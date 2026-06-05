A WordPress build that took a working week in 2023 is a long afternoon's work in 2026. Anyone who's spun up a site with our AI Application studio, Cursor, Claude, or v0 this year knows the shape of it.

The issue is that it can cut two ways. If you keep your hourly rate, your profit per hour goes up sharply. On the flip side, if your clients catch on, they expect the same site for a fraction of what they paid two years ago.

So that’s what we are looking to solve here: how to create an operating model that turns a 'freelancer from a ‘project provider’ into a ‘long-term partner’.

We’re going to break down three recurring revenue layers: i) Reseller hosting at the foundation, ii) Billing automation in the middle, and iii) Centralized site management on top.

For those who want to really get into the details, dive into Nathan Ingram's recurring revenue livestream event.

The advice is old. The urgency is new.

The build phase, the exciting bit a freelance WordPress developer would typically charge $3,000-$5,000 for, has now been heavily compressed. The skilled labor you used to charge for is no longer the bottleneck.

Unfortunately, the fix isn't to build sites faster; at the end of the day, you can't out-AI the AI.

What we should actually be doing is getting consistently paid for everything that happens after the launch.

What a one-person operation actually looks like

You're still the person doing the work.

But you're not selling individual projects to strangers anymore, you're selling an ongoing relationship. So how does this actually look in practice?

A client comes to you for a site. You build it (faster than ever, thanks to AI). Then, instead of handing it over, invoicing, and going quiet for six months until they need something else, you offer to keep looking after it, with a monthly fee (retainer). You handle the updates, the backups, the security side, the bits that break. Hosting sits underneath the same fee, invisible to them.

That monthly amount changes your business model. If it pays for your fixed costs before you've taken a single new project that month, it changes the psychology of a slow week into a panic week.

For the model to work, two conditions must be true. The day-to-day work of running many sites can't eat your week. And the hosting underneath has to be reliable enough that the recurring fee isn't a recurring liability.

That's what the stack solves.

So what is the stack?

Foundation. White-labeled reseller hosting. Your clients only see your brand.

Operations. Billing and provisioning that run without your time.

Day-to-day. Centralized tools that let one person look after twenty sites.

Foundation: white-labeled reseller hosting

A common first instinct is to send clients to whichever host you prefer. The client buys their own plan. You log in to deploy. Job done.

That's the worst version of this.

It puts your client in a direct relationship with someone else. Gives them no reason to keep paying you for hosting. And lands you with the worst job in tech: free support for a company you don't work for. When their site goes down at 11 pm, they email you, not the host.

Reseller Hosting flips this.

You buy one plan from us. You get a WHM dashboard. Inside it, you create individual cPanel accounts for each client. Your brand on the control panel, private nameservers under your domain, it’s your business, they're paying.

We sit behind the curtain running the servers, patching the software, and handling 2 am infrastructure issues.

What changes for the client:

Nothing visible

A faster site (LiteSpeed with full caching)

Account-level isolation (CloudLinux)

Real-time threat scanning (Monarx)

Daily backups, free SSL

Your brand throughout

What changes for you:

You're the hosting provider on paper

The monthly hosting fee is yours

The relationship is yours

The technical work is still ours

The entry plan, Reseller 30, gives you 30 cPanel accounts and 100GB of disk space. When you outgrow it, you move to Reseller 60, 120, or 150 in your dashboard. Existing accounts carry across without a migration.

Moving in from somewhere else? Free migrations on every new reseller account, handled by our team. You provide backups or access. We shift the accounts. You flip DNS when ready.

Why this beats premium managed WordPress for solo operators

Most "best hosting for freelancers" listicles point you toward premium managed WordPress hosting: Pressable, WP Engine, Kinsta. The hosting is excellent. The unit economics for a solo operator are usually wrong.

Premium managed WordPress starts around $20-30 per site. If your care plan is $150 a month, that's 15-20% of your revenue going to hosting before you do anything else.

Reseller Hosting flips this. You buy underlying capacity once and split it across many client accounts. Per-client hosting costs drop sharply as you move up the plan, typically into the low single digits.

The margin stays with you, not the host.

