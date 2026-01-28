phpMyAdmin is a fantastic, open-source tool that makes managing databases easy. It comes with many functions, including “Analyze Table.” However, sometimes a perfectly healthy database will show different results across tables.

During our January 2, 2026, Office Hours livestream, one viewer asked what the different results meant. The answer sparked an interesting discussion about database storage engines and the mixed messages.

The initial concern

The first question Nathan had to tackle during the new year was an interesting one. It was about a WordPress site’s database. Here it is:

In phpMyAdmin, I wanted to check the database of a site. So I selected all the tables and clicked on “Analyze.” The majority of tables came back with status “OK.” Some came back with the status “Table is already up to date.” One came back with “Note: The storage engine for the table doesn't support Analyze.” What is the difference between the first two, and what is up with the sole table that says it does not support “Analyze?”

Fortunately for our viewer, they stumbled across something perfectly benign that shouldn’t affect the database's functionality. Let’s elaborate.

What does the “Analyze Table” function do?

We should first explain what the “Analyze Table” function does to establish a baseline for why the returned statuses are not concerning.

When you run it in phpMyAdmin (or your choice of database management system), all that happens is it updates the database’s internal statistics.

Number of rows in the table.

How the data is distributed across the columns.

Index structure and usage.

This allows the database to better understand its own structure. It helps with running queries more quickly and does not modify the data itself. It’s common to run the function after significant database changes or when restoring it from a backup.

Why the different statuses after running “Analyze Table?”

In our viewer's case, all the statuses they received were harmless. Even the outlier is, in most cases, completely normal. Here’s what each of them means.

OK: The table was analyzed successfully. Already up to date: Nothing new to analyze, or the same as OK. Doesn’t support “Analyze”: Usually means the storage engine doesn’t support “Analyze Table” or handles it differently.

Nathan’s first thought was that the site had been created years ago because it came down to the database's storage engines. Currently, WordPress uses InnoDB as its preferred storage engine, but years ago it used MyISAM.

In a database, the storage engine determines how data is stored, retrieved, and managed behind the scenes. InnoDB is the modern, recommended engine, while MyISAM is an older, but still functional, variant.

As the viewer site is from 2009 (when WordPress was still using MyISAM), the table that failed to analyze is likely a MyISAM one. “OK” and “Already up to date” may also mean the same thing, but in a different engine.

It’s perfectly normal to have a mixture of InnoDB and MyISAM tables, especially if your website has been around for a while. It’s been working all this time, right? This discrepancy is nothing to be concerned about.

How to standardize table engines

If you want to switch all your MyISAM tables to the recommended InnoDB engine, there are a couple of options. Of course, as this is a database operation, we strongly recommend you create a backup and do it on a staging site first to ensure it works.

phpMyAdmin SQL command: You can use SQL commands to convert your tables to InnoDB from within phpMyAdmin itself manually. As Nathan suggested, your favourite AI tool can easily generate commands and instructions for you. Here are some commands for your convenience. Find MyISAM tables: SHOW TABLE STATUS WHERE Engine = 'MyISAM'; Convert a single table: ALTER TABLE table_name ENGINE=InnoDB; Generate commands for all MyISAM tables: This method generates commands similar to the one above, but for all MyISAM tables in the database. Simply review the commands and run them all at once in a new SQL tab. SELECT CONCAT( 'ALTER TABLE `', table_name, '` ENGINE=InnoDB;' ) AS sql_statement FROM information_schema.tables WHERE table_schema = DATABASE() AND engine = 'MyISAM';

Performance plugins: If you are uncomfortable with running SQL commands or prefer a more automated approach, plugins like LiteSpeed Cache and WP Rocket can convert the tables with just a few clicks.

Standardizing your tables isn’t required. InnoDB is more modern, reliable, and better supported by today’s tools, but MyISAM is still perfectly fine. If you are worried about your database, leaving the older tables shouldn’t be an issue.

A great way to start the 2026 Office Hours

This was definitely an interesting question to get as the first one for 2026. The bottom line is that seeing different “Analyze Table” results in this case was purely informational. Seeing mixed storage engines like that is very common among older WordPress sites.

As long as everything on your site is working fine, you can leave this discrepancy alone. Of course, if you’d like to modernize those older tables, you can run a few commands or use a plugin instead.

And if you also have an interesting question to boggle Nathan’s mind with in 2026, or want to know more about WordPress, agencies, and web hosting, register for our Office Hours.

FAQ

Are there other phpMyAdmin table operations that also behave differently depending on the storage engine?

Yes, and the same InnoDB vs. MyISAM distinction applies to several operations. "Optimize Table," for instance, fully reclaims fragmented disk space and rewrites the table on MyISAM, but on InnoDB it effectively runs a different operation under the hood, which rebuilds the table but doesn't always reclaim space as aggressively.

"Repair Table" works on MyISAM but is not supported on InnoDB at all. It has its own crash recovery mechanism that runs automatically at startup.

Is having a mix of InnoDB and MyISAM tables a problem for database backups or migrations?

Generally no, but there are some edge cases to be aware of. Standard tools like mysqldump handle both engines without issue, so a mixed database will back up and restore correctly in most situations.

However, if you're using a tool or workflow that copies the raw database files, the process is more engine-specific and mixing engines adds complexity. It matters more in advanced migration scenarios, such as moving between MySQL and MariaDB, where engine behavior differences can occasionally surface.

Can running "Analyze Table" on a live, busy site cause any downtime or slowdowns?

For InnoDB tables on modern MySQL/MariaDB, the operation is very lightweight and designed to run without locking the table, so in most cases it has no noticeable impact on a live site.

MyISAM is a different story: "Analyze Table" acquires a read lock on MyISAM tables during the operation, which means write operations queue up and wait until it completes. On a large, heavily trafficked MyISAM table, this could cause a brief slowdown.

If I convert my MyISAM tables to InnoDB, are there any WordPress features or plugins that might break?

In the vast majority of cases, no. WordPress itself fully supports and prefers InnoDB, and has for many years. Most reputable plugins are similarly indifferent to the underlying storage engine.

The one historical exception worth knowing about is full-text search: older versions of MySQL only supported full-text indexing on MyISAM, not InnoDB. If you have a very old plugin that relied on MySQL's native full-text search and was written before InnoDB gained that capability (MySQL 5.6+), converting its tables could break that search functionality.