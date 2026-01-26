Plugins are amazing, aren’t they? They allow WordPress to shapeshift from a simple blogging platform into any website that you need. Whether it’s a shop, business site, educational platform, or anything else, there’s probably a plugin for it, or sometimes several.

However, plugins are also often at the core of WordPress issues. Because plugins are code that the system executes when that functionality is requested, they can sometimes get in each other’s way.

And this isn’t just a theory. During our December 26, 2025, Office Hours livestream, we reached that same conclusion.

Why WordPress plugin conflicts are common

When it comes to coding a plugin, there is not one rigid standard that everyone must follow. WordPress is open source, and anyone can contribute to its plugin repository, so compatibility isn’t guaranteed.

As a result, there are usually three reasons a plugin conflict might occur: incompatible code, poorly written code, or overlapping functions. We recommend our blog post on which plugins you need and which to avoid to minimize the risk of such conflicts.

Even if you have done all your research and an issue still occurs, don’t worry; it’s perfectly normal. That’s what one of our viewers during our livestream found out. One of the menus on their site was misbehaving and they didn’t know why.

How to solve a WordPress plugin conflict

Nathan Ingram, our Office Hours host and longtime WordPress expert, didn’t hesitate when he identified the cause.

“So this is a great reason to talk about when anything weird happens in WordPress. Most of the time, insert your large percentage here, it’s going to be a plugin conflict.”

Fortunately, the solution is straightforward. However, if your site is still functional and the issue isn’t critical, we strongly recommend you do this on a staging website to minimize additional risk.

Deactivate plugins: Deactivate all your plugins at once. If the issue goes away, then it was definitely caused by a plugin. Activate one by one: Next, enable your plugins one at a time. Start with ones that modify the same area (caching, security, etc.). Switch to a default WordPress theme (optional): Sometimes the theme can also cause conflicts with a plugin. A default theme has no complex functionalities that can get in the way. Eliminate until you find what works: When you find out which plugins don’t like each other, continue the process until you have a working list of plugins. Check plugin options: Sometimes it’s not the code that breaks your site. Check the options for the two conflicting plugins to identify overlapping features.

This is a good way to find out which plugin is causing the strangeness on your website. There is one more step you can take if the above doesn’t work, or you want to learn more about the error.

Leverage browser console and debug log

This is a step that’s often skipped, especially if the method we described above works, but it can be very informative.

When you notice the issue on your site, check your browser console (F12 or CTRL+SHIFT+I on Chrome). Look for lines like these. They’ll usually be in red or yellow.

JavaScript errors.

Uncaught TypeError.

Files linked to plugin folders.

This is a great way to see whether JS libraries cause the plugin conflict. Additionally, open your wp-config.php file and enable the WordPress debug log. Find these lines and set their values like this (or add them if they are not present).

define('WP_DEBUG', true); define('WP_DEBUG_LOG', true); define('WP_DEBUG_DISPLAY', false);

That will enable debug logging and the debug log, but also prevent debug errors from displaying directly on your pages. The log is located in your wp-content directory, named debug.log.

Don’t worry if this looks technical. You don’t need to understand every error. Even seeing which plugin file is mentioned can point you in the right direction.

Confidently troubleshoot WordPress plugin conflicts

Plugin conflicts can be frustrating, especially when your site was working perfectly fine just moments ago. But the important thing to remember is that they’re not a sign that WordPress is unstable or that you’ve done something wrong.

All they are is a side effect of a flexible, extensible platform where different developers build thousands of plugins. With a structured approach, most conflicts can be identified and resolved without panic. Take it slow, test changes safely, and remember: when WordPress starts behaving oddly, a plugin conflict is usually the first (and best) place to look.

If you’ve experienced similar plugin issues or have questions about hosting, WordPress, or running your website, register for our Office Hours livestream. It’s a great place to get live answers from our team and community.

FAQ

Can a plugin conflict only affect one specific page or feature, rather than breaking the whole site?

Yes, and this is actually one of the trickier scenarios to diagnose. Because plugins are usually only active when the functionality they provide is invoked, a conflict between two plugins can stay completely hidden until a visitor lands on a specific page, triggers a particular form, or uses a specific feature.

Is it possible for a plugin conflict to appear sometimes but not others?

Yes, and these are the most frustrating kind. Intermittent conflicts often involve caching plugins or plugins that interact with external APIs. A caching plugin might serve a broken version of a page from cache on some requests while correctly generating the page on others, making the issue seem random.

Similarly, two plugins that both fire on certain user actions (like checkout or form submission) might only collide under specific timing conditions. If you're chasing a conflict that doesn't reproduce reliably, clearing all caches before each test is essential.

After resolving a plugin conflict, should I look for a replacement plugin versus leaving the conflicting one deactivated?

It depends on what the deactivated plugin was doing. If it was providing a core feature of your site you'll want a replacement before the gap in functionality causes a real problem.

If it was a "nice to have", you may simply not need it. Before searching for a replacement, it's worth checking whether the functionality is already built into WordPress natively or covered by a plugin you're already running, since adding yet another plugin to solve a plugin problem is how the cycle perpetuates itself.

Can updating a plugin cause a conflict that didn't exist before?

Absolutely. This is one of the most common ways conflicts appear "out of nowhere." A plugin that has coexisted peacefully with your other plugins for months can introduce a conflict the moment its developer releases a new version that changes how it hooks into WordPress, loads JavaScript, or handles a shared resource like a CSS file.

This is why, when a conflict suddenly appears on a site that was previously stable, the first question to ask is "what changed recently?"