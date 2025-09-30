Turn client hosting into a strength for your agency

You built the site. You manage it. Now it’s time to see how hosting.com can help you deliver reliable, professional hosting for your clients.

In this exclusive livestream, Nathan Ingram will share the blueprint he uses to configure and manage client sites on his own hosting.com server. You’ll learn practical steps for account setup, backups, security, and day-to-day management so you can get the most out of hosting.com’s platform.

Join us on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT for this free session designed to help freelancers and agencies improve how they deliver hosting services. Nathan will also touch on the business benefits of including hosting in your client offerings.

You can also check out the transcript here.

How to get the most from hosting.com

Here’s what we’ll cover:

Setting up accounts on hosting.com

Best practices for reliable backups and strong security

Tips for smooth site management on hosting.com

How offering hosting services can strengthen your agency’s business

This livestream is ideal for freelancers and agencies who want to understand the ins and outs of hosting.com’s platform and apply best practices to their client work.

Ready to deliver hosting with confidence? Register now for this free livestream and learn how to set up, secure, and manage client sites the right way with hosting.com.