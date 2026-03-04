Migrating a WordPress website is often seen as a technically demanding task. It sounds complex, involves downtime, and can result in loss of revenue.

​However, when done for the right reasons at the right time, it can be nearly frictionless, revitalize the website, and set it up for future growth. In this blog, you’ll learn why you should (or shouldn’t) migrate, the upsides of doing so, and when the best time is.

You’ll have everything you need to make confident decisions when it comes to your WordPress website migration.

Why migrate a WordPress site?

Before we look at tools and discuss the other factors that go into migrating a website, there’s one question we must ask ourselves: What problem will migrating to a new host solve?

Hosting will not solve ownership, workflow, or issues within the site itself. It might seem obvious, but we have migrated many sites that were hoping a new environment would fix problems that have nothing to do with hosting.

Migration only makes sense when the site's infrastructure is the limiting factor. Your site will give you clear signs when it needs a new host.

When is migration not the answer?

We mentioned “issues within the site itself” in the previous section, and it’s important to elaborate on that. Migrating won’t help with issues the site itself is struggling with; it will just relocate the problem. Things like:

Bloated themes.

Too many plugins are overlapping on the same jobs.

Large and unoptimized images.

One-off traffic spikes that don’t indicate anything substantial.

Feeling the site is slow without any measured evidence to back it up.

If you can’t clearly name the constant in the hosting environment (bandwidth, CPU, RAM, etc.) that’s holding your site back, then you should look into the site itself first.

Signs website migration is necessary

Site optimization can accomplish a lot. However, there comes a point when even optimization can’t keep up with your site’s demands.

Perhaps you’ve experienced a growth spurt, which has exposed many issues with your current hosting environment. We went through something similar in April, 2025, when we expanded and rebranded. It was an exciting period, but it also showed us where we needed to improve.

You will notice persistent, structural issues when your hosting isn’t sufficient, and optimization no longer works. Here are the most common ones.

Performance problems: If your site is still slow after you’ve optimized everything you can, then the bottleneck likely lies with the server. The biggest indicators are slow Time to First Byte, poor page loading speeds, and performance drops during normal traffic.

Unreliable uptime: Uptime is vital for a website’s longevity, but if you encounter frequent downtime during business hours, it’s time to consider a different host.

Slow incident response time: Issues will always pop up; they are inevitable. That’s why slow response times and indecisive support are pieces of infrastructure that are actively working against you.

Unsuitable host infrastructure: Lack of staging environments, outdated PHP versions, manual backups, rigid traffic caps, and so on–all of those introduce friction into everyday work. If routine tasks like updates feel risky, the environment is no longer supporting your site.

Unclear or lacking security responsibility: Online security should be non-negotiable. A lack of clear security ownership and features leaves your site vulnerable to attacks.

Growth is stressful: If every traffic spike or new feature launch inspires dread instead of excitement, it’s often because the hosting can’t keep up or wasn’t designed to scale alongside the site.

If you notice any of these issues, it’s time to evaluate your current host and determine if it’s meeting your site’s needs.

The real benefits of migrating

When done correctly, WordPress site migration can have profound benefits beyond just raw speed. That’s the easiest win that will boost SEO.

There are others, more subtle but equally important upsides to migrating to a better host at the right time, though.

Performance

Yes, site speed is super important. It’s well known that a one or two-second delay in page speed can cause a significant drop in user engagement. However, better performance is more than how quickly your pages load.

Consistency under load and how the server handles concurrent users are just as important. A solid host should not only boost performance but also sustain it under heavy traffic.

Operational clarity

Migrating your WordPress site to a better host can also severely reduce operational friction and guesswork.

Automated backups, seamless updates, monitoring and alerts, and iron-clad security are all part of a good host's toolbox. Not having to worry about operational tasks reduces the team’s cognitive load. It also makes growth routine instead of a risk.

Scalability

Your hosting environment should be scalable as per your site’s needs. You shouldn’t worry about whether your server can handle 10,000 new visitors from a marketing campaign. The infrastructure should absorb growth, not resist it.

​In addition, some tools can complement growth. Things like staging environments and seamless PHP and WordPress updates will help keep things stable and undisrupted even during periods of load or transition.

Better use of time and budget

Many sites overspend time and money on third-party tools, plugins, or emergency fixes when a new hosting environment could have handled them more easily.

When you have a stable foundation, though, you can shift your efforts from maintenance to progress. It’s one of the biggest, most overarching benefits of migrating your WordPress site to a new host.

Once you’ve decided you need to change hosts, the next choice is how to do it. When it comes to WordPress, there are three common methods, depending on your situation and preferences.

Choosing the right one for your situation hinges on how much control and responsibility you want to shoulder. You can choose to handle the entire operation yourself, keeping full control, or rely on a plugin or even your new host.

We’ll look at each method separately, but before we do, there’s one step everyone should take.

Pre-migration checklist

Don’t move your site until you know what you are moving. Take a step back and confirm a few fundamentals to ensure you avoid rushed decisions and make the transition much smoother.

