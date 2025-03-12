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Webinar: The WordPress Backup Blueprint – How to Protect Your Website from Disaster
Written on by Cory Miller
Updated on
Estimated read time 5 minutes
Agency Success team

Webinar: The WordPress Backup Blueprint – How to Protect Your Website from Disaster

A2 Hosting is excited to partner with John Turner, President of Duplicator at Awesome Motive, for an exclusive webinar about The WordPress Backup Blueprint: How to Protect Your Website from Disaster. John will break down three critical backup secrets that every WordPress site owner needs to know.

Join us on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 1:30 PM ET / 10:30 AM PT for this free, insightful webinar covering:

  • How to create reliable WordPress backups

  • How to safeguard data from unexpected failures

  • How to quickly restore your website in an emergency

We’ll also explore best practices for automating backups, optimizing storage, and ensuring business continuity using Duplicator, which is included for free with A2 Hosting Managed WordPress!

Secure your spot now and take control of your WordPress backup strategy!

 

Register Now

 

Title: The WordPress Backup Blueprint – How to Protect Your Website from Disaster

Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Time: 1:30 PM ET / 10:30 AM PT

Guest Speaker: John Turner, President of Duplicator at Awesome Motive

Webinar Highlights: Using Backups to Protect Your WordPress Site

Join us to gain actionable insights into WordPress backup best practices and disaster recovery. Here’s what we’ll cover:

  • Why backups fail – Common mistakes and how to avoid them

  • Backup automation – Set it and forget it with the right tools

  • Restoration strategies – How to recover your site quickly when things go wrong

This webinar is perfect for WordPress site owners, agencies, and developers looking to enhance their backup strategy and protect their business from downtime. Whether you’re just starting with WordPress backups or looking to refine your approach, this session will provide practical strategies you can implement immediately.

Don’t miss this opportunity to strengthen your website’s security! Register now and take the first step toward bulletproof WordPress backups.

Cory Miller is Chief Evangelist at hosting.com, focused on connecting with our customer community and championing their success. With 30 years in communications, leadership, and entrepreneurship—and deep experience in the Open Web, especially within the WordPress ecosystem—he helps bridge the gap between what customers need and what we build, bringing clarity, care, and community to everything we do.

View more posts by Cory Miller