Turn an unknown site into a scope you can quote

A new client wants you to take over their WordPress site. You didn’t build it, the previous developer is gone, and there’s little documentation explaining what’s under the hood. Before you can confidently quote ongoing care, you need to know what you’re inheriting.

Join us on Tuesday, September 22, 2026 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT for a live rescue site audit. Nathan Ingram will examine a WordPress site from the inside and show how to identify the issues, risks, and remediation work that can affect whether a site belongs in your management fleet.

The goal is to replace the unknowns with a clear picture of the site before you commit your time or set a price.

Missed the live event? You can watch the recording on YouTube.