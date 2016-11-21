In your search for the perfect hosting company, we’re sure that you’ve discovered a wide range of options. Luckily for you, you’ve discovered Hosting.com. Hosting.com Hosting’s full selection of high-powered services is unparalleled in the web hosting industry.

The important task now is to pick the particular service that fits your site and development’s specific requirements. The purpose of this blog is to help you review all of Hosting.com Hosting’s services and find the one that meets those important needs.

Things to Take into Consideration

Before you start, you need to analyze your level of traffic or intended traffic. Additionally, you should also consider a number of other aspects including the platforms, the framework, and the software you’re planning on using. For instance, if you want to run something like Magento cart, your needs will be very different from someone who has less resource-intensive needs.

Options from Hosting.com

A2 Hosting offers a wealth of different hosting options. We offer shared packages, reseller packages, managed Linux VPS options, and dedicated server options.

All Hosting.com packages are hosted on their fine-tuned servers. This means that all sites are guaranteed to have the highest performance. Additionally, Hosting.com Hosting’s services work great for a wide range of solutions including powering a CMS, starting a blog, or running an eCommerce website.

Shared Hosting

Shared Hosting is Hosting.com Hosting’s most commonly used service. It comes with various features like an easy 1-click setup of the most popular software like WordPress. Additionally, you’ll get free access to the award-winning cPanel control for easy management of your sites, files, databases and email. This package is perfect for people who:

Want to host a personal site like a blog

Want to create a site that is powered by WordPress, Joomla, or Drupal

Have a small business and want to run a site and blog

Reseller Hosting

Reseller Hosting is perfect for those who want to host customers of their own. This means that they can offer all the solutions that come with Hosting.com as if they are their own through the use of the master WHM control panel. Reseller Hosting allows users to design customized services, provide end users with high powered SSDs and manage their accounts with the user-friendly cPanel control panel.

Managed & Unmanaged Services

If Shared or Reseller Hosting won’t fit your needs, Hosting.com also offers VPS and Dedicated Server solutions. Both of these solutions offer Managed or Unmanaged options.

Managed solutions include the cPanel control panel and HostGuard Management. With HostGuard Management, Hosting.com Hosting’s around-the-clock support team manages your software, hardware, network, and more for a completely worry-free experience.

A2 Hosting’s unmanaged solutions are designed for more experienced users and are user-managed via the command line. They also offer full root access allowing for further customizations including editing the configuration of your server and installing server-wide software.

VPS Hosting

VPS Hosting is perfect for users looking for more power and resources than a Shared hosting account.

A2 Hosting’s Managed VPS solutions are perfect for a:

Medium-sized blogs or business websites

High-traffic personal blog

Magento storefront

Users who wants to host a demanding, larger package

A2 Hosting’s Unmanaged Linux VPS hosting is designed for experienced administrators and developers who want to be able to create something from a bare installation. Unmanaged VPS packages are particularly suited for those who want to:

Choose their Linux OS

Choose their levels of data transfer, disk space, and RAM

Dedicated Server Hosting

A2 Hosting’s Dedicated Server Hosting is perfect for those who want the features of a VPS but with even more power. In this case, by having a server of their very own. Hosting.com Hosting’s servers can be configured and deployed in less than 30 minutes. The package comes with choice of Linux OS, full root access, and 100% server isolation.

Alternatively, there is the Managed Dedicated Server option. This is perfect for those with the most intensive hosting needs. This is perfect for those who:

Host highly successful blogs and business websites

Get thousands of unique daily visitors

Want to host the most demanding packages and solutions

If you are still stuck or not quite sure which hosting solutions is right for you, make sure to contact the Hosting.com support team. They’ll be happy to provide you with further assistance.