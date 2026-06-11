Managed Windows VPS hosting you can rely on

You’ve got better things to do than manage servers. That’s why we handle the updates, security, and day-to-day operations. All you have to do is focus on growth. Count on 99.9% uptime and a fully managed Windows environment built for speed and peace of mind.

  • 100% fully managed environment. No server admin needed.
  • Free Plesk, daily backups, and SSL for all plans.
  • Global 24/7/365 expert support.
  • High-Performance infrastructure (AMD EPYC™ + NVMe).
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Choose your plan

  • Fully managed server
  • Scalable RAM, CPU, and SSD storage
  • 99.9% uptime
  • Enhanced security and software updates included
  • Automatic daily back-ups

Features and benefits

  • Optimized for speed & reliability

    Your websites load faster and run smoother thanks to powerful AMD EPYC™ processors and lightning-fast NVMe SSD storage. We fine-tune every VPS to deliver high throughput and low latency, all backed by our 99.9% uptime guarantee.

  • Dedicated vCPU & RAM

    Enjoy guaranteed resources that are reserved exclusively for your workloads. With dedicated CPU cores and memory, your applications won’t be slowed down by noisy neighbors or fluctuating demand.

  • Enterprise-grade security

    Stay protected with firewalls, brute force prevention, DDoS protection, malware scanning, and real-time intrusion detection. We continuously harden and monitor your server so threats are stopped before they reach your business, with no setup required.

  • Plesk+ Windows OS server

    Manage your server easily with Plesk (10 accounts) and enjoy a fully optimized Windows Server environment. It’s all bundled in every plan at no extra cost, giving you performance and peace of mind right from the start.

  • Scalable performance, no downtime

    Add more CPU, RAM, or storage whenever you need, without incurring any downtime. And if your projects outgrow your VPS, upgrading to a Managed Windows VDS plan is just as seamless.

  • Automated daily backups

    Your data is automatically backed up every day, with restore points ready whenever you need them. If something goes wrong, you can roll back with a single click, without spending hours troubleshooting.

  • Remote Desktop (RDP) access

    Get full GUI-level access to your server, perfect for Windows-native tools, debugging, and workflows you already know. It's what you are familiar with in a better environment.

Advantages of a managed server

Hands-off server monitoring

We keep an eye on your server 24/7 so you don’t have to. From restarting services to catching load spikes, our team steps in before issues slow you down.

Always current, always secure

We take care of everything. From OS patches to software upgrades and kernel optimizations, your VPS stays up to date and secure without you lifting a finger.

Tuned for peak performance

Smart caching, resource balancing, and traffic management are all built in. We fine-tune your VPS to handle heavy loads smoothly and keep performance steady under pressure.

Why hosting.com?

Global data centers

Be where your visitors are. Choose from our global datacenter locations to give your audience faster load times and minimal latency.

Support that’s actually helpful

Get access to our global support team 24/7/365. They’re in-house experts ready to help you whenever you need it.

Everything you need to grow

We offer flexible resources and a full portfolio of products. Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, we have a solution that fits.

No fine print, no nonsense

What you see is what you get: tech to build a great site, supported by experts just like you, with no hidden fees or fine print. You never need to guess what you’re paying, what you’re getting, or what it’s worth.

Tech that keeps up with you

Our single-growth platform lets you scale smoothly. From day one, you’re on a performance-first infrastructure: AMD EPYC processors, Samsung NVMe storage, and Anycast DNS, engineered for speed as your site grows.

Trusted by millions

We’re privileged to host more than 3 million sites and counting. Being trusted with, and caring for, you and your business is what wakes us up and keeps us going, as we support you round-the-clock.

Self-managed vs. Managed servers

Feature Self-managed VPS Managed VPS
Data center power/network
Dual power/network uplinks
RAID storage
Full root access
OS & control panel updates
Monitoring (CPU, disk, uptime)
Access to Level 3 Support
Proactive SRE support
Custom system configs On request
Backups Optional Daily
SLA 99.9% (power/network) 99.9%+

Take control of your Windows VPS

Manage your websites, domains, and apps with ease using Plesk. This intuitive control panel gives you powerful tools to configure your Windows VPS, handle security, and streamline updates, all from one clean dashboard.

Take control of your Windows VPS

Extend your Windows VPS with add-ons

  • Plesk account

    Starting from $19.99/mo

    Easily manage your websites and servers with extra Plesk user accounts. It's perfect for teams or client projects.

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  • Disk space

    Starting from $4.99/mo per 10 GB.

    Get more room for your files, databases, and applications by adding extra storage whenever you need it.

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  • CPU cores

    Starting from $14.99/mo per CPU core.

    Boost your server’s power with additional CPU cores and keep performance smooth as your workload grows.

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  • RAM

    Starting from $4.99/mo per 1GB.

    Upgrade your server’s memory to improve speed, stability, and reliability, especially during peak traffic.

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Find the perfect Windows plan for your needs

Frequently asked questions

Managed Windows VPS hosting is a hosting service where we handle server management tasks like software updates, security patches, monitoring, backups, and technical support, leaving you to focus on your site or business.

With unmanaged VPS, you’re responsible for setup, updates, and security. Managed VPS takes care of all backend operations, ideal if you want performance without the sysadmin load.

It’s built for developers, agencies, and anyone who needs strong performance without managing the server. Great for hosting WordPress, ecommerce, apps, and growing projects.

Yes, our server’s security is covered from every angle with firewalls, malware scanning, DDoS protection, regular updates, and 24/7 monitoring.

Yes. Plesk (10 accounts) is included to make managing websites, emails, and databases easy. You can upgrade it if you need more.

Absolutely. Scale your CPU, RAM, and storage without downtime. Upgrade to Managed VDS when you need more power.

Yes, easily. With our optimized Windows Server setup, each site runs securely and reliably. Use Plesk to manage everything from one place.

With our managed Windows server hosting, you can install any applications you need, as long as they’re compatible with Windows. Whether it’s something specific for your business or just a tool you like, you control what gets installed on your server.