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Livestream: Claude doesn't just code for the web: Let's build an app
Written on by Katie Richards
Updated on
Estimated read time 5 minutes
Agency SuccessAI

Livestream: Claude doesn't just code for the web: Let's build an app

Turn a useful idea into an app you can use

You've probably asked AI to write copy, troubleshoot code, or help with a website. For this livestream, we're taking Claude off the web and asking it to build something you can run directly on your computer. 
 
Nathan Ingram, host of Agency Success Office Hours and agency trainer at hosting.com, will build a desktop swipe file from scratch. Instead of saving inspiration as a folder full of links you'll struggle to recognize months later, we'll create a visual collection you can browse at a glance. 

Join us on Tuesday, October 27, 2026 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT to see the entire build take shape. Nathan will start with a plain-language description of what the app should do, work through the places where Claude doesn't behave as expected, and show how to decide when to keep iterating or start fresh. 

You don't need to be a developer to follow along. The goal is to show what becomes possible when you can describe a useful tool clearly and work with AI to create it. 

Claude doesn't just code for the web: Let's build an app 
Date: Tuesday, October 27, 2026 
Time: 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT 
Presenter: Nathan Ingram, agency trainer and coach 

What you'll learn as we build

We'll use one practical project to explore skills you can carry into your own AI builds: 

  • Choose the right first project: Find something small enough to finish, but useful enough that you'll keep using it. 

  • Describe what you want: Learn how to turn an idea into clear instructions Claude can work with. 

  • Handle the wrong turns: See what happens when the app doesn't work as expected, how to adjust your approach, and when starting over may be faster. 

This session is designed for agency owners, developers, marketers, and other AI-curious professionals who have an idea for a tool but may not know how to build it themselves. 

You'll leave with a clearer picture of what it takes to move beyond asking AI for answers and start using it to create tools for your own workflow. 

Register for the October 27 livestream and follow the build from the first prompt to a working desktop app. 

Katie Richards is the Project Manager of Community and Communications at hosting.com, where she leads initiatives that connect agencies, partners, and the wider WordPress community. She manages programs, communications, and events that strengthen relationships and expand hosting.com’s impact across the open web. Before joining hosting.com, Katie built her career helping businesses and agencies create systems that supported sustainable growth, drawing on her love of process and structure to deliver better experiences for teams and customers.

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