Regardless of which method you choose, validate your readiness with this checklist:

Define the reason for migrating: Clearly state a specific reason you want to move your site. For example, “We need more consistent performance during peak traffic.” Vague notions like “The site feels slow” should be avoided. Rule out non-hosting-related issues: Earlier, we mentioned how a new host can’t fix some issues. Rule those out until you are left with problems that can be solved on an infrastructure level. Take a full backup: Regardless of how you migrate your site, you should always have a full backup of its files and database. Also, double-check that it was created correctly and that it includes everything. Audit what your site uses: Alongside the backup, note everything your site uses and has, including size, plugin stack, theme, and any other features. Update and trim: Once you know what your site uses, trim unnecessary plugins and themes, and update everything else to the latest version you are comfortable with. This will reduce variables and make post-migration easier.

Once you’ve gone through this checklist, you can move on to choosing the right migration method.

Fully manual

This is easily the most technically involved, and we recommend it only for advanced users. This gives you the most control, but also the most responsibility. The steps are often the same, regardless of where you are migrating from.

Obtain a ZIP or archive of your site’s files. Export the database. Move the files and database to the new server. Place the site’s files in the correct directory for the domain. Unzip. Create a new database and import the site’s database into it. Update the database credentials in the wp-config.php file. Change DNS settings and wait for DNS propagation to finish. (Optional) Update URLs.

This method is also ideal if you are moving into a custom environment, but for most modern WordPress hosts nowadays, it’s overkill.

It is how some agencies move sites to their environments, though, and you can read about it in our blog on the topic.

Via plugins

Next is a solution that is less involved, but not entirely hands-off (like our last suggestion). WordPress has a plugin for pretty much everything, including migration. Two of the most popular ones are All-in-One WP Migration and Backup and Duplicator.

These plugins are best for small to medium sites and for owners who want to have some control, but not over everything.

A migration plugin packages the website and moves it to the new destination. There, it unpacks it onto a fresh WordPress install, performing all the background changes and checks for you.

You still have to test that everything works, but the upside is that plugin creators provide detailed documentation and even instructional videos. And if you’d like to learn how to install a plugin on your site, we have the perfect blog for you.

Host-assisted

Finally, you can leave everything to your new host. This is our suggestion for non-technical site owners or business-critical sites with low tolerance for risk.

​The caveat is that the quality of the migration depends on the quality of the host. The actual way it works is similar to the manual method. The team moves the WordPress files and database over, installs the website, and makes sure it works.

At hosting.com, we guarantee seamless, free WordPress migrations that are thoroughly tested before going live. Entrust your host with the migration if you want to save yourself the trouble of doing everything yourself.

Post-migration checklist

Once the migration is complete, there are a few more steps before calling it a success. It’s not enough for your homepage to load, after all. You must ensure everything works.

To that end, here’s a quick checklist you can use to make sure everything works after you’ve arrived at your new host.

Immediate/same day checks: Pages load properly. WordPress admin works. Forms, user login, and checkout flows function as expected. Media files display properly. SSL certificate is valid. Data sanitization to ensure nothing is corrupted.

Performance and stability check (24-72 hours after migration): Compare load times between old and new hosts. Monitor uptime and logs. Watch for resource spikes.

Cleanup and responsibility reset: Remove old backups from public directories. Confirm new backup schedules. Update any monitoring and alerting tools. Document the new setup for future reference. Cancel old hosting only after verification that everything works.



Once you’ve gone through this list and are certain there are no environment-related issues that need to be addressed, you can call the migration a success.

Migration brings clarity

The right time for a migration is not when frustration peaks. Instead, it should be when clarity in understanding your constraints does.

A well-timed migration will remove those constraints, reduce guesswork, and support growth without the need for constant intervention. Yes, it will also make your site faster, depending on the host, but peace of mind is equally important.

Migrating your WordPress site to a better infrastructure will waste less time, budget, and effort, allowing you to focus on growth.

FAQ

1. Will migrating my WordPress site hurt my SEO?

A properly handled migration should not harm SEO. Search engines don’t care where your site is hosted, as long as URLs, content, and redirects remain unchanged. Most SEO issues come from accidental URL changes, missing redirects, or broken SSL after migration, not from the move itself.

2. How much downtime should I expect during a migration?

In many cases, downtime can be minimal or even unnoticeable. With proper preparation (such as lowering DNS TTL in advance), most migrations complete with only brief propagation periods. The larger risk isn’t downtime itself, but migrating without a rollback plan.

3. Is it better to migrate during low-traffic hours?

Yes, especially for business-critical sites. Migrating during off-peak hours reduces the impact of unexpected issues and gives you time to validate functionality before most visitors arrive. For global audiences, choose a window where support and decision-makers are available.

4. Do I need to cancel my old hosting immediately after migrating?

No, and you shouldn’t. Keep the old hosting active until the new site has been fully validated, performance checked, and backups confirmed. Cancelling too early is a common mistake and removes your safety net if something needs to be rolled back.

5. Should I clean up my site before or after migrating?

Before. Removing unused plugins, outdated themes, and unnecessary files reduces migration complexity and risk. Migration is a poor time to “figure it out later.”