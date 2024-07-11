Simplifying WordPress Site Management for Agencies with TurboHub

Do you spend more time reporting on the performance and site health of your client's websites than actually improving them? Are you tired of installing necessary but repetitive updates individually for each site you manage?

If you manage multiple sites, you know how much of a hassle it is to keep them up-to-date and secure. Hosting.com Hosting’s new cutting-edge agency management control panel, TurboHub, is here to help!

TurboHub offers robust features that streamline site management for agencies and developers. Not only does it simplify your workflow and client onboarding process, but you can now update all of the sites you manage with just one click.

What Is TurboHub?

TurboHub is our new state-of-the-art control panel for WordPress sites. It not only speeds up site performance but also makes it easy to manage multiple sites from a single screen.

TurboHub is an essential tool for agencies and developers who manage multiple sites. It provides comprehensive metrics about each site's performance, health, and security.

Plus, you can improve performance and bulk update WordPress plugins on all of your sites with one click. This saves you time while ensuring that your client’s sites are running at peak performance and security.

Features Designed for Agencies and Developers

Designed with agencies and developers in mind, Turbohub eliminates the hassle and headache of managing sites separately. It allows you to track all of your Hosting.com sites in one place and makes updates and performance checks a breeze.

Improve Your Workflow

TurboHub makes your workflow more efficient. Quickly review all of your Hosting.com WordPress sites in one easy-to-use control panel. Check site performance and health, then easily roll out updates across all sites.

Intuitive User Management System

Manage, add, or remove users for all the sites you manage. Set user permissions and control separate access levels for each account you manage.

Streamline Client Onboarding

If your clients also use Hosting.com, they can easily add you to their accounts with TurboHub. This can dramatically simplify your onboarding and initial site review processes. Have your client add you to their account through the TurboHub user management system.

Bulk Plugin Management

Elevate your plugin update process with TurboHub. Simply review the updates for all your clients or sites from one dashboard. Select all or choose individual updates and deploy them across each site with ease. You can even switch to maintenance mode or hide the site from search engines during the update process.

Site Status at a Glance

Quickly review site status and performance from a single dashboard. Easily check if your sites are online and running and verify SSL, domain, and nameserver status. Plus, you can automate site maintenance across all the sites you manage with just a click.

Optimize Site Performance

Easily implement performance enhancements to speed up sites. TurboHub analyzes each site and recommends improvements to boost performance. Then quickly deploy changes with just one click.

More Powerful TurboHub Features for Agencies

From improving communication between your team to identifying security vulnerabilities, there is so much more to TurboHub. Here are some of the other powerful features we included with agencies and developers in mind:

Quickly scan for security vulnerabilities.

Communicate between team members or companies with the site notes feature.

Automate plugin updates for each site.

Hide sites from search engines while under construction.

Place sites in maintenance mode during edits.

Quickly access all of your WordPress sites from one location.

How Do I Get TurboHub?

TurboHub is available now and is included free with all Hosting.com WordPress plans. You can access TurboHub and start speeding up your site management through your MyA2 panel.

Ready to experience the benefits of a faster, more efficient WordPress site? Simply choose one of our plans for instant access to TurboHub. It is included with our Managed WordPress, Managed VPS, Managed Dedicated, and Shared plans.

Don’t have an Hosting.com plan? Get started with TurboHub today!

What’s Next for TurboHub?

A2 Hosting has always been committed to the fastest, most reliable website hosting solutions and the best tools available. And these TubroHub features are just the beginning.

Stay tuned for future updates that will speed up your website, keep it more secure, and simplify managing multiple sites at the same time. Here is a quick look at upcoming improvements on the TurboHub roadmap:

Hosting.com Intelligent Performance (Coming July 2024)

Use advanced AI technology to automatically optimize your site’s performance. This upcoming feature monitors load times and other critical performance indicators to ensure your site is always performing at its best. This will help you make informed decisions to continuously improve your site’s speed and reliability.

Hosting.com AI Assistant Inside WordPress

Improve your content with high-quality AI content from inside WordPress. Our exclusive TurboHub AI assistant for WordPress will help speed up creating and launching new sites. Acting as your co-pilot, it will write content, generate images, and even design page layouts. Plus, it’s trained on WordPress help documentation, so it can answer common questions and help you learn more about the system.

Enhanced Staging

The enhanced staging feature streamlines developing, testing, and deploying website updates. This robust staging tool records changes to both staging and live sites for maximum compatibility. The 2-way sync ensures only the changes are pushed live without overwriting your data.

Get Started With TurboHub Today

TurboHub is the ultimate solution for managing multiple WordPress sites, especially for agencies and developers. With its robust features and seamless integration, TurboHub simplifies workflow, enhances site performance, and ensures site security. Get started with TurboHub today and experience the future of WordPress site management.