There's a trade-off. Premium managed hosts ship with workflows built for client work out of the box. Reseller hosting gives you the building blocks and asks you to assemble them. Margin and brand control vs click-and-go agency tooling.

For a solo operator, margin almost always wins.

Reseller hosting Premium managed WP Hosting cost per client Low single digits at scale $20-$30 Hosting cost as % of a $150 care plan ~1-2% at scale 13-20% Out-of-the-box agency workflows Build them yourself Included Brand visibility Fully white-label Mostly the host's brand Right for Margin-focused operators Click-and-go agencies





"This is my second Reseller program, along with maintaining a few individual sites for friends, and I'm again glad I've gone with hosting.com (formerly A2). I've had a few hiccups on my end, but the important thing is that your people have been incredibly helpful. Timely and helpful communication. Issues can always pop up, of course, but it's how well people work to resolve them that matters to me."

John Cubbin, reseller customer

Operations: WHMCS, bundled in

Manual invoicing every client every month with PDFs and Stripe links has a low ceiling, somewhere in the high single digits, before the admin eats your week. Automated billing changes the shape. Operators run 30-40 clients on a few hours of monthly attention without it feeling like a hosting business.

WHMCS is the billing and provisioning platform that makes that happen, and it's included on our reseller plans. (Blesta and Upmind also work via our full API if you prefer them.)

You define your hosting packages once. A new client signs up through your site. WHMCS charges their card, creates the cPanel account, sends the welcome email, and provisions the package. You did none of it.

What white-labeling actually means in practice is the part most freelancers underestimate.

Your agency name on the invoice. Your logo in the client portal. Your portal is at billing.yourbrand.com. Your domain is in the support emails.

Your client stops "managing their own hosting with a provider they barely understand" and starts "subscribing to your managed service." The trust is higher, there's no awkward renewal conversation because auto-renewal is built in.

WHMCS handles: monthly invoicing, retries for failed cards, account creation, suspension for non-payment, client portal access, and support ticketing (if you want it).

Day-to-day: centralized management for many sites

This is the operational layer that decides whether your business stays sane past ten clients.

WP Toolkit Deluxe, included on our reseller plans, sits on top of every WordPress site you manage. One dashboard for every site. Update status, plugin versions, themes, security state, uptime, all visible at a glance.

Updates work in bulk. Select the sites, hit update, and done. Staging environments spin up in one click. You test changes there, see what breaks, then push to production. You're not logging into twenty WordPress admins on a Tuesday afternoon trying to figure ot what’s going on.

The math changes when you centralize.

Without centralized management, ten clients are roughly ten times the maintenance work of one client. With it, ten clients are closer to 1.3x. Adding your eleventh client costs you almost nothing in time. The twelfth is even less.

That changes what you can spot. You see the plugin vulnerability in your security feed on Monday morning, queue the patch on the staging copy, and push to production by lunchtime. Across twenty client sites.

The client, whose site would otherwise have been compromised, never finds out that there was anything to find out. Monarx is already scanning files in real time. Daily backups are already running. SSL renews itself.

To the client, the experience is: "your site is always current, always backed up, always protected."

A solo operator's highest cost isn't hosting or software. It's their own attention. Every hour the stack automates is an hour you can spend on work that pays more.

What clients actually pay you for

WordPress care plan pricing in 2026 sits in a well-defined range. Triangulate it quickly from the named players. WP Buffs publishes their plans openly:

Tier Price/mo What it covers Maintain $89 Weekly updates, emergency support, monitoring, backups Protect $179 + Unlimited site edits, security optimization Perform $239 + Speed optimization, ecommerce, image optimization, malware removal Custom $359 + Staging updates, custom monitoring, hosted on Pantheon/AWS/VPS

WP Buffs sits at the higher end of the mid-tier and the lower end of the premium tier. They're useful as a benchmark, not as your direct competitor, because you're not running a 50-person team. Other 2026 pricing analyses I've seen put basic plans in the $49-$99 range, standard business at $150-$300, and growth tiers at $ 400+.

For a solo operation, a realistic landing zone is between $100 and $200 per month. That covers the updates and backups, the security side, monitoring, hosting bundled in, plus a small support bucket. Anything below that and you're competing with $20/month automated tools you can't beat on price. Anything above and you've quietly become a part-time webmaster, which is a different business.

