Big savings on Black Friday deals → See limited time deals

Table of Contents

Webinar: Double or Triple Your Website Traffic and Sales
Written on by Cory Miller
Updated on
Estimated read time 5 minutes
Agency Success team

Webinar: Double or Triple Your Website Traffic and Sales

Unlock the Power of Website Analytics to 2X or 3X Your Growth. 

A2 Hosting is excited to partner with Zach Kwarta, General Manager at MonsterInsights, for an exclusive webinar on how to easily double or triple traffic and sales from your website using website analytics. Zach will walk you through the importance of analytics, how to use it to scale your site, and a side-by-side demo of Google Analytics vs. MonsterInsights—the ultimate tool to simplify website insights. Plus, if you’re an A2 Hosting customer, you get MonsterInsights for FREE—giving you instant access to powerful insights without the complexity.

Many website owners struggle to understand their traffic data, leaving valuable growth opportunities untapped. With MonsterInsights, you can effortlessly track, interpret, and act on your data—without needing to be a Google Analytics expert.

Join us on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at 1:30 PM ET / 10:30 AM PT for this free, insightful webinar on how to use data-driven strategies to increase your website’s traffic and sales.

Secure your spot now and learn why website analytics is crucial for growth, how to use data to drive more traffic and sales, and see a live comparison of Google Analytics vs. MonsterInsights to simplify your workflow.

 

Register Now

 

Title: How to Easily Double or Triple Traffic and Sales from Your Website

Date: Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Time: 1:30 PM ET / 10:30 AM PT

Guest Speaker: Zach Kwarta, General Manager at MonsterInsights

Webinar Highlights:

Join us to gain actionable insights about growing website traffic and revenue. Here’s what we’ll cover:

  • Why website analytics is crucial for growth 

  • How to use data to drive more traffic and sales 

  • Live comparison: Google Analytics vs. MonsterInsights 

This webinar is perfect for website owners, content creators, and business owners looking to increase traffic, optimize conversions, and grow revenue using data-driven strategies. Whether you’re new to analytics or looking for an easier way to use it, this session will provide practical insights and a powerful tool to simplify your workflow.

Don’t miss this opportunity to take control of your website’s growth! Register now and get ready to transform your traffic and sales.

Cory Miller is Chief Evangelist at hosting.com, focused on connecting with our customer community and championing their success. With 30 years in communications, leadership, and entrepreneurship—and deep experience in the Open Web, especially within the WordPress ecosystem—he helps bridge the gap between what customers need and what we build, bringing clarity, care, and community to everything we do.

View more posts by Cory Miller