most plugins will show update notices in the WordPress dashboard under Dashboard > Updates or Plugins > Installed Plugins.

If you are looking for a bit more knowledge on the matter, here are some insights on WordPress plugin updates shared by our in-house agency success expert, Nathan Ingram

Avoid plugin bloat

Installing too many plugins can slow down your site and create conflicts. Be selective. Choose plugins that are well-supported, updated frequently, and have good reviews. If a plugin has not been updated in over a year, consider alternatives.

Troubleshooting

If a plugin installation causes errors, a white screen, or breaks your site layout, do not panic. The quickest fix is to disable the plugin, then reload your site to confirm it was the cause.

For performance tips and recommendations on lightweight plugins, check our blog: 10 Easy Ways to Speed Up Your WordPress Site

Conclusion

Plugins are the backbone of customising and extending your WordPress website. Whether you need contact forms, SEO tools, security enhancements, or performance boosts, knowing how to install a plugin in WordPress is essential. However, if you are on hosting.com’s Managed Wordpress, performance, security and ease of use come bundled.

With practice, you can confidently add powerful functionality to your site using the skills you have learnt today. Once installed, take time to configure and maintain your plugins responsibly to ensure performance, security, and a great experience for your visitors.

For more practical guides on running your WordPress site and optimising performance, explore our blog, and if you need help with server-side tasks or support, our knowledge base is a great resource.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Q: Can I install unlimited plugins on WordPress?

A: Technically, WordPress does not limit the number of plugins you can install. However, installing too many plugins is not recommended. Each plugin adds extra code, database queries, or background processes. When too many plugins are active, your website may load slower or face compatibility issues.

Q: Do plugins slow down my WordPress site?

A: Plugins themselves do not automatically slow down your website. Poorly coded plugins or plugins that perform heavy tasks, such as constant database queries or external API calls, can impact performance. Always choose well-coded plugins and consider performance optimisation tools. Running WordPress on a reliable hosting platform also plays a major role in keeping plugin-heavy sites fast and stable.

Q: Are all plugins free?

A: No, WordPress plugins come in three main types: Free (available in the official WordPress plugin directory), Freemium (offers basic features for free with paid upgrades), and Premium (paid tools that usually include advanced features, dedicated support, and regular updates).

Q: How do I delete a plugin?

A: To completely remove a plugin from your WordPress site, you must first deactivate it. Go to Plugins > Installed Plugins, find the plugin, and click Deactivate. Once deactivated, the Delete option will appear.

Click Delete to remove the plugin files from your site. In some cases, plugins may leave behind data in the database. If you want a full cleanup, check the plugin documentation to see whether it includes a built-in uninstall option.

Q: What should I do if a plugin breaks my website?

If your website stops working after installing or updating a plugin, the issue is usually a plugin conflict or compatibility problem. Start by disabling the plugin. If you can access the WordPress dashboard, deactivate it from the Plugins page. If you cannot log in, you can disable the plugin using FTP by renaming the plugin folder inside wp-content/plugins. This is also why it is important to back up your site before installing new plugins or updates.

Q: How often should I update WordPress plugins?

A: You should check for plugin updates regularly and install them as soon as they are available, especially for security-related plugins. Updates often include bug fixes, security patches, and compatibility improvements. Keeping plugins up to date helps keep your website secure, stable, and running smoothly.

Before updating plugins on a live site, it is good practice to: