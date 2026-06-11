You’ve got better things to do than manage servers. That’s why we handle the updates, security, and day-to-day operations. All you have to do is focus on growth. Count on 99.9% uptime and a fully managed Windows environment built for speed and peace of mind.
Managed Windows VPS hosting you can rely on
- 100% fully managed environment. No server admin needed.
- Free Plesk, daily backups, and SSL for all plans.
- Global 24/7/365 expert support.
- High-Performance infrastructure (AMD EPYC™ + NVMe).
Features and benefits
Optimized for speed & reliability
Your websites load faster and run smoother thanks to powerful AMD EPYC™ processors and lightning-fast NVMe SSD storage. We fine-tune every VPS to deliver high throughput and low latency, all backed by our 99.9% uptime guarantee.
Dedicated vCPU & RAM
Enjoy guaranteed resources that are reserved exclusively for your workloads. With dedicated CPU cores and memory, your applications won’t be slowed down by noisy neighbors or fluctuating demand.
Enterprise-grade security
Stay protected with firewalls, brute force prevention, DDoS protection, malware scanning, and real-time intrusion detection. We continuously harden and monitor your server so threats are stopped before they reach your business, with no setup required.
Plesk+ Windows OS server
Manage your server easily with Plesk (10 accounts) and enjoy a fully optimized Windows Server environment. It’s all bundled in every plan at no extra cost, giving you performance and peace of mind right from the start.
Scalable performance, no downtime
Add more CPU, RAM, or storage whenever you need, without incurring any downtime. And if your projects outgrow your VPS, upgrading to a Managed Windows VDS plan is just as seamless.
Automated daily backups
Your data is automatically backed up every day, with restore points ready whenever you need them. If something goes wrong, you can roll back with a single click, without spending hours troubleshooting.
Remote Desktop (RDP) access
Get full GUI-level access to your server, perfect for Windows-native tools, debugging, and workflows you already know. It's what you are familiar with in a better environment.
Advantages of a managed server
We keep an eye on your server 24/7 so you don’t have to. From restarting services to catching load spikes, our team steps in before issues slow you down.
We take care of everything. From OS patches to software upgrades and kernel optimizations, your VPS stays up to date and secure without you lifting a finger.
Smart caching, resource balancing, and traffic management are all built in. We fine-tune your VPS to handle heavy loads smoothly and keep performance steady under pressure.
Why hosting.com?
Be where your visitors are. Choose from our global datacenter locations to give your audience faster load times and minimal latency.
Get access to our global support team 24/7/365. They’re in-house experts ready to help you whenever you need it.
We offer flexible resources and a full portfolio of products. Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, we have a solution that fits.
What you see is what you get: tech to build a great site, supported by experts just like you, with no hidden fees or fine print. You never need to guess what you’re paying, what you’re getting, or what it’s worth.
Our single-growth platform lets you scale smoothly. From day one, you’re on a performance-first infrastructure: AMD EPYC processors, Samsung NVMe storage, and Anycast DNS, engineered for speed as your site grows.
We’re privileged to host more than 3 million sites and counting. Being trusted with, and caring for, you and your business is what wakes us up and keeps us going, as we support you round-the-clock.
Self-managed vs. Managed servers
|Feature
|Self-managed VPS
|Managed VPS
|Data center power/network
|✓
|✓
|Dual power/network uplinks
|✓
|✓
|RAID storage
|✓
|✓
|Full root access
|✓
|✗
|OS & control panel updates
|✗
|✓
|Monitoring (CPU, disk, uptime)
|✗
|✓
|Access to Level 3 Support
|✓
|✓
|Proactive SRE support
|✗
|✓
|Custom system configs
|✓
|On request
|Backups
|Optional
|Daily
|SLA
|99.9% (power/network)
|99.9%+
Take control of your Windows VPS
Manage your websites, domains, and apps with ease using Plesk. This intuitive control panel gives you powerful tools to configure your Windows VPS, handle security, and streamline updates, all from one clean dashboard.
Extend your Windows VPS with add-ons
Plesk account
Starting from $19.99/mo
Easily manage your websites and servers with extra Plesk user accounts. It's perfect for teams or client projects.Get started
Disk space
Starting from $4.99/mo per 10 GB.
Get more room for your files, databases, and applications by adding extra storage whenever you need it.Get started
CPU cores
Starting from $14.99/mo per CPU core.
Boost your server’s power with additional CPU cores and keep performance smooth as your workload grows.Get started
RAM
Starting from $4.99/mo per 1GB.
Upgrade your server’s memory to improve speed, stability, and reliability, especially during peak traffic.Get started
Find the perfect Windows plan for your needs
Managed Linux VPS
Looking for a Linux environment? Get all the power of a VPS without the hassle of day-to-day server management. From updates and patches to behind-the-scenes maintenance, we take care of the technical heavy lifting.See plans
Managed Windows VDS
Need maximum performance with zero management hassle? Managed VDS gives you dedicated resources, high availability, and enterprise-grade power, managed by our experts.See plans
Frequently asked questions
Managed Windows VPS hosting is a hosting service where we handle server management tasks like software updates, security patches, monitoring, backups, and technical support, leaving you to focus on your site or business.
With unmanaged VPS, you’re responsible for setup, updates, and security. Managed VPS takes care of all backend operations, ideal if you want performance without the sysadmin load.
It’s built for developers, agencies, and anyone who needs strong performance without managing the server. Great for hosting WordPress, ecommerce, apps, and growing projects.
Yes, our server’s security is covered from every angle with firewalls, malware scanning, DDoS protection, regular updates, and 24/7 monitoring.
Yes. Plesk (10 accounts) is included to make managing websites, emails, and databases easy. You can upgrade it if you need more.
Absolutely. Scale your CPU, RAM, and storage without downtime. Upgrade to Managed VDS when you need more power.