Worried about the growing rise of website-related privacy lawsuits? Not sure how to navigate privacy laws in 2025?

A2 Hosting is excited to partner with Hans Skillrud, Co-founder and Vice President at Termageddon, for an exclusive webinar about navigating privacy laws in 2025. Join us for an insightful webinar where we explore the critical privacy law changes coming in 2025, the recent growing trend in CIPA lawsuits and demand letters, and their potential impact on website owners.

Join us on December 12, 2024 at Noon ET / 9:00 AM PT for this free, insightful webinar on key privacy law updates, compliance requirements, and practical strategies to ensure your organization is prepared.

Hans Skillrud will highlight common pitfalls, offer actionable advice, and answer your questions live. Don’t miss this opportunity to stay ahead of the curve and safeguard your operations in an evolving privacy landscape!







Register Now

Title: Navigating 2025 Privacy Laws and the Growing Rise of Website-Related Privacy Lawsuits: What You Need to Know and How to Prepare

Date: December 12, 2024

Time: Noon ET / 9:00 AM PT

Guest Speaker: Hans Skillrud, Co-founder and Vice President at Termageddon

Webinar Highlights: 2025 Privacy Law Preview and Q&A

Join us to gain actionable insights about changes to privacy laws in 2025. Here’s what we’ll cover:

Overview of the 2025 privacy law changes.

Discussing the rise in demand letters due to non-compliance with CiPA

Key compliance steps to avoid penalties.

Strategies for updating policies and practices.

Live Q&A with privacy experts.

This webinar is perfect for agencies, website owners, business owners, and web developers looking to stay on top of changing privacy laws. Whether you are looking to learn about upcoming changes in privacy law or have questions about how these changes can impact your business, this session offers practical advice and proven strategies you can apply immediately.

Don’t miss this opportunity to gain the tools and knowledge about how privacy law will change in 2025. Register now and take the first step toward protecting your business and staying ahead of important legal changes.