From our hosting options to our custom tools, Hosting.com is all in on WordPress. But that takes more than having the best hosting.

That is why we developed our custom TurboHub control panel for WordPress. It offers a streamlined experience that promises to make site management easier, more efficient, and more powerful than ever before.

This cutting-edge tool makes it easy to increase site performance, monitor site health, and improve security.

In this episode, I talk with founder and CEO Seb De Lemos and Director of Product Aaron Campbell about how we are improving the workflow of WordPress users.

Whether you are a site owner, agency, or web developer, take a look at how Hosting.com can help improve your WordPress workflows with TurboHub.

What Is TurboHub?

TurboHub is our centralized control panel for WordPress that allows you to quickly review and optimize sites in as little as one click.

As Aaron and Seb shared, the development of TurboHub was driven by a simple but profound goal: to create a centralized, user-friendly platform that empowers users to manage their sites more effectively.

TurboHub will make anyone a WordPress performance expert, but we designed it to simplify the workflows of agencies and developers.

It is a reflection of Hosting.com's core values and dedication to customer satisfaction.

Its core features include at-a-glance site health statues, performance optimization features, and real-time vulnerability protection and security recommendations.

WordPress Performance Optimization

One of the key features is Intelligent Performance. Powered by advanced AI technology, this automatic optimization tool takes the guesswork out of configuring your site for peak performance. Instead of manually tweaking settings or installing multiple plugins, Intelligent Performance dynamically adjusts your site settings for the best performance.

Centralized Site Monitoring

One of the standout features is TurboHub’s centralized site health monitoring system. For agencies and web professionals who manage numerous websites, keeping track of the health and performance of each site can be daunting. TurboHub simplifies this by providing a single dashboard that offers real-time insights into the status of all your websites.

What Is Next For TurboHub?

The discussion also touched on the future of TurboHub, with both Aaron and Seb highlighting some of the exciting developments on the horizon.

Some of the new features include:

Enhanced Staging - Quickly create a duplicate staging environment to test new features without impacting your public website.

AI Content Assistance - Create content, images, and page templates dynamically with our AI assistant.

AI WordPress Chatbot - Get dynamic WordPress help from our AI-powered chatbot tool.

Why Create a Custom WordPress Solution?

A2 Hosting is known for our reliable backend, but our customers constantly faced the challenge of getting their sites to perform their best. Part of that was due to the way WordPress was configured.

One solution would have been to upsell them to hosting plans with more system resources. Instead, we decided to solve the problem.

We worked with our customers to determine the best configurations for the fastest WordPress performance. Once we learned how to optimize WordPress sites for our platform, we started looking for ways to streamline that entire process.

Led by Seb and Aaron, our team developed TurboHub to eliminate the need for manual site optimizations.

A recurring theme throughout the conversation was Hosting.com Hosting’s commitment to a customer-centric approach.

Both Aaron and Seb emphasized that every feature in TurboHub was developed with the user in mind. The goal was to solve real problems faced by web professionals and agencies, making their lives easier and their businesses more successful.

And we are not finished yet. From Enhanced Staging to an AI chatbot for WordPress documentation, we are continuing to develop new time saving features for our customers.

This philosophy is not new to Hosting.com. This has been one of our cornerstones from the start. Listening to feedback allows us to innovate in ways to improve our services and benefit our customers.

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