A2 Hosting is excited to partner with John Turner, President of Duplicator at Awesome Motive, for an exclusive webinar about The WordPress Backup Blueprint: How to Protect Your Website from Disaster. John will break down three critical backup secrets that every WordPress site owner needs to know.

Join us on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 1:30 PM ET / 10:30 AM PT for this free, insightful webinar covering:

How to create reliable WordPress backups

How to safeguard data from unexpected failures

How to quickly restore your website in an emergency

We’ll also explore best practices for automating backups, optimizing storage, and ensuring business continuity using Duplicator, which is included for free with A2 Hosting Managed WordPress!

Secure your spot now and take control of your WordPress backup strategy!

Register Now

Title: The WordPress Backup Blueprint – How to Protect Your Website from Disaster

Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Time: 1:30 PM ET / 10:30 AM PT

Guest Speaker: John Turner, President of Duplicator at Awesome Motive

Webinar Highlights: Using Backups to Protect Your WordPress Site

Join us to gain actionable insights into WordPress backup best practices and disaster recovery. Here’s what we’ll cover:

Why backups fail – Common mistakes and how to avoid them

Backup automation – Set it and forget it with the right tools

Restoration strategies – How to recover your site quickly when things go wrong

This webinar is perfect for WordPress site owners, agencies, and developers looking to enhance their backup strategy and protect their business from downtime. Whether you’re just starting with WordPress backups or looking to refine your approach, this session will provide practical strategies you can implement immediately.

Don’t miss this opportunity to strengthen your website’s security! Register now and take the first step toward bulletproof WordPress backups.