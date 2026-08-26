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Livestream: The rescue site audit: Know what you're inheriting before you quote it
Written on by Katie Richards
Updated on
Estimated read time 5 minutes
Agency SuccessPutting Your Business Online

Livestream: The rescue site audit: Know what you're inheriting before you quote it

Turn an unknown site into a scope you can quote 

A new client wants you to take over their WordPress site. You didn’t build it, the previous developer is gone, and there’s little documentation explaining what’s under the hood. Before you can confidently quote ongoing care, you need to know what you’re inheriting. 

Join us on Tuesday, September 22, 2026 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT for a live rescue site audit. Nathan Ingram will examine a WordPress site from the inside and show how to identify the issues, risks, and remediation work that can affect whether a site belongs in your management fleet. 

The goal is to replace the unknowns with a clear picture of the site before you commit your time or set a price. 

Missed the live event? You can watch the recording on YouTube.

What should you know before taking over a site? 

A site can look fine on the front end while carrying years of technical decisions, abandoned plugins, custom code, and other surprises behind the scenes. During the livestream, Nathan will walk through how to: 

  • Build a complete picture: Examine a site you’ve never seen without manually clicking through every admin screen. 

  • Prioritize your findings: Identify the issues that can determine whether you take the site on at all. 

  • Read the plugin stack: Find abandoned or redundant plugins and potential security concerns. 

  • Look beyond the obvious: Uncover custom code, hardcoded settings, redirects, and content the front end doesn’t reveal. 

  • Scope remediation: Turn your findings into a clear body of work you can present to the client before committing to ongoing care. 

This livestream is for agency owners, freelancers, developers, and WordPress professionals who inherit existing client sites or offer ongoing website care. If taking over someone else’s work is part of your business, a repeatable audit process can help you make better decisions about which sites to accept, what needs to happen first, and what that work should cost.

Katie Richards is the Project Manager of Community and Communications at hosting.com, where she leads initiatives that connect agencies, partners, and the wider WordPress community. She manages programs, communications, and events that strengthen relationships and expand hosting.com’s impact across the open web. Before joining hosting.com, Katie built her career helping businesses and agencies create systems that supported sustainable growth, drawing on her love of process and structure to deliver better experiences for teams and customers.

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