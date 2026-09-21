Turn a useful idea into an app you can use

You've probably asked AI to write copy, troubleshoot code, or help with a website. For this livestream, we're taking Claude off the web and asking it to build something you can run directly on your computer.



Nathan Ingram, host of Agency Success Office Hours and agency trainer at hosting.com, will build a desktop swipe file from scratch. Instead of saving inspiration as a folder full of links you'll struggle to recognize months later, we'll create a visual collection you can browse at a glance.

Join us on Tuesday, October 27, 2026 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT to see the entire build take shape. Nathan will start with a plain-language description of what the app should do, work through the places where Claude doesn't behave as expected, and show how to decide when to keep iterating or start fresh.

You don't need to be a developer to follow along. The goal is to show what becomes possible when you can describe a useful tool clearly and work with AI to create it.

Claude doesn't just code for the web: Let's build an app

Date: Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Time: 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT

Presenter: Nathan Ingram, agency trainer and coach