Hosting is bundled into the plan, not sold separately. The reseller plan is your cost. The care plan is the price. The difference is the margin.

The conversion that changes the business

A $1,500 one-off project closes, the client pays, and you move on. Twelve months later, that client has paid you $1,500.

The same client, on a $300/month care plan after the build, pays you $5,100 over 12 months. Same delivery work. Same client. 3.4x the revenue, spread out as monthly recurring income that doesn't depend on you finding the next one.

One client, two business models: Project-only: $1,500 in 12 months. Project + $300 care plan: $5,100 in 12 months. Same work but you get 3.4x the revenue.

Here are the general guidelines of what to say:

"As part of your hosting package, I handle updates, backups, and security monitoring. Your site is always current, always backed up, and always protected. You focus on your business. The infrastructure is covered."

The first time you have this conversation, it'll feel awkward. The tenth time, it's routine. By then, you've stopped quoting projects without a care plan attached.

The math laid out

These numbers assume a $150 monthly care plan (a realistic mid-tier), reseller hosting as the underlying cost, and the line items that the first version of this kind of post usually skips.

Payment processing is 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction (US Stripe rate; UK domestic cards are 1.5% + 20p, which will pull these numbers in slightly). Software is billed at a flat $30 monthly rate for billing, management tools, and miscellaneous.

Stage Clients MRR Hosting cost Payment processing Software Net Starting 5 $750 ~$30 ~$23 ~$30 ~$667 Established 20 $3,000 ~$30 ~$93 ~$50 ~$2,827 Growing 50 $7,500 ~$60 ~$232 ~$100 ~$7,108 At scale 100 $15,000 ~$100 ~$465 ~$150 ~$14,285



Software costs scale with you. At the bottom end, that's a billing tool and not much else. At scale, you're paying agency-tier site management (ManageWP / MainWP), accounting software, password manager, and a few other line items that add up to $100-$200 a month.

These exclude income tax, business taxes, and your own labor. The shape is what matters.

Hosting takes a single-digit percentage of revenue. Payment processing scales linearly. The rest is profit, available to pay you or invest in the business.

The $150 average is conservative. Operators with higher-touch clients (custom code, e-commerce, membership sites) regularly charge $300- $500.

What this looks like at a small scale

Picture someone you'd recognize from the WordPress meetup circuit—a designer in her mid-thirties. Bristol, let's say. Builds for independent restaurants and small hospitality businesses. One spare room, no employees.

She has fourteen clients on care plans averaging $135 a month. Reseller 30 plan underneath them all. She set up WHMCS eighteen months ago and has barely touched it since. WP Toolkit Deluxe handles routine updates across every site in about 90 minutes on a Tuesday morning.

Monthly recurring revenue from care plans: just under $1,900. Hosting costs her about $30. Payment processing $60. Software $30. Net on the recurring side: around $1,780.

That covers her rent and most of her bills before she takes a single new project.

What this isn't

This isn't passive income. Sure, the hosting runs itself but the relationships don't.

It isn't a route around being good at your job. Slow sites, slow support, slow responses, no amount of clever stack thinking will save you, remember client churn is very realy.

It isn't fast. Twenty clients on a real care plan doesn't happen in three months. Six to twelve months of deliberate selling is the shape, it takes time and care to cultivate.

That's the model but the whole stack is what makes it manageable for one person.

Where to start

Pick the most client who you think would benefit most (maybe they just don’t get hosting or websites at all and looking for some assurances). Have the conversation, quote them $150 a month for a defined service list. Use the script above, or your version of it.

Move their site onto a Reseller Hosting account with our migrations team doing the work. Set up WHMCS. Send next month's invoice, before you know it, you’re rolling.

That's the proof of concept. One client, one care plan, one month of automatic billing landing in your account. If you'd rather talk it through first, reach out to sales, we can help you out. We also recommend checking out Nathan Ingram's Agency Success blueprint livestream walks through the actual configuration on hosting.com.

The hosting side is solved, the billing side runs on the hosting side. The only thing left is the part of the business no tool can do for you: signing up some clients.



