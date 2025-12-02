Some of the first things people think about when they hear “website security” are malware scans, strong passwords, or two-factor authentication. However, there is one other security measure that often goes overlooked: login page protection.

Every website–especially WordPress, since it powers more than 42% of the Internet–has at least one URL where users enter their login information. That page is a common target for bots, credential stuffing tools, and even full-on DDoS attacks.

Cloudflare offers a robust set of Web Application Firewall (WAF) rules that can help defend that page from attacks. However, a viewer asked during our November 13, 2025, Office Hours livestream if such rules are necessary for membership sites.

It’s an excellent question worthy of a thorough answer.

Should you use Cloudflare WAF rules and login challenges on membership sites?

There is only one answer to the question. Nathan Ingram, our wonderful host, put it best: an emphatic “Absolutely.”

It doesn’t matter if the login page is for WordPress admin, a WooCommerce store, a membership plugin, or something else. If a page includes a username and password field, it must be protected.

It’s fine for your visitors to see such a challenge, too. It’s not much of an inconvenience to your visitors (if any), but it makes automated attacks dramatically harder to pull off.

How does Cloudflare help protect login pages?

Any user on Cloudflare, even free ones, can create custom WAF rules to filter site traffic. The rules can, in turn, trigger a security challenge, which we are certain you have all seen: the “checking your browser” messages before a site loads, for example.

The combination of the rules and challenges can prevent bots and malicious scripts from reaching the login page, which helps in three ways:



The attack never reaches the login form, so it can’t even begin attempting to brute force its way in. Your server isn’t forced to process thousands of login attempts. Even if the attack never guesses the username and password, the server still has to respond to each attempt, which consumes resources. Finally, your server remains stable, and your site remains undisturbed.

Without these protections, your site’s login page is exposed to DDoS and login cramming attacks. Both of these send thousands of requests per minute, eventually sapping a server’s resources to the point it can no longer function normally. That’s why it’s vital to stop them before they even reach the server.

Network-level protection beats on-site CAPTCHA

While there are plenty of plugins in the WordPress library that can add a CAPTCHA widget to a login page, they don’t stop traffic from reaching it in the first place. All they do is stop bots from submitting the login form.

So even if you have a CAPTCHA plugin, your server will still have to load the login page thousands of times, PHP will still have to run, and resources will still get chewed up. That’s why stopping those attempts at the network level is much preferred.

Cloudflare WAF works on the network level for that exact purpose. It blocks the malicious traffic before WordPress even loads. That way, it never touches anything on your server and stops page loads and form submissions.

Additionally, as a final piece of advice, try always to have a dedicated login page. It’s easier to secure than a login pop-up in a site’s header, and bots can’t test it directly from your homepage.

Login pages are vulnerable, so secure them thoroughly

Protecting your WordPress login page (or any login page for that matter) isn’t just a good practice anymore. It’s an absolute necessity. The page is an easy target for brute-force attacks and DDoS attempts that can overwhelm your server.

Cloudflare can help minimize, or even eliminate, those headaches with its Web Application Firewall rules and the security challenges they entail. By using it, you ensure:



Bad traffic never reaches your server.

Users can rest assured that their login experience is guarded.

Your site remains fast and stable, even if an attack does come its way.

If you haven’t, now is the time to add Cloudflare to your toolkit and set up some WAF rules. For the replay of the livestream this question came from, head to our YouTube channel or check the livestream transcript here.

And if you have a similar question, or any question regarding running an agency, a tricky client issue, or hosting, register for Office Hours and have it answered live.

FAQ

Are there types of login pages where a Cloudflare challenge could cause a real problem?

Yes. API-based or headless login endpoints are a notable exception. If your site's login is consumed programmatically. A "Checking your browser..." challenge will simply break the flow entirely since there's no browser present to solve it.

In those cases, you'd want to scope your WAF rules carefully: protect the human-facing /wp-login.php with a managed challenge while using a different approach, such as IP allowlisting or API token authentication, for machine-to-machine endpoints.

Does a Cloudflare WAF challenge affect SEO, since search engine crawlers also visit login pages?

Generally, no. However, it's worth being deliberate about it. Googlebot and other major crawlers are recognized by Cloudflare and are typically not served challenges, provided your configuration doesn't inadvertently catch them.

However, if you write an overly aggressive WAF rule that blocks traffic by user-agent or geographic region, you could accidentally impede legitimate crawlers. As a rule of thumb, always test your WAF rules in "Log" mode before switching to "Block" or "Challenge."

Should I change the default WordPress login URL as well as adding a Cloudflare challenge?

Yes, changing the default /wp-login.php URL is a worthwhile complementary measure, but it shouldn't replace network-level protection. Obscuring the login URL via a plugin like WPS Hide Login adds friction for bots that target well-known paths by default.

However, sophisticated attackers can still discover a custom URL. Think of it as one layer in a stack: rename the URL to reduce noise and automated probing, then still apply the Cloudflare WAF rule to whatever URL you land on.

At a minimum, revisit them whenever you make significant changes to your site, such as adding a new membership plugin, switching themes, or migrating to a new login flow.

Beyond that, it's good practice to check your Cloudflare security event logs every month or so. A spike in blocked or challenged requests is often the first sign that someone is probing your login page, and it may indicate that your current rules need tightening.

Cloudflare also periodically updates its managed rulesets, so staying on top of those release notes ensures you're benefiting from the latest threat intelligence without having to build every rule from scratch.