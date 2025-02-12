Hosting.com is excited to partner with Ryan Sullivan, Chief of Staff at SiteCare, for an exclusive webinar on WordPress site health.

Ryan will audit one site live during the webinar, deep diving into how to successfully review and improve your WordPress site health.

We are selecting one site from attendees to showcase this process. Sign up now and submit your site to get a free site health audit and learn how to get the most out of your existing WordPress site.

Site requirements include:

Built with WordPress: Confirm the website is powered by WordPress

Live Website: The website must be live and publicly accessible (no “coming soon” pages or password-protected sites).

F ewer than 35 plugins: If the site has more than that, we won’t be able to evaluate the site in 40 minutes

Family-Friendly Content: Content must be suitable for all ages, avoiding adult themes, violence, or controversial topics.

Submissions close at 11:59 PM on February 4. You can submit your site for Ryan’s review by filling out this form.

Join us on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 12 PM ET/ 9 AM PT for this free, insightful webinar

Expert Guidance from an Industry Leader: Gain valuable insights from Ryan Sullivan, Chief of Staff at SiteCare, as he conducts a live WordPress site health audit and shares actionable strategies to optimize your website's performance.

Free Site Health Audit Opportunity: Submit your WordPress site for a chance to be selected for a live audit during the webinar. Get personalized, expert feedback and learn improvement techniques tailored to your site.

Actionable Insights for All Attendees: Even if your site isn’t selected, you’ll learn how to evaluate and improve your WordPress site’s health through Ryan’s in-depth analysis and proven optimization tips.

Interactive and Exclusive Access: This webinar offers an exclusive opportunity to learn from real-world examples, ensuring you leave with practical knowledge to enhance your WordPress site's performance and user experience.

Secure your spot now and discover expert strategies, watch a live WordPress site audit, and learn actionable tips to optimize your website's performance.







Register Now

Title: Evaluating WordPress Site Health: LIVE!

Date: February 12, 2025

Time: 12 PM ET/ 9 AM PT

Guest Speaker: Ryan Sullivan, Chief of Staff at SiteCare

Webinar Highlights:

Join us to gain actionable insights about how to improve your WordPress site’s health. You’ll leave the webinar with:

Expert Guidance from an Industry Leader: Gain valuable insights from Ryan Sullivan, Chief of Staff at SiteCare, as he conducts a live WordPress site health audit and shares actionable strategies to optimize your website's performance.

Free Site Health Audit Opportunity: Submit your WordPress site for a chance to be selected for a live audit during the webinar. Get personalized, expert feedback and learn improvement techniques tailored to your site.

Actionable Insights for All Attendees: Even if your site isn’t selected, you’ll learn how to evaluate and improve your WordPress site’s health through Ryan’s in-depth analysis and proven optimization tips.

Interactive and Exclusive Access: This webinar offers an exclusive opportunity to learn from real-world examples, ensuring you leave with practical knowledge to enhance your WordPress site's performance and user experience.

This webinar is perfect for anyone managing WordPress sites looking to improve your site’s health and performance. Whether you’re just starting to explore site health and optimization or looking to refine your approach, this session offers practical advice and proven strategies you can apply immediately.

Don’t miss this opportunity to gain the tools and knowledge to transform your site health maintenance strategy. Register now and take the first step toward optimizing your WordPress site's health and performance with expert insights and actionable strategies!