Plenty Of Excitement Coming Down The Hosting.com Pipeline!

It seems like we only give you sneak previews of our exciting, upcoming services at the beginning of each year. This just doesn't seem like enough coverage to justify all of the hard work our engineers and developers put in everyday to launch our wide selection of innovative, exclusive products. Here is a quick look at the products coming to you soon from Hosting.com.

Up To 20X Faster Turbo Reseller Hosting

Since launching Turbo Servers for our Web Hosting, Managed Linux VPS Hosting and Dedicated Servers, our Reseller Hosting customers have requested the use of this service. Rest assured that our Turbo Servers featuring up to 20X faster page loads will soon be available on our Reseller Hosting packages.

Custom Dedicated Servers

Rather than a sneak preview, we've already updated our Unmanaged Linux VPS hosting and Managed Dedicated Server lines. These servers now allow you to fully customize your service by letting you add more RAM, storage and drives.

New & Improved Cloud Hosting

Our new Cloud VPS hosting service will include access to whole virtual datacenter, the ability to deploy VMs, manage snapshots and will even offer a virtual private cloud option.

Barracuda SPAM Firewall

We currently are testing Barracuda with a group of beta testers. When adding this service to your account, all incoming mail will be processed through the Barracuda server and scanned for potential SPAM and viruses. Messages meeting the SPAM criteria or those potentially with viruses are kept on the Barracuda server. Messages that pass the filters are sent through.

Memcached Turbo Shared Hosting

Memcached is a caching solution that speeds up MySQL by keeping its data quickly accessible in memory. Unlike other shared hosts who do not allow caching solutions on shared servers, we already offer Opcache/APC and Turbo cache on our Turbo Servers. We are currently testing Memcached for use on our Turbo Servers.

New Datacenter Options

Looking to host your website closer to your site visitors? We will be launching servers in Amsterdam and Singapore in the coming weeks!

Website Staging

Test and review site updates before publishing them with website staging. This is another commonly requested service, especially from WordPress users, that we plan to investigate on to see the best way to develop and implement for our customers.